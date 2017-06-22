Markelle Fultz potentially the next to continue the DeMatha to Philly pipeline

Markelle Fultz, the top overall prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft, is a native of Hyattsville, Md. who attended the DeMatha Catholic High School prior to his freshman year at the University of Washington.

When Fultz is chosen on Thursday night, he will become DeMatha's 23rd draft pick and the fifth top-six pick in 42 years.

Not only will Fultz be selected but he is also projected to be selected No. 1 overall in the draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

It may be just coincidence, but numerous athletes that have attended DeMatha have also played a professional sport for a Philadelphia team.

Is there some sort of DeMatha to Philadelphia pipeline? It is interesting to look at.

NFL:

— Brian Westbrook: '97, Philadelphia Eagles (2002-2010)

Before becoming the two-time Pro Bowl, star running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, Westbrook was a Stag.

Once he graduated from DeMatha, Westbrook attended Villanova for college (DeMatha to Philadelphia) before being selected in the third-round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

Westbrook is one of the all time great Eagles and has been enshrined in the team's Hall of Fame.

— Rodney McLeod: '08, Philadelphia Eagles (2016-present)

The current Eagles starting safety also attended DeMatha.

McLeod went to the University of Virginia to continue his football career but went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft.

His NFL career started after being picked up by the St. Louis Rams where he eventually made his way up from special teams to starting safety.

After spending four seasons with the Rams, McLeod signed a five-year deal with the Eagles.

— Mike Johnson: '80, Philadelphia Stars (1984)

Johnson's Philadelphia connection was not in the NFL but rather in the USFL.

Prior to playing 10 seasons in the NFL, Johnson first played for the Philadelphia Stars, a team that relocated to Baltimore the following year in 1985.

Johnson spent two years in the USFL before being selected in the first round (No. 18 overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft.

Johnson a relatively successful career playing with both the Browns and Lions, being selected to two Pro Bowls and received one All-Pro selection.

NBA:

— Jerami Grant: '12, Philadelphia 76ers (2014-2016)

Grant graduated DeMatha in 2012 where he would continue to play basketball at Syracuse University.

At Syracuse, Grant averaged 12.1 points per game in two seasons before quickly entering the 2014 NBA Draft.

A rebuilding Sixers team drafted Grant in the second-round (No. 39 overall), giving the young guard an opportunity to gain some playing experience right away.

Grant spent two seasons with the Sixers and even started in 52 games in his second year.

Grant was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin the 2016 season.

— Markelle Fultz: '16

The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft was the clear top prospect throughout the NBA.

However the way Fultz got to Philadelphia wasn't as straight forward.

Fultz elected to declare for the draft immediately after one season in college and was projected to go to the Boston Celtics, who held the top pick in the draft.

After a workout with Philadelphia, the Sixers traded with Boston for the top pick and added yet another young prospect to their team.

Others:

— Paul Rabil: '04, Philadelphia Wings (2013)

The best lacrosse player in the world had a short stint with a Philadelphia team in his star-studded career.

After graduating from DeMatha, Rabil attended Johns Hopkins University before being the top overall pick in the 2008 MLL draft by the Boston Cannons.

Rabil also played in the NLL for five seasons. In his last season in the league, Rabil was traded to the Philadelphia Wings where he scored 17 goals and tallied 21 assists in 16 games.

— David Aldridge: '83, Philadelphia Inquirer (2004-2008)

The only non athlete on the list, Aldridge is a reporter for TNT and TBS.

Prior to that, he was a reporter for NBATV and ESPN.

After his time at DeMatha, Aldridge attended American University to continue his journalism studies.

Aldridge made a Philadelphia appearance covering the NBA and NFL for The Philadelphia Inquirer from 2004 to 2008.