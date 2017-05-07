Washington Redskins

Surprising stat shows drafting guards early makes big impact in NFL

By JP Finlay May 07, 2017 2:33 PM

The modern NFL seems to value those involved in the pass game more than just about any other player. That's great news for quarterbacks, receivers, tackles, cornerbacks and edge rushers. 

For the players more involved in the run game the modern NFL has been rough. Running backs struggle to hit the mega-bucks on second contracts that wideouts and passers routinely achieve. Interior offensive lineman rarely get paid on the same scale as tackles. 

A stat from NFL Research, however, shows that early in the draft it pays to invest in the run game. 

Before this analysis gets too far the obvious needs to be pointed out: Significantly less guards get drafted inside the Top 5 than tackles. Way, way less guards.

That doesn't change the results.

The Redskins went 4-12 in 2014. At the 2015 NFL Draft, the team selected Brandon Scherff with the fifth overall pick. In the 2015 season, the Redskins went 9-7 and made the playoffs. 

Some fans - and maybe some coaches - would argue that the 5th overall pick is simply too high for a guard. In Washington, the selection seems to have largely paid off. The 'Skins have won 17 games since Scherff's selection, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2016, just his second season out of Iowa.

From the stat above, running back was the only draftable position with a more immediate impact on win totals. Remember, for about a decade running backs got devalued in the draft as teams expected to find starting caliber runners in the later rounds of the draft. 

Ezekiel Elliott changed that last season. Even before Elliott's incredible 2016 campaign, plenty of rookie runners made an impact. LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001, or the pair of Auburn running backs Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams in 2005. Leonard Fournette will have an opportunity to do the same this fall in Jacksonville. 

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. Elite players can make a big impact of win differential, even as rookies, regardless of position.

Considering the stats, Redskins fans should maybe appreciate Scherff a little bit more. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Need to Know: Gruden says Redskins defense better on paper but must prove it on the field

By Rich Tandler May 07, 2017 5:30 AM

Gruden says Redskins defense better on paper but must prove it on the field...

The Redskins week that was—Draft grades, a Crimson Tide bet

High churn rate: Only 14 Redskins remain from Gruden's first team

Redskins Now: Tandler talks GM, draft impact, and more

Poll: How many games will the 2017 Redskins win?

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, May 7, 17 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

Welcome to the midpoint of the Redskins offseason. It’s been 126 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 126 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 5
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 17
—Training camp starts (7/27) 81

Quick post-draft thoughts on the state of the Redskins

—Although the Washington defense certainly seems to be improved, Jay Gruden warned against irrational exuberance. “You feel like you're better, everybody does at this time,” he said shortly after the draft ended. “It's how we gel as a unit that is the important thing – how they buy into Coach Manusky's scheme and Coach Tomsula's coaching, how they work well together and how they make each other better. That's a challenge that we have.”

—Earlier this week I assessed the chances that each of this year’s 10 draft picks have of making the team. I was not bullish on the chances of fourth-round safety Montae Nicholson sticking around on the 53-man roster. But looking back at how Gruden spoke more in terms of when he is on the roster and not if, perhaps I should take another look. “I think he ran a 4.4 at the Combine, and worst-case he’s going to help out our special teams and that’s important,” said Gruden when asked why they drafted Nicholson. “That’s one of the big three phases so that’s a good add for us.”

—Usually when you ask a player who was just drafted where he wants to play in the NFL, he just says wherever they want line me up. But Chase Roullier, who played by guard and center at Wyoming, was definitive in his preference. “I think I’ll do very well at center,” he said. “Being up there in front of the rest of the offensive line, being able to see that defense and really play to my strengths of being able to see the defense and read things I think will really help me a lot in the NFL.” He got his degree in mechanical engineering from Wyoming so the thinking part of the job shouldn’t be a great challenge for him.

—The Redskins announced the signings of eight undrafted players, bringing their roster up to 90. They can sign more after rookie minicamp next week, or at any time for that matter, but they would have to release a player for each one they sign. I’m interested in what 325-pound NT Ondre Pipkins out of Texas Tech can do as there is plenty of opportunity at his position. The same can be said of FS Fish Smithson, who also has to coolest name. But, honestly, it will be difficult to get a handle on which of these players has a realistic shot at sticking around until getting a look at them in pads in Richmond.

—As of now, the Redskins have seven 2018 draft picks, their own pick in each round. They did not trade for any future picks last week and it doesn’t look like they will get any compensatory picks next year. Yes, even though they lost key players in DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garçon, and Chris Baker, according to Over the Cap the picks that may have come from the loss of those players were cancelled out by signing Terrelle Pryor, Zach Brown, Terrell McClain, and Stacy McGee. This is unofficial but the OTC guys seem to have the NFL’s super-secret formula figured out.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Redskins line against Eagles in NFL Week 1 seems like a Vegas trick

By JP Finlay May 06, 2017 12:34 PM

The Redskins have beaten the Eagles in five straight contests and Washington performed a major defensive overhaul this offseason. The Week 1 line does not exactly show that. 

Bovada.lv installed the Redskins as a 2.5 point favorite over the Eagles for the September 10th contest at FedEx Field. Remember, NFL home field advantage is worth roughly three points to oddsmakers. That means if the Eagles played the Redskins on a neutral field, the Eagles would actually be slight half-point favorites.

The five-game win streak Washington has enjoyed over Philadelphia is great for fans, but it's not worth basing much from a point spread perspective in 2017. Eagles QB Carson Wentz only played in the last two games, and that provides more insight.

The Redskins beat the Eagles twice last year, with Wentz at the helm for Philly, by a combined 12 points. That included a 27-20 win at home in October when the Eagles were still considered one of the NFL's best teams after a hot 3-0 start. In December, Kirk Cousins guided the 'Skins to an important 27-22 road win at Lincoln Financial Field that kept Washington in the playoff race. Ryan Kerrigan made a dramatic strip-sack to end the game as Wentz tried to drive the Eagles down field for a game-winning TD. 

That was 2016, however, and both teams will look different in 2017.

DeSean Jackson had a habit of hurting the Eagles while with the Redskins. Jackson made clear he enjoyed showing the Philly faithful that the organization was wrong to cut him in the 2014 offseason, but this fall, Jackson will be playing in Tampa. 

While the Redskins will have a number of new pieces this fall, so will Philadelphia. The questions will remain if the franchise improved their defensive backfield enough to take a step forward in the NFC East, but they certainly added more weapons for Wentz. Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith signed with the Eagles in free agency, addressing a serious need at wide receiver from 2016.

Washington's overhauled defense should be much improved in 2016. First round draft pick Jonathan Allen should bolster the defensive line, Zach Brown should be an instant boost at linebacker, and D.J. Swearinger should provide some stability at safety. 

Still, offseason additions are just projections until the team's get on the field in August. Much can change between early May and early September. The 2.5 point spread seems a little odd for the Redskins vs Eagles contest, but maybe that's to ensure split action until oddsmakers have a better feel for both teams. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

 

 

