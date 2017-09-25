Sunday was the Redskins' best defensive performance since 1991

The Redskins were dominant defensively on Sunday night during their 27-10 beatdown of the Oakland Raiders. Historically dominant.

The Raiders gained just 128 yards in four quarters of football. That didn’t set a team record or anything but it was the most dominant the Redskins have been against a quality team in at least the last 57 years.

Since the 1970 merger, the Redskins have held their opponent to fewer than 130 yards in a game five times. Here is a quick look at the other four teams:

1972 Eagles (120 yards)—They finished 2-11-1 and averaged 10.4 points per game, dead last among the 26 teams in the league.

1974 Bears (126 yards)—Under Abe Gibron the bears were 4-10 and had an average of 10.9 points per game, 25th of 26 NFL teams.

1991 Eagles (89 yards)—Thanks to a dominant defense this team finished 10-6. Rich Kotite’s boys were OK offensively (18th of 28 in scoring) but not on the day they played at RFK Stadium.

1991 Broncos (128 yards)—Dan Reeves’ team finished 8-8 on the year but they ranked 22nd of 28 teams in scoring.

Of course, we don’t yet know how the Raiders will finish the season in terms of scoring but it’s likely that they will finish in the top half of the NFL in scoring, perhaps even in the top 10. None of those teams had a quintet on offense the equal to Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Crabtree, and Jared Cook. This was as dominant a performance against a quality offense as the Redskins have had in at least 50 years.

