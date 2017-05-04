VIDEO: Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier ejected from Wizards-Celtics Game 3

As if Game 3 on Thursday night needed any more fireworks, Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier provided them in the fourth quarter.

After Kelly Oubre, Jr. had already been tossed, Jennings and Rozier earned their own ejections.

The two were engaged in a shoving match that spanned several plays. It resulted in two fouls for Rozier, one for Jennings and two technicals for each. Both were ejected for the technicals.

Here's how it all started:

Brandon Jennings luring Rozier into an offensive foul then putting his hands behind his back like this is A1 pettiness #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/nLwMm6bEGY — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2017

Jennings and Rozier continued to chirp at each other to earn their ejections:

Terry Rozier e Brandon Jennings foram ejetados da partida.pic.twitter.com/rA44U3vhcE — Mid Range Brasil (@MidRangeBR) May 5, 2017

If you recall, it was Rozier whose shoe Jennings tried to step on during a play in Game 2:

Brandon Jennings not letting Terry Rozier put his shoe back on 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/PHcvh7YXoQ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 30, 2017

Oh, what a game.