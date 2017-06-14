Washington Redskins

Sluggish offense or strong defense? Notes from final Redskins minicamp practice

Sluggish offense or strong defense? Notes from final Redskins minicamp practice

By JP Finlay June 15, 2017 6:53 AM

The Redskins hit the fields for the final minicamp practice on Wednesday and the defense clearly outplayed the offense. In a way, it's a bit more fun when the defense is outplaying the offense in practice. Defensive players tend to hoot and holler a bit more, especially as the team makes big plays and turnovers. 

That happened plenty Wednesday, with Kirk Cousins clearly forcing some deep throws and throwing two interceptions on top of a few others that could have been picked off. The best line overheard as minicamp concluded though belonged to D.J. Swearinger.

As the offense worked near the goal line, Cousins called his own number on a zone read carry. Remember, there is no hitting in minicamp, but had their been, Swearinger would have been in position for a downhill collision. 

Other news and notes: 

  • Early in practice, Ryan Kerrigan quickly got around the corner on Morgan Moses. Remember, no pads, so don't take too much from it. That said, it does seem like the Redskins outside linebacker group could be a force. Last year the team put up Top 10 NFL sack totals and that could improve this fall.
  • DeAngelo Hall might play safety now, but watch him on the sideline, and it's clear he still thinks like a cornerback. Throughout the minicamp session, Hall talks with the corners and offers advice. After the practice session, Hall explained that he likes talking with the corners, especially Quinton Dunbar and Bashaud Breeland. Hall explained Dunbar has all the tools but is still learning to switch after playing wideout in college. On Breeland, Hall said that the fourth-year CB out of Clemson can be one of the best when he's focused, but when he's not, "he is just a guy." Sounds like a future coach.
  • Jordan Reed has been great. Vernon Davis has looked good. But damn if Niles Paul isn't impressing when he gets opportunities. Had another TD catch on Wednesday on a nice seam route where it looked like he got popped as he hit the end zone. Assuming the Redskins want to keep Jeremy Sprinkle, who hasn't impressed but is a raw rookie, Jay Gruden will have a very tough decision with his roster. Four tight ends seems like a possibility. Gruden on Paul: "He’s the hardest working guy here and he’s performed very well. He does some tight end, he does some fullback, he can split outside, very versatile. He’s also a key member of our special teams. He’s done excellent." And Cousins on Paul: "I thought he was very productive this spring. He probably did even more than I thought he would."
  • Nico Marley running the huddle with the second-team defense? Nico Marley running the huddle with the second-team defense. The kid is charismatic and super quick sideline to sideline. Special teams is his only chance for a roster spot with the lack of size, but guys must like him. 
  • Josh Norman is confident the 2017 Redskins defense will be better than the 2016 Redskins defense. I agree. The cornerback continues to work on his off-man coverage, and on Tuesday had perhaps the most impressive defensive play of minicamp when he was able to highpoint a ball on Terrelle Pryor and break up a long pass on the sideline. 
  • When the Redskins signed 6-foot-5 Pryor, many thought he would instantly help the team in the red zone. That was on display Wednesday, when Cousins found Pryor on a simple slant from about the 5-yard-line that went for a TD. The play seemed effortless, and it was clearly the highlight of the day for the QB/WR duo. In fact, Cousins and Pryor seemed a bit out of sync much of the two-day minicamp, but remember, it's June. Don't be alarmed.  
  • Redskins WR coach Ike Hilliard talked about one big difference from 2016 to 2017 - and I'm paraphrasing - We had a bunch of little guys. Now we have big guys. 

Need to Know: Redskins head into a six-week break

Need to Know: Redskins head into a six-week break

By Rich Tandler June 15, 2017 5:15 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, June 15, 42 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Taking a break

Since Jay Gruden opted not to hold a third day of minicamp practice, the Redskins have finished their offseason program and they will not convene again until they gather in Richmond to starting training camp six weeks from today.

Gruden’s message to the players was simple.

“They’re professional football players, their job is to keep their bodies in shape,” he said. “They have to hit training camp with a full tank of gas. They can’t come in here and expect to get in shape in training camp. They have to be in shape when they arrive. They’ve put in such great work here the last month and a half, whatever it is, two months for them to just throw it all away and go on some eating binge or whatever, to just go flop around the beach would be brutal, so I think these guys are going to work hard and come into camp ready to go. They’re in a good place right now.”

One thing that Gruden did not mention to the media but likely said to the players was the need to stay out of trouble. He last thing he needs is to get a phone call at 2 a.m. informing him that one of his players has run afoul of the law.

Any phone calls that Gruden or the other coaches get over the next month or so will be taken wherever they are vacationing. They will get some time to recharge their batteries before starting the incredible grind of 70- to 80-hour weeks that runs from the start of training camp through the end of the season.

There will not be a “Closed” sign hanging in front of Redskins Park for the rest of June and July. They will remain open for business, particularly when it comes to trying to get a deal done with franchise-tagged quarterback Kirk Cousins. Eric Schaffer has some new job responsibilities that were announced earlier this week but his most important one is the same one he has had for over a year—try to hammer out a long-term contract with Cousins. Schaffer may take a vacation but he likely will make sure he has a strong cell signal wherever he may be staying.

Others who will be working over the break include me, J.P. Finlay, and the other folks at CSNmidatlantic.com who create Redskins content. We’ll still be writing multiple posts seven days a week. We’ll follow the Cousins negotiations, break down the roster position by position, keep you up to speed on the NFC East and the other teams on the Redskins’ schedule, preview training camp, and get you ready for the 2016 season, which is just 87 days away.

See you tomorrow.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

President Obama, if you're reading this, know that Kirk Cousins would be honored to golf with you

President Obama, if you're reading this, know that Kirk Cousins would be honored to golf with you

By Keely Diven June 14, 2017 10:30 PM

Kirk Cousins could get used to this whole golf-with-the-president thing. 

The Redskins quarterback got the chance to play a round with President Donald Trump on June 10 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. 

Between the speedy rounds and fancy lunches talking about the NBA Finals, Cousins really enjoyed himself.

That's according to Eric Shuster, CSN's Director of Strategic Partnerships, who joined the outing as a personal friend of the Redskins quarterback.

Afterwards, Shuster said Cousins was eager to golf with more U.S. presidents, regardless of their politics. He specifically mentioned Barack Obama and George W. Bush. 

Cousins jokingly asked about lining up a round with President Obama, another avid golfer and basketball fan who famously golfed with Warriors star Stephen Curry. 

Aspirational, maybe. Kinda like telling someone you'd go to prom with them before they asked. 

But the idea isn't as far-fetched as it might have been with other presidents who've vacated the White House. 

That's because Obama recently purchased the home he was renting in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington. He'll be staying in town at least until his younger daughter, Sasha, graduates from high school. 

Plenty of time for a round or two on the green. Did you hear that, Mr. Obama?

