Washington Wizards

Celtics players genuinely surprised Brandon Jennings messed with Terry Rozier

By Chase Hughes May 06, 2017 4:54 PM

The fact Wizards backup guard Brandon Jennings instigated conflict with an opponent is surprising to no one. Jennings has a reputation for doing that and will gladly admit it. The person he picked on in Game 3, however, was surprising, at least to the Celtics.

Jennings got into it with Celtics reserve Terry Rozier, a guy he has a history with. The two traded off fouling each other, then earned double technicals and ejections from Game 3.

Rozier's teammates simply aren't used to seeing people play around with him.

"A lot of people don't want to mess with Terry. He's really with that. I will tell you that now," guard Isaiah Thomas.

"He's a guy who can step up to his own battles," forward Jae Crowder said.

Translation: Rozier is, as the saying goes, 'bout that life and not someone others usually want to mess with. Jennings, though, overlooked all of that and decided to engage. Even Rozier will admit that Jennings' tactics worked.

So will Thomas and Crowder.

"That's what Jennings is doing. I guess he got the best of him last game, but Jennings has been doing that all year," Thomas, who considers Jennings a good friend, said. "He's been that guy that just is real physical when he comes into a game. He tries to change the outcome of a game. That's his job. I guess he did a good job of it last game."

"Terry has to do a better job of staying within the course of the game and stay within himself and not let opponents get him rattled like that," Crowder added.

Rozier is tough and scrappy and doesn't back down from altercations. But it sounds like he met his match with Jennings.

Similar fouls, different outcomes: Jae Crowder's common foul vs. John Wall's flagrant

By J. Michael May 06, 2017 9:05 PM

Since flagrant fouls are a hot topic heading into Game 4 between the Wizards and Celtics, it calls into question a play that happened late in the first half of Game 2 when Otto Porter was wiped out by Jae Crowder.

Make no mistake, Crowder was making a basketball play. He's a hard-nosed forward but not dirty. He was attempting to stop Porter at the basket, went for the block and clocked him aside the head for what was correctly called a foul at the time.

The game officials stopped the action to take a look to determine if it warranted a flagrant 1. They decided it was not. The play:

For background, this is how the NBA rulebook defines flagrant fouls: 1. "Unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent. 2. "Penalty is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected following confirmation by instant replay review. The offender will be subject to a fine not exceeding $50,000 and/or suspension by the Commissioner."

If No. 2 applies, it's an automatic ejection, which is what happened to Kelly Oubre when he was sent to the locker room early in Game 3 after he slammed into Kelly Olynyk. If No. 1 applies, it's a technical foul shot plus the ball on a side out.

Now let's look at what took place in the second game of the regular season, when the Wizards led 96-88 late in the fourth quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies only to see the momentum shift on a flagrant assessed to John Wall. Like Crowder, he made a basketball play for a block in transition. Wall missed on the swipe and made contact with Carter's head.

The play:

See the difference in the infraction? Hope not, because there isn't a difference, though the ruling was completely different.

And Wall, who has been vocal about what he perceives as a lack of respect for himself personally and his team, likely would say it is this type of imbalance that contributed heavily to his hot head towards game officials all season. He had a career-high 15 technical fouls.

Kelly Olynyk says he isn't a dirty player, has no reaction to Kelly Oubre's suspension from Wizards-Celtics Game 4

By Chase Hughes May 06, 2017 7:00 PM

Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk was not interested one bit in celebrating the one-game suspension of Kelly Oubre, Jr. that was levied by the league on Saturday following an altercation between the two in Game 3. Olynyk is just ready to move on and play Game 4 after a two-day layoff.

"It's not my decision. It's their decision," Olynyk said.

Olynyk did go into more detail on other subjects, like the assertion by some that he is a dirty player. Olynyk has had run-ins with others in the past and Oubre said his decision to push Olynyk after an illegal screen was the result of a long buildup of frustration with Olynyk's style of play.

On that topic, Olynyk defended himself.

"I don't think I'm a dirty player," he said. "It's basketball. It happens. You have to box out, you have to do things."

As for the buildup Oubre mentioned, Olynyk could sense that. He said he noticed an anger develop in Oubre throughout the course of Game 3, long before the shove.

"You could see it when he was guarding me and when he was trying to run through screens. It was just, I think he kind of flipped a switch and that's what happens," Olynyk said.

Olynyk did see the anger. What he didn't see was Oubre run at a full sprint before pushing him to the ground.

"I didn't. I didn't see him coming. I was talking to the ref, I turned around and he was right there," he said.

Perhaps that will calm down those who have said Olynyk flopped to sell the push to the referees. Regardless, Olynyk and Oubre are going to long be linked for one of the more memorable fights in recent NBA playoff history. That's after Bradley Beal, for one, thought they were friends.

Olynyk didn't necessarily see it that way before. Now, he certainly doesn't.

"I don't really know him that well. I thought he was a good guy. A lot of that stuff is in the past now. It doesn't really make a difference," he said.

