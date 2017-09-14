Washington Redskins

Want to know why Redskins coaches value Ryan Grant? Here's a specific example

Want to know why Redskins coaches value Ryan Grant? Here's a specific example

By JP Finlay September 14, 2017

Ryan Grant played well against Philadelphia last week.

He made four catches for 61 yards, and seemed like the only Redskins wide receiver without a glaring mistake or question mark. 

Still, for many fans, the Redskins coaches trust in Grant comes with confusion or disagreement.

In the three previous seasons, Grant has produced little, yet he keeps hitting the field and making the team. In fact, with 61 yards in Week 1, Grant is close to his entire 2016 total of 76 receiving yards.

Here's the thing: Redskins coaches, certainly including Jay Gruden, like Grant for more than just on-field production. He plays special teams well and knows all three receiver positions.

And it all starts in practice. 

On Thursday, a familiar scene played out while the Redskins skill players ran through formation drills with the quarterbacks. During these plays, the coaches will bark out a specific formation, and various players will run out to their positions. Three quarterbacks then throw three different balls to pass catchers as they run various routes. This simulates one play-call while showing each player what their role can be in the scheme.

The nature of these drills involves a lot of players. Three quarterbacks, usually at least four guys running routes. Do the math and there's a lot of possible combinations. 

Often, a formation will get called and the exact players aren't back to the line of scrimmage, or a player is talking with a coach. Nobody is doing anything wrong, it's just the little minutiae that takes place in practices, day after day, week after week. 

During one specific drill, QB Kirk Cousins realized he was short one receiver. 

"I need a zebra," Cousins shouted. "I need a Z."

Cousins meant he needed a Z receiver, as there was nobody lined up in the inside slot position where a wideout would normally play. Again, nothing wrong with this picture, just a matter of bodies. 

Within seconds, Grant popped into position. He was there almost as quick as Cousins finished saying the letter Z. 

A few seconds after that, the quarterbacks took a simulated snap. The play went off, the receivers, running backs and tight ends on the field ran their routes, three passes got thrown. 

Grant ran his route, then hustled back to the line of scrimmage. 

In the scheme of a Redskins practice, it was not a big deal. Not even the slightest hint of a blip on the radar. 

But when fans ask why coaches like Grant so much? It was a prime example. 

Grant knows all three receiver positions. While they may know the concepts, Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson won't run many inside slot routes. That role belongs to Jamison Crowder, a guy that won't run many outside routes.

Grant can run them all. He knows them, and he can quickly jump into position. 

His ability to line up at all those spots allows the team to not miss a beat in practice, and there's value in that. Coaches know it. Maybe this will help fans understand too. 

Redskins Playbook: After another limited practice, is Gruden growing frustrated with Doctson?

Redskins Playbook: After another limited practice, is Gruden growing frustrated with Doctson?

By JP Finlay September 14, 2017

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden needs to see more out of second-year wideout Josh Doctson in practice before he plays more in games. Wednesday, that didn't happen, and it could be leading to some frustration for the coach. 

After Doctson played just 20 snaps against Philadelphia in Week 1, Gruden made clear that he needs to see his second-year wideout produce more in practice. Then, in the Redskins first public session since the loss to the Eagles, Doctson landed on the injury report with a hamstring issue.

"He’s just been tight," the coach said. He added, "precautionary this time of week."

For just about any other player, being limited on a Wednesday practice report means little. Doctson, however, is a special case.

He missed virtually all of 2016, his rookie season, following his selection 22nd overall in the draft. Things seemed like he was ready to showcase his skill this season in training camp, until a hamstring injury hit. He missed a number of practices, and only played in one preseason game, before logging just 20 snaps last week. 

Gruden then explained in a Monday press conference that he can't get Doctson on the field until he can stay on the practice fields. 

"I need to see him out here at practice, you know, on a consistent basis. He will make plays in practice. The more plays he makes in practice, the more comfortable that Kirk will be, the more reps he is going to get and that is going to happen," the coach said Monday. 

It's important to note that Gruden continued to emphasize the positive with Doctson, that the coach expected the player to turn the corner, practice more and be able to help in games. 

On Wednesday, Gruden was asked if the latest setback changes that plan.

"It doesn’t help," he said. 

The toughest part is the Redskins need Doctson. He has the potential to be a top wideout, and the Washington offense struggled Week 1 against the Eagles. The team lost Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson in the offseason. Doctson and Terrelle Pryor were supposed to offset those losses. The returns are early, but that doesn't seem too likely as of now. 

Gruden may well be growing frustrated with Doctson. The coach said last week Doctson was healthy, and the player reiterated the same sentiment in a media session. 

Now, again, he's missing practice time. And the coach made clear that will impact his playing time. 

The Redskins need Doctson on the field. For that to happen, Gruden needs Doctson on the practice field. Day after day, rep after rep. 

That question is slowly turning from when that happens, to if that happens. 

Jay Gruden presser recap: Doctson saga continues, coach downplays McVay factor

Jay Gruden presser recap: Doctson saga continues, coach downplays McVay factor

By Rich Tandler September 14, 2017

Gruden presser recap: Doctson saga continues, coach downplays McVay factor

Here are the big takeaways from Jay Gruden’s Wednesday news conference:

—The Redskins remain reasonably healthy, although Josh Doctson was limited in practice with a hamstring issue that just won’t go away. “He’s just been tight,” said Gruden. “Precautionary this time of week.” The “Where's Doctson” saga continues, we’ll await the injury report on Thursday.

—On Monday, Gruden said that the plan was to have Doctson play 35-40 snaps against the Rams after he played 20 last Sunday. Wednesday, he was asked if the limited practice status might alter that plan. “It doesn’t help,” said Gruden

—S D.J. Swearinger also was limited. All other players were full participants including OT Morgan Moses, who seemed to be affected by an ankle injury against the Eagles.

—Gruden’s bottom line on stopping former offensive coordinator Sean McVay’s offense on Sunday: “You’ve got to get after the quarterback. It’s the only option.” The Redskins did get after the quarterback against the Eagles, getting two sacks, forcing an intentional grounding, and getting their hands on Carson Wentz several other times. If they get the same rush on the Rams’ Jared Goff they should get close to half a dozen sacks.

—Gruden downplayed the “matchup” with McVay, who was his offensive coordinator for three years and called the plays the last two. “None of that matters,” he said. “You don’t know what they’re going to run anytime. I know he’s a good football coach. He’ll have his team ready. That’s all I know. We have to treat this like another game.”

—This is the first of three games the Redskins will play in the Pacific time zone so the Redskins went to some experts to make sure the team is well rested. “We’ve talked to sleep specialists and all that, we’re going to have to tinker with the schedule a little bit, try to get them some more sleep,” said Gruden. The game will be played when the players’ body clocks are at 4:25 p.m. EDT so in that respect the time isn’t all that out of whack from the routine Sunday schedule.

—Before practice on Wednesday, Swearinger brought the team into a large huddle on the field and gave a little pep talk. “I think everybody is still smarting a little bit,” said Gruden of the gathering. “We should be. I am, at least. But it’s time to get over it. I think D.J. just wanted to give them a little kick in the rear, make sure we are working towards our first win and not trying to talk about what we didn’t do or feeling sorry for ourselves about the last one that is already gone.”

—In answer to the final question of the presser, which was about how much film study by the opposition has taken away the element of surprise in play calling, Gruden again emphasized the importance of getting to the quarterback. “You need to have a good pass rush,” he said. If that message is going out multiple times in 10 minutes with the media you can be assured that it’s going out to Greg Manusky, Jim Tomsula, and the players in the front seven on defense.

