Sunday was the Redskins' best defensive performance since 1991

The Redskins were dominant defensively on Sunday night during their 27-10 beatdown of the Oakland Raiders. Historically dominant.
The Raiders gained just 128 yards in four quarters of football. That didn’t set a team record or anything but it was the most dominant the Redskins have been against a quality team in at least the last 57 years.
Since the 1970 merger, the Redskins have held their opponent to fewer than 130 yards in a game five times. Here is a quick look at the other four teams:
1972 Eagles (120 yards)—They finished 2-11-1 and averaged 10.4 points per game, dead last among the 26 teams in the league.
1974 Bears (126 yards)—Under Abe Gibron the bears were 4-10 and had an average of 10.9 points per game, 25th of 26 NFL teams.
1991 Eagles (89 yards)—Thanks to a dominant defense this team finished 10-6. Rich Kotite’s boys were OK offensively (18th of 28 in scoring) but not on the day they played at RFK Stadium.
1991 Broncos (128 yards)—Dan Reeves’ team finished 8-8 on the year but they ranked 22nd of 28 teams in scoring.
Of course, we don’t yet know how the Raiders will finish the season in terms of scoring but it’s likely that they will finish in the top half of the NFL in scoring, perhaps even in the top 10. None of those teams had a quintet on offense the equal to Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Crabtree, and Jared Cook. This was as dominant a performance against a quality offense as the Redskins have had in at least 50 years.
Here is what you need to know on this Monday, September 25, seven days before the Washington Redskins play Chiefs in Kansas City.
Timeline
Today’s schedule: Jay Gruden conference call 3:00
Days until:
—Monday night Redskins @ Eagles (10/23) 28
—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 34
Redskins vs. Raiders by the numbers
—The Redskins outgained the Raiders 472 yards to 128. The 344-yard differential was the largest for the Redskins since they had a 385-yard advantage over Bears in 1974.
—The Raiders were 0-11 on third down. It was the first time the Redskins allowed no third-down conversions since a game against Dallas in 2007.
—The Raiders’ 128 yards were the fewest the Redskins have allowed in a game since they also allowed 128 to the Broncos in 1992. This marked the fifth time since the merger that the Redskins have held an opponent to 128 yards or fewer.
—Chris Thompson had 150 yards receiving. That shattered his former personal best of 57 yards in a game. Going back to at least 1960, no Redskins running back has gained more receiving yards in a game.
—Thompson added 31 yards rushing. His 181 yards of offense easily beat the Raiders’ total offense of 128 by itself.
—Josh Doctson's first catch of the season was good for 52 yards and a touchdown.
—The Redskins now have at least one sack in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFC and the second-longest in the NFL (Bengals, 32).
