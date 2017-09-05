Washington Redskins

From top to bottom, Redskins organization deserves credit for patience, compassion in Cravens situation

From top to bottom, Redskins organization deserves credit for patience, compassion in Cravens situation

By JP Finlay September 05, 2017 4:30 PM

Much of football works in binary fashion. A field goal is good or not good. A player is tackled or runs for a score. A quarterback tosses a pass, the result is complete or incomplete. 

The Redskins organization finds itself in a football problem with a distinctly non-binary answer. Second-year safety Su'a Cravens walked into the Ashburn team offices and explained that he was retiring this past weekend. The team told Cravens to take some time to think about his decision, and now, the team waits for the player to figure out his next step.

While some fans think this is a simple situation, it is decidely complex. 

"This just kind of came out of nowhere," Washington coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday. 

"It’s hard to say what I would do in that same situation because I’m not in that situation. Only he is and he has to deal with it the way he sees fit. This is what he chose to do, so we’ll stand by him and hopefully he gets everything situated and maybe we’ll see him in a month."

The Redskins placed Cravens on the left squad/exempt list, and while he could possibly come back sooner, the roster move allows for the safety to miss as many as four games before the club and player must figure out their next move. Most of the options result in Cravens leaving the team, but it is possible the 2016 second-round pick comes back this season and plays. 

MORE: DOES RECENT SUCCESS VS. EAGLES MEAN ANYTHING THIS WEEK?

For many fans, the frustrating part comes about the timing of Cravens' decision. Gruden doesn't see it that way. 

"I didn’t really know until it happened. He came in my office just the other day and had some personal issues he wanted to tend to," the coach said. 

From Gruden and team president Bruce Allen, Cravens was treated with compassion. Patience, often in very short supply around the NFL, was granted. Perhaps Cravens' personal issues will allow him to come back to football, but if they don't, it's not because the Redskins forced his hand. 

Let's not make it sound completely like a Disney movie. Cravens is a good player, and could help the 'Skins on the field. Those are potential reasons to react like human beings instead of football hardcases. 

Listening to Gruden, and some Redskins teammates, and it's clear the motive is not just football related. Multiple Redskins players said they would pray for Cravens (full video above) and above all, players understand the dangers, pressures and issues that come with playing professional football. 

"I think he has got four weeks really to try to get his life in order on and off the field and figure out where his priorities are and what he wants to do. You know, some people, football is not for them, but I know he has a strong passion for the game and wants to play, but there are some other things in his life that he needs to keep private, that we will keep private, that he has to take care of," Gruden said. 

Players have echoed similar sentiments.

"He's got to do what's best for him, for his family," Kirk Cousins said on 106.7 the Fan. "He knows, as a team, we're behind him."

Trent Williams really shed some light on the topic. In a conversation with Washington Post's Dan Steinberg, Williams said, "You've got to sacrifice a lot to play football. Even though you get paid handsomely, nobody's disputing that, it comes with a price."

Williams' comments explained that if a player decides to walk away to protect their long-term health, no teammate would lose respect for that decision. In fact, Williams called that move one of the least selfish a player can make as it hurts their own wallets while protecting other players on the team. 

What happens next with Cravens will be interesting. Only 22 years old, the former USC star has taken to social media to thank both those that support him and those that wish him ill. 

On the Redskins, the reaction to his possible retirement has only been support. And in the harsh world of pro football, that should be applauded. 

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

There's a new face among Redskins captains for 2017 season

There's a new face among Redskins captains for 2017 season

By Keely Diven September 05, 2017 3:59 PM

The Redskins announced team captains for the 2017 season, but only one of the faces is really new to that role. 

Players voted for four captains total, two on offense and one each on defense and special teams.

Say hello to your 2017 #Redskins captains! #HTTR #ByAnyMeans ➡️➡️➡️

A post shared by Washington Redskins (@redskins) on

Kirk Cousins and Trent Williams will both return as offensive captains from last year. This will be Williams's seventh season in a row as captain. 

MORE REDSKINS: Greg Manusky loves pranks at Redskins Park

The choices are no-brainers on offense. Cousins has worked his way up from a backup to starting quarterback, then set the Redskins' single-season passing record in 2016.

Williams, meanwhile, has been instrumental in Cousins's success and is widely regarded as one of the elite left tackles in the NFL. 

Niles Paul will repeat as special teams captain after being elected to the role last year, but missing the entire season with a dislocated ankle. He'll get the chance to embrace his leadership position this season. 

The only mild surprise among the captains is D.J. Swearinger being elected to lead the defense.

The 26-year-old hasn't played a single regular-season game for Washington, but he's been the most vocal leader on the defense since being signed by the Redskins this offseason. 

Swearinger's emergence comes as veteran leader DeAngelo Hall — who's been a Redskin since 2008 — will open the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list

Greg Manusky apparently hides in porta-potties as a prank

greg-manusky.png

Greg Manusky apparently hides in porta-potties as a prank

By Nick Ashooh September 05, 2017 1:27 PM

Apparently, new Redskins' defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has a more creative idea for "potty humor."

In case you didn't know, Manusky was seen during his playing days as a guy that liked to keep things loose, to say the least. One of the stories involving him was his habit of throwing a hunk of raw meat onto the locker room floor before games.

That may be a little much for the coach now, but that doesn't mean he still can't find ways to keep some of that reputation alive around Redskins Park.

Manusky talked about his favorite places to hide and jump out and scare his players, via The Washington Post:

“You know what the best spot is?” Manusky confided. “The porta-potties out by the indoor facility. If you just hit that door real loud while they’re coming into the entrance, you scare the crap out of them.”

Last week, he pulled off that particular trick as a player and assistant coach were walking from the main facility to the indoor bubble, waiting until they passed in front of the john to explode past the line of scrimmage, or sewage, or whatever.

“Scared the [stuffing] out of me,” the player said, using a word extremely relevant to porta-potties. “He just pops out of there, just scares the [stuffing] out of both of us.”

RELATED: A LOOK AT THE REDSKINS DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART AFTER CUTS

That's not his only hiding place either. He likes to hide in radio studios just inside the front door early in the morning, to scare guys like Zach Brown when he walks into the facility at 7 a.m. 

“Scared the hell out of me,” Brown said to The Post. “I’m sitting here like, ‘Manusky, don’t be doing that [stuff], man.’ He almost made me fall down the steps, you know what I’m saying?”

That probably would have ruined the fun if Brown had gotten hurt, but so far, it's all just been innocent pranks. 

The thing is though, Manusky also knows how to balance the fun with real work. He's not just some class clown running around Ashburn.

Brad Edwards, now the athletic director at George Mason and formerly one of Manusky’s teammates with the Redskins, has seen both sides. “That very much was his personality: On the field, he’s this tough, rugged guy, and then he always had this other side that was very practical joke-ish," Edwards said. "He was a part of any [locker room] scheme.”

This strategy, of course, only works if the defense is successful in 2017. Jokes are never taken the same way when a team is struggling.

Manusky says himself that he's totally different during practices and games.

Then, it's all about football.

When it comes to the monotony of the work week though, according to players, Manusky isn't afriad to open up a few doors, and scream into meetings. 

If it helps make the Redskins defense an improved unit this year, expect to hear plenty more stories of Manusky's shenanigans as time goes on. 

RELATED: 3 QUESTIONS FOR JAY GRUDEN BEYOND JUST THE CRAVENS SITUATION

