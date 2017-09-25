Washington Wizards

Quick Links

John Wall urges NFL stars Rodgers and Brady to speak out against Donald Trump's comments

John Wall urges NFL stars Rodgers and Brady to speak out against Donald Trump's comments

By CSN STAFF September 25, 2017 1:36 PM

Trending Now

3:39

John Wall calls Trump's attacks on NFL, Warriors outrageous

6:47

Beal says Trump isn't acting presidential, professional

2:11

Bradley Beal calls Trump a 'clown' for protest comments

0:40

Zach Brown explains Redskins' unity against Trump's comments

3:27

Kendall Fuller breaks down his first career interception

With all the news surrounding President Donald Trump after his comments on protests in the NFL,  it was only a matter of time before athletes in other sports spoke out. During CSN Mid-Atlantic's coverage of Wizards Media Day, John Wall, along with Bradley Beal, spent several minutes discussing Trump's recent comments about the ongoing protests in the NFL and what they mean to him.

The 27-year-old point guard also talked about a need for the faces of the NFL to speak out. He made a point about how the league's top quarterbacks have to be the ones to take action.

"You have guys like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. love those guys, very talented. until those guys come out and speak, I don't think the nfl is going to make any adjustments," Wall said.

Wall went on to mention that during the controversy surrounding Donald Sterling, the top players in the NBA took action. He said Sterling was fired after guys like Lebron James and Kobe Bryant took action. 

The Wizards' point guard wants the faces of the NFL to do more. He doesn't think advocating for Colin Kaepernick to get signed is enough.

"You have to go out their and express your feelings and until they do that, I don't think anything is going to change," Wall said. 

Watch John Wall's full comments on the video player above.

 

Quick Links

Wizards players voice disagreement with President Donald Trump, will discuss national anthem response

Wizards players voice disagreement with President Donald Trump, will discuss national anthem response

By Chase Hughes September 25, 2017 1:33 PM

Trending Now

3:39

John Wall calls Trump's attacks on NFL, Warriors outrageous

6:47

Beal says Trump isn't acting presidential, professional

2:11

Bradley Beal calls Trump a 'clown' for protest comments

0:40

Zach Brown explains Redskins' unity against Trump's comments

3:27

Kendall Fuller breaks down his first career interception

The Washington Wizards' 2017-18 media day came at an interesting time on Monday, fresh off a weekend where President Donald Trump crossed over into sports to create controversy in both the NBA and NFL. Several Wizards players had voiced their displeasure with what Trump said about Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry on social media. On Monday, they were offered the opportunity to speak in-depth and without constrictive 140-character limits.

Shooting guard Bradley Beal, for one, had some strong words for Trump, who resides just blocks from where the Wizards play their games.

"If we can't exercise our freedom of speech, then what are the amendments for? I know he's president, but at the same time I don't support anything that he represents or what he's doing," Beal said.

"Honestly, that's not a leader. For you to come out and for one disrespect a whole sport the whole world loves and call people by the names SOBs, that's out of pocket to me. You have guys who won a championship and they have the freedom of deciding whether or not they want to go. One man decides he doesn't want to go, how in the world can you just take it away? That doesn't make any sense to me. To me, you're a clown. That's unacceptable. That's not what a leader does. Your job is to bring everybody together. Since you've gotten in office, that hasn't been the case. There are so many things going on in the world. Puerto Rico doesn't have water or power and they're part of the U.S. You're focused on guys kneeling for the national anthem."

Point guard John Wall was brief in his comments, but he made it clear he is not a fan of how the president has handled the last few days.

"I don't like anything that he's been saying. I don't respect it," Wall said. "We have bigger issues in this world that you need to focus on than somebody taking a knee."

[RELATED: PODCAST - CHENIER ON HIS JERSEY BEING RETIRED]

Kaepernick and protests of the national anthem were a big deal last season as well. The Wizards decided to show solidarity by locking arms during the national anthem before games. But after Trump's recent comments calling Kaepernick a "son of a b****," those protests have taken on new forms in the NFL and other sports.

Head coach Scott Brooks says there will be a conversation between him and the WIzards players on how they will respond.

"I haven't had any discussions with the team as of yet, but there definitely will be discussions. It's a hot topic right now and rightfully so," Brooks said. "We've always done things together. I think it's stronger when you do it in a group setting. Whatever we decide on, we're going to do it together."

Those who are from other countries were also asked about Trump on Monday at Capital One Arena. Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi each have unique perspectives being from Europe, but as residents of Washington, D.C. who make their living in the United States.

Mahinmi said it has been an interesting time in his family, as his wife and daughters were all born in the U.S. Gortat didn't say much, other than he's happy with the president he has back home in Poland.

"I'm truly grateful for a great president in my country," Gortat said with a chuckle. "It's tough. I will say that I'm truly proud of the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and what he stands for and what he represents."

[RELATED: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT CARRICK FELIX]

SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE WIZARDS STORIES

Quick Links

Bradley Beal speaks out with poignant thoughts on Donald Trump's critical comments

Bradley Beal speaks out with poignant thoughts on Donald Trump's critical comments

By Troy Machir September 25, 2017 11:22 AM

Trending Now

3:39

John Wall calls Trump's attacks on NFL, Warriors outrageous

6:47

Beal says Trump isn't acting presidential, professional

2:11

Bradley Beal calls Trump a 'clown' for protest comments

0:40

Zach Brown explains Redskins' unity against Trump's comments

3:27

Kendall Fuller breaks down his first career interception

Bradley Beal probably didn't anticipate answering questions about president Donald Trump.

But on Monday at Wizards media day, the star guard didn't have to wait long to answer a question about the president's Saturday comments about athletes using the national anthem as a time to protest.

"That's not a leader," Beal said to media members at Capital One Arena on Monday.

"To me, you're a clown. That's unacceptable. Your job is to bring people together and everybody in the world feels like since you [Trump] has gotten into office, that hasn't been the case."

RELATED: REDSKINS TAKE A KNEE, TAKE A STAND

"There are a lot of issues going around the world. Like Puerto Rico doesn't have power or water. They're still part of the U.S. but you're worried about guys kneeling during the national anthem. Well, if you actually look at the reason that they are kneeling vs. your own personal pleaure, you might be able to understand. But until you do that, you aren't going to understand."

Beal, like Redskins CB Josh Norman did on Sunday night, used his platform to voice his opinion and spread the word about what we as a country can do to help bring people together.

"I disagree with what he's doing. I disagree with his thoughts. You know, hopefully as a nation we can come together better and really see things through the perspective of the people really going through it. If we can't exercise our freedom of speech, then what are the amendments for?"

"We're looking for help right now, and we're not getting it."

Beal continued his thoughts on CSN's Facebook Live with Chris Miller. "Number one, it's not professional. Number two, it's not leadership. And number three, that's not the type of president we need."

In a time when fans are calling upon players to "stick to sports," the words and thoughts of Bradley Beal are more valuable than ever before.

Load more