Sluggish offense or strong defense? Notes from final Redskins minicamp practice

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, June 15, 42 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Timeline

Days until:



—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 30

—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 56

—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 87

Taking a break

Since Jay Gruden opted not to hold a third day of minicamp practice, the Redskins have finished their offseason program and they will not convene again until they gather in Richmond to starting training camp six weeks from today.

Gruden’s message to the players was simple.

“They’re professional football players, their job is to keep their bodies in shape,” he said. “They have to hit training camp with a full tank of gas. They can’t come in here and expect to get in shape in training camp. They have to be in shape when they arrive. They’ve put in such great work here the last month and a half, whatever it is, two months for them to just throw it all away and go on some eating binge or whatever, to just go flop around the beach would be brutal, so I think these guys are going to work hard and come into camp ready to go. They’re in a good place right now.”

One thing that Gruden did not mention to the media but likely said to the players was the need to stay out of trouble. He last thing he needs is to get a phone call at 2 a.m. informing him that one of his players has run afoul of the law.

Any phone calls that Gruden or the other coaches get over the next month or so will be taken wherever they are vacationing. They will get some time to recharge their batteries before starting the incredible grind of 70- to 80-hour weeks that runs from the start of training camp through the end of the season.

There will not be a “Closed” sign hanging in front of Redskins Park for the rest of June and July. They will remain open for business, particularly when it comes to trying to get a deal done with franchise-tagged quarterback Kirk Cousins. Eric Schaffer has some new job responsibilities that were announced earlier this week but his most important one is the same one he has had for over a year—try to hammer out a long-term contract with Cousins. Schaffer may take a vacation but he likely will make sure he has a strong cell signal wherever he may be staying.

Others who will be working over the break include me, J.P. Finlay, and the other folks at CSNmidatlantic.com who create Redskins content. We’ll still be writing multiple posts seven days a week. We’ll follow the Cousins negotiations, break down the roster position by position, keep you up to speed on the NFC East and the other teams on the Redskins’ schedule, preview training camp, and get you ready for the 2016 season, which is just 87 days away.

See you tomorrow.

