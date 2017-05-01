Will top pick Jonathan Allen start Week 1 for the Redskins? And does it really matter?

Here is what you need to know on this Monday, May 1, 23 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 120 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 132 days.

Days until:



—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 11

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 23

—Training camp starts (7/27) 87

Gruden on the draft

Here is some of what Redskins coach Jay Gruden said about the draft along with my take:

On the nose tackle situation:

“I feel good, you know? I think a lot of people don’t know the guys we’ve had here or the guys there were on our practice squad like Joey Mbu, A.J. Francis. We feel good about the development of Matt Ioannidis, those three guys. And we added Phil Taylor.”

Tandler’s take: Gruden is one of the few who feel good about the Redskins’ current nose tackle depth chart. Once again, they will try to patch something together. Hate to tell you, Jay, but it hasn’t worked. In each of the last two years the Redskins have allowed over five yards per carry on first down. That’s when the nose is in the game. It’s the worst performance in the league and it’s not close.

On if they were tempted to trade up as Jonathan Allen started to slide their way:

“There was a couple of guys that were slipping that we really liked. We were in a very good situation. We had two or three guys that we really felt good about with that pick. But Jonathan had our highest grade and it was an easy pick for us.”

Tandler’s take: It was a good strategy because it worked. But if the Ravens, picking right before the Redskins, had snagged Allen there would have been a lot of questions about why they hand not dangled one of their two fourth-round picks to move up. Even though there may have been two or three guys they liked there, none of them would have been a better combination of filling a need and getting value, even if they would have needed to use an extra pick.

On what they liked about Ryan Anderson:

“He’s a non-stop-motor guy. He plays extremely hard. I heard part of his interviews today [laughter]. I think he’s that type of guy. Watching film with him, he’s standing up watching film and talking about everybody’s job. He’s just a very high energy, high motor, tenacious guy and I think it’s going to rub off on a lot of people.”

Tandler’s take: Anderson’s presence could have the side benefit of motivating Preston Smith to a new level. Perhaps Gruden wants Anderson to rub off on Smith, who is physically talented but somewhat laid back. The coaches have tried to fire him up for the last two years and it hasn’t worked. Maybe having the high-intensity Anderson in the building can get Smith rolling, which would create a true nightmare for opposing offenses.

On if not drafting a quarterback was an endorsement of the current group of signal callers:

“I think so. I think just because we draft a guy at your position doesn’t mean were saying you’re bad at your position. I think it’s just that those are the best players available. But we obviously feel good about Kirk [Cousins], Colt [McCoy] and Nate [Sudfeld] moving forward. If we get one as a free agent for the rookie minicamp and see how he does, well go from there.”

Tandler’s take: I was mildly surprised that they didn’t take a quarterback with one of their 10 picks. Although you never know what will happen, it seems doubtful that Cousins will sign a long-term deal by July 15. And if he does leave as a free agent next March, the Redskins will be caught with a journeyman in McCoy and a very raw third-year player in Sudfeld. I figured they would take a mid-round QB to shore up the most important position on the field. We will have to see how things play out.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler on Twitter

#Redskins drafted where need was. Raw numbers close (6D, 4O) But per pick value chart used 1,596 points on defense, 126 points on offense. — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) April 30, 2017

In case you missed it