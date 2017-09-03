Washington Redskins

Who will be on the Redskins' practice squad?

robert_davis_camp_usat.png
USA Today Sport Images

Who will be on the Redskins' practice squad?

By Rich Tandler September 03, 2017 8:23 AM

The Redskins’ newly-minted 53-man roster takes the practice field this morning. They will do so without a practice squad. That group will start to be assembled after noon today when they find out which of the practice-squad eligible players they cut have cleared waivers.

All players with fewer than two accrued NFL seasons are eligible for the practice squad. A team also can have four players who have two full accrued seasons. The limit is 10 players. They are paid a minimum of $7,200 per week, although a team can pay more if it thinks it needs to in order to keep a player, who can sign with another team, from getting poached. Practice squad salaries are charged against the salary cap.

Who among the players the Redskins cut is eligible? It’s easier to say who isn’t eligible. The only one who can’t sign on the practice squad is S Will Blackmon. The other players who were released have eligibility except for those with an injury designation. That makes 29 players available.

One thing to keep in mind is that teams don’t just pick the 10 best players they cut, the ones they ranked from 54-63, and offer them practice squad spots. They need to assemble a practice squad to help them, well, practice. The composition of the 53-man roster has a lot to do with who gets offered a practice squad job.

For example, the Redskins have 27 defensive players on the roster including five inside linebackers. This means that there will be few opportunities for defensive players in general and for ILBs in particular. That is bad news for fans of Nico Marley. They just don’t need a sixth ILB in practice and if one on the roster suffers a short-term injury they have enough bodies at the position to get by.

Looking at other areas on defense, having five safeties on the roster is not good for Fish Smithson fans and having five outside linebackers means that Pete Robertson may have to seek employment elsewhere.

On the defensive line, however, they only kept six, giving opportunities for A.J. Francis, Joey Mbu, and Brandon Banks.

With only 23 of the 53 on offense, there will be more practice squad opportunity on that side of the ball. There are eight offensive linemen, meaning that players like Kyle Kalis and John Kling could get offers. They also could look for a promising lineman who was cut by another team.

There also will be spots for wide receivers with only five on the 53. The scout team needs lots of receivers to practice against opponents’ multiple WR looks. They likely will carry two or three of them on the practice squad. Sixth-round pick Robert Davis and surprise cut Maurice Harris are almost sure to be offered spots. So could two receivers who performed well in camp, Matt Hazel or Zach Pascal

On the other hand, there is no need to keep a running back or a tight end, with four from each of those positions on the 53-man roster

Going on the assumption that all the Redskins’ players clear waivers and are available for the practice squad, here is a stab at who might make it.

  1. WR Maurice Harris
  2. WR Robert Davis
  3. WR Matt Hazel
  4. G Kyle Kalis
  5. T John Kling
  6. C Lucas Crowley
  7. QB Nate Sudfeld
  8. DL Joey Mbu
  9. DL Brandon Banks
  10. DL Ondre Pipkins

Of course, they could add players cut by other teams so the pool of available players is not limited to those waived yesterday.

The practice squad will be assembled over the next few days with the goal of being ready to go by Wednesday when the real preparations for the opener against the Eagles get underway.

Redskins Playbook: Projection vs. reality on 53-man roster

usatsi_10184014.jpg

Redskins Playbook: Projection vs. reality on 53-man roster

By JP Finlay September 03, 2017 7:54 AM

Following the final preseason game in Tampa, I provided my one and only roster projection. I slotted out all 53 players, with a few surprises mixed in to create a fairly balanced roster.

Well, Jay Gruden and the Redskins brass weren't as interested in a balanced roster as I thought. While I still did well, correctly picking 49 of 53 players and nailing six position groups, I missed widely at the receiver position. I underestimated Brian Quick's special teams impact, and overestimated the value of sure-handed Maurice Harris. 

On the defensive side of the ball, a pair of undrafted guys caught me by surprise. I knew how much the Redskins coaching staff liked Josh Harvey-Clemons, but thought he was headed for the practice squad to bulk up. Stefan McClure caught me by surprise, but it's likely a depth move in case of a setback to Su'a Cravens. McClure earned the spot with seven preseason tackles.

For full acountability, below are my roster projections followed by the actual Redskins moves, listed by position group. I added notes in spots. Tell me what you think in the comments. 

Quarterback
Projection: Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld
Reality: Cousins, McCoy
Note: I said on my podcast that releasing Sudfeld was the right move for the Redskins, but I didn’t expect the team to do it. Well, they did. The team could very well bring Sudfeld back for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Running back
Projection: Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine, Mack Brown
Reality: Nailed it. 

Offensive line
Projection: Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe, Chase Roullier, Kyle Kalis
Reality: 7 out of 8. Tyler Catalina got the 8th spot instead of Kalis. Catalina is bigger and played tackle in college. Repeatedly, the Redskins went for versatility on cut down day, and Catalina could present that down the road. 

Tight End
Projection: Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle
Reality: Nailed it. I even called the trade of Derek Carrier. 

Wide Receiver
Projection: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant, Mo Harris, Robert Davis
Reality: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant, Brian Quick 
Note: Good thing I hit the RBs and TEs because I missed here. The Redskins only went with five wideouts, cutting both Harris and Davis, and keeping veteran Brian Quick. More on those decisions here, but the short answer, Quick got the spot because of special teams. 

Defensive line
Projection: Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee, Terrell McClain, Ziggy Hood, Matt Ioannidis, Anthony Lanier
Reality: Nailed it. Many thought that the Redskins would keep A.J. Francis or Joey Mbu. Based on conversations I had with defensive coaches, I did not project either player to the roster. The team did not see enough and will use Hood and McGee in the nose tackle role vacated by injured Phil Taylor.

Outside linebacker
Projection: Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Ryan Anderson, Junior Galette, Chris Carter
Reality: Nailed it

Inside Linebacker 
Projection: Zach Brown, Martrell Spright, Will Compton, Mason Foster
Reality: 7th round rookie Josh Harvey-Clemons joined the above four players on the roster. A surprise pick that showed well in the Redskins final preseason game, Harvey-Clemons could prove to be a great value. 

Cornerback
Projection: Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau, Quinton Dunbar, Josh Holsey
Reality: Nailed it.

Safety
Projection: D.J. Swearinger, Su'a Cravens, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson
Reality: The team kept the above four and added Stefan McClure. An undrafted player out of Cal, he spent most of 2016 on the Colts practice squad. He graded out as a +7.6 with the Redskins during preseason per Pro Football Focus. McClure’s signing seems a depth move in case Cravens is not ready for Week 1. 

Specialists
Projection: LS Nick Sundberg, P Tress Way, K Dustin Hopkins
Reality: Nailed it (though there was no competition).

Need to Know: Five observations on the Redskins' 53-man roster

Need to Know: Five observations on the Redskins' 53-man roster

By Rich Tandler September 03, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, September 3, seven days before the Washington Redskins open their season against the Eagles at FedEx Field.

Timeline

Today’s schedule: Practice 10:15; Player availability and Jay Gruden press conference after practice, approx. 12 p.m.

Days since:

—Redskins’ last game (1/1) 245

Days until:

—Redskins @ Rams (9/17) 14
—Sunday night Raiders @ Redskins (9/24) 21
—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 56

Five facts about the Redskins’ 53-man roster

—We don’t have access to the Redskins’ medical reports. But we have some clues on the status of the most important injuries based on personnel moves yesterday. In letting go of Will Blackmon, they signaled that they are confident in the health of Su’a Cravens, who had a meniscus repair shortly after the first preseason game. The fact that they only kept five receivers is a good sign that they aren’t too concerned with Josh Doctson’s health. And by sticking with eight offensive linemen and Chase Roullier as the second center on the roster, they believe that there is a good chance that Spencer Long is good to go.

—As to the five receivers, it’s not a big thing unless Robert Davis and Maurice Harris don’t make it to the practice squad. One receiver is normally inactive on game days so they will be fine as far as the 46-man active list. If Doctson or any receiver gets injured, they can move a receiver up from the practice squad. That said, I think it would be better to have six on the 53 but keeping five isn’t a huge risk.

—There could be changes to the roster before they begin practice in earnest on Wednesday. But the Redskins have a history of not tweaking their roster after setting the 53. They claimed Duke Ihenacho from the Broncos in 2014. I might be missing something but that is the only post-cutdown claim who comes to mind since Jay Gruden has been the coach. Anything is possible but the Redskins tend to like the 53 that they have had during the offseason and in training camp and would rather stick with them than add someone from another team into the mix. That may or may not be a good way of doing business but that’s the way they lean.

—To be, the biggest surprise cut was Harris. I never even thought he was close to the bubble, knowing what the coaches said about him. But apparently, his injury in training camp, which cost him most of the practices there and limited him to a combined 56 snaps in two preseason games, plus a few punt returns, was too much for him to overcome. Meanwhile, Brian Quick rallied from a shaky spring to work his way into a roster spot. I think we’ll hear from Harris again, assuming he clears waivers and gets on the practice squad.

—The inclusion that surprised me the most was S Stefan McClure. He joined the team on August 3, a week into training camp. The Colts signed him last year as an undrafted free agent out of Cal. They cut him and he spent some time on their practice squad in December. McClure was out of work until the Redskins called in August. We will have to see what his role will be. Also, based on the entire offseason, I was somewhat surprised that the one draft choice who didn't make it was WR Robert Davis. I would have picked Josh Harvey-Clemons. 

