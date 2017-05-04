VIDEO: Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier ejected from Wizards-Celtics Game 3

As if Game 3 on Thursday night needed any more fireworks, Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier provided them in the fourth quarter.
After Kelly Oubre, Jr. had already been tossed, Jennings and Rozier earned their own ejections.
The two were engaged in a shoving match that spanned several plays. It resulted in two fouls for Rozier, one for Jennings and two technicals for each. Both were ejected for the technicals.
Here's how it all started:
Jennings and Rozier continued to chirp at each other to earn their ejections:
If you recall, it was Rozier whose shoe Jennings tried to step on during a play in Game 2:
Oh, what a game.
After a report out of a Boston radio station said Isaiah Thomas had a broken jaw, the Celtics released a statement refuting that report.
Here is the full statement:
As a result of a collision that occurred in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas sustained multiple front teeth injuries including a complete fractured tooth and two other subluxed/shifted teeth that required extensive oral surgery to stabilize. He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw.
Thomas is currently wearing a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked after being re-injured. This necessitated a replacement at halftime during Game 3 of the series. The spanning bridge is necessary to protect and stabilize the injuries. Members of the Celtics medical staff anticipated the need to replace the temporary bridges, and are prepared at any time to do so. Thomas will receive a permanent bridge at a future date.
You will recall that Thomas missed a small portion of the third quarter coming back from halftime because he was dealing with this dental matter.
At the end of the day, subluxation of two teeth and a broken tooth still had to hurt, even if his jaw isn't broken.
Ever since Kelly Oubre, Jr. threw Kelly Olynyk to the ground in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday night to earn an ejection, many on social media have debated whether the latter did a bit of an acting job on his fall.
Olynyk is 7-feet tall and somewhere around 250 pounds, yet he went flying. That said, he wasn't looking in Oubre's direction until the last second and seemed completely blindsided by the hit.
Wizards guard Brandon Jennings weighed in on Friday and shared his opinion with certainty.
"I think a lot of it was flop, though. He really did flop it," Jennings said.
Let's roll the tape:
There's three angles. It seems important that Olynyk wasn't looking. For him to decide in a split second after turning his head to flop seems unrealistic. But, clearly the opinions on this vary.
