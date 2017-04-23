Washington Wizards

Report: Hawks' Dennis Schroder asked John Wall to work out with him after NBA Playoffs

By Chase Hughes April 23, 2017 4:00 PM

John Wall and Dennis Schroder have had some intense battles over the years and some beef, as well. Currently, they are locked in a competitive playoff series that saw Wall dunk on Schroder, then stare him down.

Schroder, though, has at times been very complimentary of Wall over the years and, according to reporters in Atlanta, Schroder would like to train with Wall in the offseason. It is relatively common for players on different teams to work out together over the summer and it sounds like Schroder would like to have that type of relationship with the Wizards All-Star.

Check these tweets from media covering the Hawks:

It is unclear how serious Schroder is about working out with Wall, or if Wall is interested in working out with Schroder. Just this series, though, they have had some run-ins:

Will it all be water under the bridge once the series is over? Schroder seems to hope that is the case.

[RELATED: Wall says Schroder guarding him full court doesn't matter]

NBA Playoffs 2017 Wizards vs. Hawks Game 4: TV, live stream and radio info, things to watch

By Chase Hughes April 23, 2017 8:05 PM

John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards battle Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap and the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their first round series in the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

Here is all you need to know: TV, live stream and radio info, tip-off time, plus three things to watch…

GAME 4: WASHINGTON WIZARDS vs. ATLANTA HAWKS

Series: Wizards lead 2-1
Where: Philips Arena
Tip-off: 8 p.m.
TV: CSN (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
Live stream: CSNmidatlantic.com
Radio: 1500 AM

Three things to watch...

Wall needs some help

The Wizards were blown out in Game 3 on Saturday night, but it was not the fault of John Wall. He had another strong performance with 29 points (10-12 FG), seven assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes. It was the rest of the Wizards' roster that didn't show up, outside of a few bench players who put up some numbers after the game was out of hand.

Wall has been sensational all series, averaging 31 points on 55.4 percent shooting through three games. But outside of him and Jennings, who is a surprising 8-for-13, the rest of the Wizards are shooting 39 percent collectively. Marcin Gortat has been solid this series overall, but had just two points in Game 3. Bradley Beal (39.7%), Markieff Morris (36.1%), Otto Porter, Jr. (40%), Bojan Bogdanovic (25%) and Kelly Oubre, Jr. (35%) have really struggled.

[RELATED: Millsap reacts to Morris' crybaby comment on live TV]

Porter is banged up

Porter sounded optimistic after Sunday's practice in Atlanta that he will be good to go for Game 4 after suffering a neck strain in Saturday's loss. Porter tweaked his neck on contact in a hard screen. He was blindsided and for a short while lost feeling in his arm. 

Porter said he has regained most of the feeling in his arm and head coach Scott Brooks said his small forward is feeling great. But this is a neck injury and those can be scary. As of now he's probable, but it's something to watch leading up to the game and how it may affect him if he does indeed play.

[RELATED: Hawks' player got away with a blatant travel against Wizards in Game 3]

Has series been closer than first thought?

To say that Game 4 is a pivotal one would be an understatement. If the Wizards win, they will take a 3-1 series lead, a deficit only 11 teams in NBA history have recovered from. Two of those teams, of course, were in last year's playoffs as the Warriors did it against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and the Cavaliers then did the same to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Still, it's very hard to do. 

A Hawks win would lock the series at 2-2 and entirely alter what after two games looked like a very quick series. Could it be possible that we analyzed that 2-0 Wizards' lead all wrong? The two games were decided by a combined 15 points and so far through three games the Wizards and Hawks have been evenly matched in several categories like field-goal percentage where Washington has shot 44 percent compared to Atlanta's 44.7.

[RELATED: How does trash talking in the NBA compare to other sports?]

Otto Porter making progress after injury in Game 3 vs. Hawks

By J. Michael April 23, 2017 2:39 PM

ATLANTA -- Otto Porter took part in the Wizards' practice Sunday before Game 4 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks and will be probable for Monday's game.

"Right now he's feeling great," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "It's good news."

Porter injured his neck and left shoulder in the second half of Game 3 and didn't return in the 116-98 loss. He ran into a defender on a screen.

"I kind of got blindsided by a moving screen. I look back at the replay, I just got caught at the wrong time," Porter said. "My neck went one way. My shoulder went another way. I kind of pinched a nerve in my shoulder and I had a tingling feeling shooting down my arm. I didn't want to mess it up anymore." 

The Wizards through a 90-minute practice on the campus of Georgia Tech with Porter. 

"I was able to get most of the feeling back in my arm," he said. "Got a lot of shots up."

[RELATED: Wizards' defensive principles go on hiatus for Game 3]

