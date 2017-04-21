Washington Wizards

How Rajon Rondo's thumb injury could affect the Eastern Conference playoffs

How Rajon Rondo's thumb injury could affect the Eastern Conference playoffs

By Peter Hailey April 21, 2017 2:00 PM

If you looked at things on Thursday night, you would've said the Chicago Bulls were in terrific shape. The Eastern Conference's eighth seed held a 2-0 advantage over the top-seeded Boston Celtics in their first-round series, a lead made stronger by the fact that Games 3 and 4 would be played in Chicago.

But then Friday morning happened.

That's when the team announced that point guard Rajon Rondo would be out indefinitely with a thumb injury. Rondo fractured the finger against the Celtics in Game 2, and coach Fred Hoiberg said his status will be re-evaluated in a week or so

MORE NBA: KELLY OUBRE FINED FOR KICKING BALL INTO STANDS

The 31-year-old was inconsistent in the regular season and at times not a threat at all, but he had put together two nice statlines against his old team so far in these playoffs. Now, though, it looks like he will miss at least the next few contests, barring a dramatic change in his health or him finding a way to fight through the fracture.

The news doesn't just affect the Bulls, however. It matters to the Wizards, too.

If Washington is able to win twice more against the Hawks, then they'll be slated to play the winner of the Chicago-Boston series. Even though the Celtics seem to be mired in a sizable slump, the Wizards would still likely prefer to square off with the Bulls, seeing as they went 3-1 versus Hoiberg's squad (all three wins were by more than 15 points).

But, due to Rondo's absence, things are about to get a lot more interesting between the Bulls and the Celtics. Despite Chicago's 2-0 start and their possession of homecourt, Boston will be feeling a lot better about themselves facing their now Rondo-less opponents.

That, in turn, will have the Wizards feeling somewhat worse about their chances of landing a favorable second-round matchup.

MORE WIZARDS: GORTAT'S REBIRTH HAS BEEN CRUCIAL THUS FAR

Morning tip: Wizards handle Hawks' small-ball adjustments just fine

Morning tip: Wizards handle Hawks' small-ball adjustments just fine

By J. Michael April 22, 2017 6:00 AM

ATLANTA – Maybe Paul Millsap is really onto something that only he and his Atlanta Hawks teammates seem to know.

They play smaller lineups better than the Wizards, who lead the series 2-0 going into Saturday’s game, and are likely to hold serve at Phillips Arena. That sounds a lot like what Millsap has said since Wednesday's 109-101 defeat at Verizon Center.

Still, they lost. Even by going small with Millsap at center in Game 2, the Hawks came up short despite the first major wrinkle from coach Mike Budenholzer as he reduced Dwight Howard's time to 20 minutes. 

"We were prepared because they played enough with him at the five with Howard out of the game (during the season)," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "A lot of the time that happens. We were prepared for it if it did happen in this series and it has. I feel very comfortable with any of our bigs guarding Millsap. Not saying we're going to be able to stop him  because he's such a great player but we just want to make sure they're not easy looks. He hasn't gotten easy looks. He got to the free-throw line a lot last game. He's one of the guys that can make tough shots. He has."

Marcin Gortat took the assignment on Howard and Millsap in the fourth quarter. The success the Hawks had in the first half didn't carry over to late when the Wizards broke the game open to pull away. 

[RELATED: John Wall, Dennis Schroder had history ahead of dunk and staredown]

Gortat defended him and switched off on guards such as Dennis Schroder and kept them away from the rim. Jason Smith, who played a lot of time behind Gortat at the five with Ian Mahinmi (left calf) still out and Markieff Morris in foul trouble, had difficulty staying in front of the All-Star. Millsap went to the line 15 times. 

Smith went 3-for-6 from the field but didn't take a three-point shot in Game 2 in 28 minutes. 

"I have to know proper spacing. As a five man I have to dive to the basket. It’s not about me getting a three-point shot because that’s not going to do anything but hurt our team," Smith said. "It’s a foreign concept to me but I got to make sure I consciously think about that."

Howard has attempted 11 shots in two games. The impact he had in the season-opener for both teams when he had 11 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks vs. Washington, won by the Hawks 114-99, has been neutralized. 

"We just want to make sure we take those easy paint points away from him," Smith said. "Trying to get him frustrated."

The lopsided rebounding advantage with Howard isn't there and Atlanta isn't making shots, either, at 66 of 157 (42%). If that formula repeats itself, there's a good chance the series with be 3-0.

Maybe then Millsap finally will concede that the No. 5 seed is in serious trouble. For now, he's expecting that they hold serve at home to flip the pressure.

[RELATED: Dwight Howard thinks Hawks could learn from MMA fighters in series vs. Wizards]

 

Dwight Howard thinks Hawks could learn from MMA fighters in series vs. Wizards

Dwight Howard thinks Hawks could learn from MMA fighters in series vs. Wizards

By Peter Hailey April 21, 2017 5:25 PM

During the past few days, the Wizards and Hawks have spent more time talking about MMA than actual MMA fighters. And Dwight Howard kept the conversation alive on Friday with an interesting idea for his team, which is down 2-0 to Washington.

In a story published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Howard tells Chris Vivlamore that he thinks the Hawks could stand to borrow from the way mixed martial artists approach a bout.

"When you talk about MMA fighters, you watch these guys closely, no matter how hard they brawl it’s all tactics," the center said.

"The good fighters," he observed, "are precise when they hit. Even though they are physical and they pick and choose their moments to be super physical, to be finesse and that’s what we have to do."

It's true that the Hawks need to switch something up ahead of Saturday's Game 3, because what they've done so far hasn't worked. But it's ironic that Howard is the one who's proposing the change, considering how quiet he was just a few nights ago. 

MORE WIZARDS: HOW RAJON RONDO'S INJURY COULD AFFECT WIZARDS

