Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Su'a Cravens has no interest in ever seeing Josh Norman on the cover of Madden

Su'a Cravens has no interest in ever seeing Josh Norman on the cover of Madden

By Peter Hailey May 12, 2017 10:20 AM

If Josh Norman is able to put together a 2017 season similar to his 2016 campaign — with the one major difference being holding onto five or six more of those passes he got his hands on as a first-year Redskin — then he'd again be a viable Madden cover candidate for a future installment of the franchise.

Norman's a do-it-all corner who can match up with No. 1 receivers and force fumbles like a middle linebacker. He also has the swagger and personality that appeals to the younger crowd who plays the game (even if it doesn't do the same for referees).

Add up that combination, and you get a guy who's good on the field, cool off of it and, with increases in a few key categories like interceptions, an ideal Madden man. And on Thursday, Norman himself floated the thought out there:

But then, one of Norman's teammates intercepted the idea like an ill-advised Week 3 Eli Manning pass:

While not every player on the video game's cover falls victim to the vaunted curse, it sure does seem to happen at an alarming rate. Just last year, Rob Gronkowski played in only half of the Patriots' contests and registered a meager 25 catches before ending the year on injured reserve.

Fortunately for Cravens, Madden selected Tom Brady to be the face of the 2018 edition. Therefore, and thankfully, the most important member of the Redskins' secondary is safe for at least another 12 months.

MORE REDSKINS: REASONS WHY THE DEFENSE'S TACKLING PROBLEM MIGHT BE FIXED

Quick Links

Redskins 2017 roster battles: How will Kelley and Perine share the carries?

Redskins 2017 roster battles: How will Kelley and Perine share the carries?

By Rich Tandler May 12, 2017 11:30 AM

Trending Now

1:23

Game 7 loss will have Justin Williams sulking for months

1:31

TJ Oshie doesn't hesitate when asked where he wants to be

1:41

Does John Wall have the same characteristics as the greats?

2:04

Massenburg explains the struggle of winning on the road

1:50

Massenburg:'Other guys have to step up'

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker

Running back

The contenders:

Last year, undrafted rookie Rob Kelley was the hunter. He bided his time on the bench, watching Matt Jones as the starter for the first seven games of the season. When Jones faltered, Kelley was ready to step in. He rushed for 87, 97, and 137 yards in his first three games as the starter but he didn’t top 76 yards after that. Still, Jay Gruden has heaped praise on Kelley all offseason and said that he will line up with the first team when OTAs get underway later this month.

But Gruden didn’t love Kelley enough to bypass his potential replacement in the draft. After buzz that they might go after a running back in the first round, the Redskins took Samaje Perine out of Oklahoma in the fourth round. Kelley is now the hunted. Perine is a powerful runner who should immediately get snaps on short yardage and near the goal line. But he could end up being more than a fantasy touchdown vulture for Kelley.

MORE REDSKINS: SU'A CRAVENS NEVER WANTS TO SEE JOSH NORMAN ON A MADDEN COVER

And the winner is . . .

Tandler: I don’t see any way that Kelley is not the running back on the field for the first offensive play of the year against the Eagles, making him the “starter.” After that, all bets are off. How it unfolds as the season wears on will be interesting to watch. Kelley was a great story last year but he was just an OK performer. His average of 4.2 yards per carry was 19th among qualifying backs in the NFL. In his nine games as a starter he averaged 3.98 per carry, which would have ranked 26th. A middle of the pack performance should not land Kelley on the bench but it should have Gruden and company looking for more.

The improvement could come from Kelley stepping up in his second season. Or it could come from Perine, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his four seasons at Oklahoma. Perine needs to translate that to the pros, of course, and that’s not a given. But he should get a shot and be a part of a three-man running back committee (with Chris Thompson getting some chances as the third-down back). We will see how it shakes out over the course training camp, the preseason, and when the games start to count.

Finlay: The rush to annoint Perine needs to slow down a bit. As Tandler said, the former Sooner will help immediately in short yardage and particularly at the goal line, but this will remain Kelley's job. Folks around Redskins Park have been impressed with Kelley's offseason work, first rehabbing from surgery to clean up his knee, and over the last few weeks, his time in the weight room. The word is "Fat Rob" will no longer be deserving of the nickname, as he has gotten stronger in advance of the 2017 season.

A humble, undrafted rookie last season, Kelley should be able to maintain his quick feet to the hole, and ability to avoid defenders, that Gruden liked so much in 2016. Thompson will continue to be a key part of the Redskins offense as well. Pencil him in for five to eight touches per game, and occasionally more based on matchups. 

Perine will help the 'Skins in the red zone, and the team needs it. He scored 49 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma, and Washington can use that type of productivity near the goal posts. Remember, however, that Perine is leaving the wide open Big 12, and Oklahoma's spread offense, for an NFL with much, much tougher defenses. Often the hardest part for rookie running backs in the NFL is to adjust to the speed of pass rushers, and understand where to be in pass protection. Perine is strong - the strongest RB in the 2017 Draft - but the knowledge of blitz pickup will have to come quick if he's going to truly push Kelley for carries. 

It's also a bit wild to think of 2015 third-round pick Matt Jones as an afterthought, but he is. Jay Gruden had to be reminded of Jones' presence on the roster during a media session in Arizona, and reports showed the Redskins tried to trade their former RB1 around the draft. With Kelley, Thompson, Perine and Mack Brown, there is a real question if Jones makes the roster. A big body with good speed, Jones has a lot of potential in the NFL. Whether that gets harnessed, in D.C. or elsewhere, will also be worth watching. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN and @Rich_TandlerCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Redskins turned down a draft day trade with the 49ers

Redskins turned down a draft day trade with the 49ers

By Rich Tandler May 12, 2017 9:24 AM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Envisioning how Kelley and Perine will share carries

Redskins turned down a draft day trade with the 49ers

Redskins best- and worst-case scenarios—Offense

Nine of the 10 Redskins draft picks are in the fold

Redskins roster battle: Brown adds more competition at LB

Before the draft, Scott Campbell, the Redskins’ director of college scouting, talked about a desire to trade for additional draft picks even though the team already had 10 selections.

"I hope we can add more [picks]," Campbell told reporters four days before the April 27 draft. "As we talked about earlier, it’s not an exact science. You’re not going to hit on all the guys. You’d like to think you can, but I mean that’s not reality, no one’s ever done that. Just increasing the odds of adding the more players, the more guys that can help us, that’s great."

RELATED: One win will make the 2017 Redskins season a success

During the draft, the Redskins did get an opportunity to add some more picks in a trade with the 49ers. No, the proposed trade did not involve a certain quarterback who has been linked to San Francisco. It was a trade down scenario that 49ers GM John Lynch proposed to Washington while the Redskins were on the clock with their first-round pick.

According to Peter King of the MMQB.com, who was given access to the 49ers draft room during the draft, the 49ers wanted to move up and get the Redskins’ pick, No. 17 overall. In return, the Redskins would have gained the 49ers’ picks in the second, third, and fourth rounds.

The Redskins declined, preferring to take defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, one of the top-rated players on their board who had somehow slid down to their pick.

The deal would have left the Redskins with some interesting choices with the 34th overall pick, the second rounder they would have received from the 49ers. The Jaguars, who ended up with that pick, took offensive tackle Cam Robinson. He would have been of no interest to the Redskins, who are set at tackle. But some of the next players off the board, defensive lineman Malik McDowell, safety Budda Baker, interior offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, and running back Dalvin Cook may have been attractive to Washington.

MORE REDSKINS: How will they handle the logjam at OLB?

They also could have used some of the draft capital they got to jump back into the end of the first round to take an edge rusher, like T. J. Watt or Takkarist McKinley.

Although we don’t know how the players taken in the draft will end up playing, it certainly seems that the Redskins made the right move in staying where they were and taking Allen. It’s the quality-or-quantity question and while Campbell was right about the advantages of having more picks to increase your odds of finding productive players, Allen should have a huge impact on the Redskins’ main area of weakness.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Load more