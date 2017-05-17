Washington Redskins

Trent Williams' high school makes him just one of two players with a retired jersey

By Peter Hailey May 17, 2017 7:30 PM

With the way things are going, Trent Williams' face will soon be the main logo on Longview High School's football field.

Williams' name is already on the team's locker room — something he funded — and on Tuesday, the Texas school honored the Redskins' lineman further by making him just the second player to have his jersey retired. 

It was a night where Williams, who lines up on the left side of Washington's line, was at the center of things. "To know that I've done enough in my career, and I feel like I've got a lot left to do, to have my jersey retired, it's a blessing," he said.

Redskins fans will surely hope this won't be the last time the five-time Pro Bowler's No. 71 is featured in a ceremony.

MORE REDSKINS: WHO WILL START OPPOSITE RYAN KERRIGAN?

Kirk Cousins knows he needs to deliver more than just yards for 2017 Redskins

By JP Finlay May 17, 2017 11:43 AM

Kirk Cousins shattered his own Redskins passing record in 2016 as he threw for almost 5,000 yards.

Statistically, Cousins' 2016 season was superb, but his team only won eight games and fell short of the playoffs with an ugly loss in the season finale.

Cousins completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,917 yards to go with 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The numbers earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, but likely the pass he remembers most is the interception that sealed the Redskins season in that Week 17 loss against the Giants.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

"Clearly, just putting up a bunch of yards isn’t necessarily the catchall. That doesn't just mean you win games," Cousins said on Redskins Nation (full video above). "We certainly want to win our division and all those things, and have great results at the end of the year."

Against the Giants, Cousins had the chance to be a hero for Washington and get the 'Skins to a second straight playoff berth for the first time in 20 years. It didn't work out. The Giants' defense stymied the Redskins, and Cousins, throughout the afternoon. 

Interestingly, the loss to the Giants and an earlier Week 15 home loss to the Panthers illustrates Cousins' point about yards not equaling wins. In those two losses, Cousins threw for more than 600 yards, an impressive total against two top defenses. Yet, the Redskins offense was hardly effective in either game and the team scored only 25 points combined.

In no uncertain terms is Cousins wholly at fault for the defeats, but those are not two games to pin on the struggling Washington defense either.

Moving forward, unsurprisingly, Cousins has a great attitude about his team for 2017 and the work being put in now.

"You can’t win the division in May. It's about a process. It's about what can we do on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday here in the spring that gives us a chance in the fall to win games," he said. 

Players are putting the work in to improve in 2017. 

RELATED: One reason to watch every Redskins game this year.

"That's what I’m excited about. I feel the stars of the team, the Josh Normans, the Terrelle Pryors, are coming in and working hard, checking their egos at the door and just showing up being great teammates and great leaders. That's a great step."

One more win. That's all that separated the Redskins from the playoffs in 2016. If Cousins is right, and the process is right, the work in May might deliver that win in December.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Who starts opposite Ryan Kerrigan at outside linebacker?

By JP Finlay May 17, 2017 10:22 AM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back 

Outside Linebacker

The contenders: Ryan Kerrigan is the lone sure thing in the Redskins outside linebacker group, but that doesn't mean the unit is without talent. Kerrigan has averaged double digit sacks over the least three seasons, and it's safe to expect the same in 2017. What will be interesting to watch is who lines up opposite Kerrigan. Trent Murphy impressed last season, getting nine sacks in his first breakout season after a second-round selection in the 2014 draft. To start the 2017 season, however, Murphy will sit out the first four games for a substance violation suspension. Preston Smith slipped to five sacks after an eight sack rookie season in 2015. Those three got the vast majority of the snaps on the outside of the Redskins 3-4 base defense.

In 2017, second round pick Ryan Anderson will compete for snaps, likely right away. A highly productive player at Alabama, Anderson has the size to set the edge against the run that Washington has needed from their outside linebackers. He doesn't have the explosive athleticism of Smith, but his effort and strength will allow him to turn the corner against NFL tackles. The wild card in the outside linebacker room is Junior Galette. Blessed with elite speed off the edge, Galette proved to be a dominant edge rusher for the Saints in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He hasn't played since. Two straight years of Achilles injuries have kept Galette off the field. If he can remain healthy the Redskins would have a very deep group of highly competent edge rushers. 

The winner is...

Finlay: Let's preface this by making one thing clear: No good football team can ever have enough edge rushers. NFL teams pay a serious premium on the edge, both in guaranteed money and in draft position. If the Redskins get to Week 1 with Kerrigan, Smith, Murphy, Galette and Anderson all healthy and ready to go, they will be in a strong spot. And we know the Week 1 starter won't be Murphy because of the suspension.

Beyond that, it's just too hard to predict Galette to start. Injuries have derailed him for two seasons, and he will have to show coaches he is the same player before he gets back on the field. Plus, coaches would be smart to limit Galette's snaps to true pass rushing situations to preserve his health. 

That leaves Smith and Anderson, and that could be just what the Redskins brass wants. Smith is an elite athlete, but as Jay Gruden said repeatedly in 2016, the coaching staff also felt the need to push the former Mississippi State star. Maybe Anderson's presence - a hard-charging rookie - will push Smith to his best. The guess here is Smith is on the opposite side of Kerrigan against the Eagles, but Anderson will play plenty. 

Looking at 2016, Kerrigan led the Redskins edge defenders with 477 pass rush snaps. Murphy and Smith were not far behind though, with 417 and 400 snaps respectively. New Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky plans to be aggressive, and the best defenses have fresh legs to rush passers in the fourth quarter. With Anderson's arrival, and perhaps the return of Galette, the Redskins should have just that. And that should make them a much better defense on third down, and in general.

Tandler: 

A good assessment here by JP. I’ll add a quote from Gruden from just a few hours after the team drafted Anderson. He recalled watching film with Anderson when the prospect paid a pre-draft visit to Redskins Park:

“Watching film with him, he’s standing up watching film and talking about everybody’s job. He’s just a very high energy, high motor, tenacious guy and I think it’s going to rub off on a lot of people.”

There is no doubt that one of the people he hopes that Anderson’s attitude affects is Smith. If it does, then Smith should retain his starting job. But look for Anderson and Galette if he’s healthy and Murphy when his suspension is over to rotate in plenty. Waves of fresh, talented pass rushers are a quarterback’s nightmare and that is what Manusky would like to have at his disposal this season. 

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

