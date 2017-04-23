Report: Hawks' Dennis Schroder asked John Wall to work out with him after NBA Playoffs

John Wall and Dennis Schroder have had some intense battles over the years and some beef, as well. Currently, they are locked in a competitive playoff series that saw Wall dunk on Schroder, then stare him down.
Schroder, though, has at times been very complimentary of Wall over the years and, according to reporters in Atlanta, Schroder would like to train with Wall in the offseason. It is relatively common for players on different teams to work out together over the summer and it sounds like Schroder would like to have that type of relationship with the Wizards All-Star.
Check these tweets from media covering the Hawks:
Dennis Schroder said he's already approached John Wall about working out together this summer.— Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) April 23, 2017
Dennis Schröder says he plans on working out with Kyrie Irving and... wait for it... John Wall this summer. Says they're best PG's in league— Olivia Harlan (@Olivia_Harlan) April 23, 2017
It is unclear how serious Schroder is about working out with Wall, or if Wall is interested in working out with Schroder. Just this series, though, they have had some run-ins:
Here's another look of Wall's dunk and death stare. #WizHawks pic.twitter.com/eJi25n9HrY— CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) April 20, 2017
Dennis Schroder hit John Wall in the head when Wall was shooting and John DID NOT LIKE IT. #WizHawks pic.twitter.com/ypDKK1Uw0q— CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) April 22, 2017
Will it all be water under the bridge once the series is over? Schroder seems to hope that is the case.
