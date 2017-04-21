How Rajon Rondo's thumb injury could affect the Eastern Conference playoffs

ATLANTA – Maybe Paul Millsap is really onto something that only he and his Atlanta Hawks teammates seem to know.

They play smaller lineups better than the Wizards, who lead the series 2-0 going into Saturday’s game, and are likely to hold serve at Phillips Arena. That sounds a lot like what Millsap has said since Wednesday's 109-101 defeat at Verizon Center.

Still, they lost. Even by going small with Millsap at center in Game 2, the Hawks came up short despite the first major wrinkle from coach Mike Budenholzer as he reduced Dwight Howard's time to 20 minutes.

"We were prepared because they played enough with him at the five with Howard out of the game (during the season)," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "A lot of the time that happens. We were prepared for it if it did happen in this series and it has. I feel very comfortable with any of our bigs guarding Millsap. Not saying we're going to be able to stop him because he's such a great player but we just want to make sure they're not easy looks. He hasn't gotten easy looks. He got to the free-throw line a lot last game. He's one of the guys that can make tough shots. He has."

Marcin Gortat took the assignment on Howard and Millsap in the fourth quarter. The success the Hawks had in the first half didn't carry over to late when the Wizards broke the game open to pull away.

Gortat defended him and switched off on guards such as Dennis Schroder and kept them away from the rim. Jason Smith, who played a lot of time behind Gortat at the five with Ian Mahinmi (left calf) still out and Markieff Morris in foul trouble, had difficulty staying in front of the All-Star. Millsap went to the line 15 times.

Smith went 3-for-6 from the field but didn't take a three-point shot in Game 2 in 28 minutes.

"I have to know proper spacing. As a five man I have to dive to the basket. It’s not about me getting a three-point shot because that’s not going to do anything but hurt our team," Smith said. "It’s a foreign concept to me but I got to make sure I consciously think about that."

Howard has attempted 11 shots in two games. The impact he had in the season-opener for both teams when he had 11 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks vs. Washington, won by the Hawks 114-99, has been neutralized.

"We just want to make sure we take those easy paint points away from him," Smith said. "Trying to get him frustrated."

The lopsided rebounding advantage with Howard isn't there and Atlanta isn't making shots, either, at 66 of 157 (42%). If that formula repeats itself, there's a good chance the series with be 3-0.

Maybe then Millsap finally will concede that the No. 5 seed is in serious trouble. For now, he's expecting that they hold serve at home to flip the pressure.

