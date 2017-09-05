From top to bottom, Redskins organization deserves credit for patience, compassion in Cravens situation

Much of football works in binary fashion. A field goal is good or not good. A player is tackled or runs for a score. A quarterback tosses a pass, the result is complete or incomplete.

The Redskins organization finds itself in a football problem with a distinctly non-binary answer. Second-year safety Su'a Cravens walked into the Ashburn team offices and explained that he was retiring this past weekend. The team told Cravens to take some time to think about his decision, and now, the team waits for the player to figure out his next step.

While some fans think this is a simple situation, it is decidely complex.

"This just kind of came out of nowhere," Washington coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday.

"It’s hard to say what I would do in that same situation because I’m not in that situation. Only he is and he has to deal with it the way he sees fit. This is what he chose to do, so we’ll stand by him and hopefully he gets everything situated and maybe we’ll see him in a month."

The Redskins placed Cravens on the left squad/exempt list, and while he could possibly come back sooner, the roster move allows for the safety to miss as many as four games before the club and player must figure out their next move. Most of the options result in Cravens leaving the team, but it is possible the 2016 second-round pick comes back this season and plays.

MORE: DOES RECENT SUCCESS VS. EAGLES MEAN ANYTHING THIS WEEK?

For many fans, the frustrating part comes about the timing of Cravens' decision. Gruden doesn't see it that way.

"I didn’t really know until it happened. He came in my office just the other day and had some personal issues he wanted to tend to," the coach said.

From Gruden and team president Bruce Allen, Cravens was treated with compassion. Patience, often in very short supply around the NFL, was granted. Perhaps Cravens' personal issues will allow him to come back to football, but if they don't, it's not because the Redskins forced his hand.

Let's not make it sound completely like a Disney movie. Cravens is a good player, and could help the 'Skins on the field. Those are potential reasons to react like human beings instead of football hardcases.

Listening to Gruden, and some Redskins teammates, and it's clear the motive is not just football related. Multiple Redskins players said they would pray for Cravens (full video above) and above all, players understand the dangers, pressures and issues that come with playing professional football.

"I think he has got four weeks really to try to get his life in order on and off the field and figure out where his priorities are and what he wants to do. You know, some people, football is not for them, but I know he has a strong passion for the game and wants to play, but there are some other things in his life that he needs to keep private, that we will keep private, that he has to take care of," Gruden said.

Players have echoed similar sentiments.

"He's got to do what's best for him, for his family," Kirk Cousins said on 106.7 the Fan. "He knows, as a team, we're behind him."

<<<CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR #REDSKINSTALK PODCAST SURVIVOR POOL>>>

Trent Williams really shed some light on the topic. In a conversation with Washington Post's Dan Steinberg, Williams said, "You've got to sacrifice a lot to play football. Even though you get paid handsomely, nobody's disputing that, it comes with a price."

Williams' comments explained that if a player decides to walk away to protect their long-term health, no teammate would lose respect for that decision. In fact, Williams called that move one of the least selfish a player can make as it hurts their own wallets while protecting other players on the team.

What happens next with Cravens will be interesting. Only 22 years old, the former USC star has taken to social media to thank both those that support him and those that wish him ill.

On the Redskins, the reaction to his possible retirement has only been support. And in the harsh world of pro football, that should be applauded.

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!