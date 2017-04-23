Report: Hawks' Dennis Schroder asked John Wall to work out with him after NBA Playoffs

John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards battle Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap and the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their first round series in the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

Here is all you need to know: TV, live stream and radio info, tip-off time, plus three things to watch…

GAME 4: WASHINGTON WIZARDS vs. ATLANTA HAWKS

Series: Wizards lead 2-1

Where: Philips Arena

Tip-off: 8 p.m.

TV: CSN (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

Live stream: CSNmidatlantic.com

Radio: 1500 AM

Three things to watch...

Wall needs some help

The Wizards were blown out in Game 3 on Saturday night, but it was not the fault of John Wall. He had another strong performance with 29 points (10-12 FG), seven assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes. It was the rest of the Wizards' roster that didn't show up, outside of a few bench players who put up some numbers after the game was out of hand.

Wall has been sensational all series, averaging 31 points on 55.4 percent shooting through three games. But outside of him and Jennings, who is a surprising 8-for-13, the rest of the Wizards are shooting 39 percent collectively. Marcin Gortat has been solid this series overall, but had just two points in Game 3. Bradley Beal (39.7%), Markieff Morris (36.1%), Otto Porter, Jr. (40%), Bojan Bogdanovic (25%) and Kelly Oubre, Jr. (35%) have really struggled.

Porter is banged up

Porter sounded optimistic after Sunday's practice in Atlanta that he will be good to go for Game 4 after suffering a neck strain in Saturday's loss. Porter tweaked his neck on contact in a hard screen. He was blindsided and for a short while lost feeling in his arm.

Porter said he has regained most of the feeling in his arm and head coach Scott Brooks said his small forward is feeling great. But this is a neck injury and those can be scary. As of now he's probable, but it's something to watch leading up to the game and how it may affect him if he does indeed play.

Has series been closer than first thought?

To say that Game 4 is a pivotal one would be an understatement. If the Wizards win, they will take a 3-1 series lead, a deficit only 11 teams in NBA history have recovered from. Two of those teams, of course, were in last year's playoffs as the Warriors did it against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and the Cavaliers then did the same to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Still, it's very hard to do.

A Hawks win would lock the series at 2-2 and entirely alter what after two games looked like a very quick series. Could it be possible that we analyzed that 2-0 Wizards' lead all wrong? The two games were decided by a combined 15 points and so far through three games the Wizards and Hawks have been evenly matched in several categories like field-goal percentage where Washington has shot 44 percent compared to Atlanta's 44.7.

