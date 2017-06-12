Washington Redskins

Seems like Dez Bryant is quite worried about the Cowboys new secondary

By JP Finlay June 12, 2017 1:57 PM

The Cowboys lost a lot from their secondary this offseason, including all four starters from the 2016 season.

Barry Church, J.J. Wilcox, Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne are now all gone from Dallas. 

To fill the holes, the team heavily invested in the secondary via the draft, and many Cowboys experts expect a breakout season from Byron Jones. 

Still, superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant doesn't seem to think it's enough. 

For those that don't speak Twitter, the above message is Bryant recruiting Darrelle Revis to the Cowboys. Revis played last season for the Jets, and wasn't particularly good. In 2015, however, he posted five interceptions and made the Pro Bowl, and he's only a few seasons removed from the Patriots Super Bowl winning season in 2014.

Revis has been a free agent for months, yet Bryant only sent his recruitment message last week after OTAs. Though he will be 33 when the season starts, used in the right role, and letting young corners watch and learn from him, Revis likely has some use for another NFL team. 

Bryant clearly wants that team to be the Cowboys. 

Derek Carr negotiations could have major impact on Kirk Cousins contract

By JP Finlay June 12, 2017 10:30 AM

For Redskins fans desperate for a Kirk Cousins long-term contract, news from the last week has been positive. The organization made it clear to Cousins he’s wanted for the long haul, and team president Bruce Allen twice met with the quarterback’s representatives. 

That’s all well and good, but ultimately, this thing is about money. Cold hard cash. 

Considering that, news from the West Coast could have a large impact on Cousins situation. The Raiders are working towards a long-term deal with Derek Carr, and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 26-year-old passer wants $25 million per year. 

“It is very possible that Derek Carr could be the first $25 million quarterback,” Rapoport said. “The benchmark of where all QBs want to get to.”

Great for Carr, but troubling for the Redskins.

The problem? Cousins is already slated to make $24 million this year playing on the franchise tag. It makes no sense for him to sign a new deal worth less than that on an annual basis. 

While Carr has made two straight Pro Bowls and led the Raiders to a 12-3 record last season before he broke his leg, Cousins’ numbers are superior. 

First, their career numbers:

  • Cousins - 46 games | 65.9 completion percentage | 12,113 yards | 72 TDs | 42 INTs
  • Carr - 47 games | 60.9 completion percentage | 11,194 yards | 81 TDs | 31 INTs

Then, last season's:

  • Cousins - 16 games | 67 completion percentage | 4,917 yards | 25 TDs | 12 INTs
  • Carr - 15 games | 63.8 completion percentage | 3,937 yards | 28 TDs | 6 INTs

A few things the numbers tell us: Cousins completes more of his passes for a lot more yards, while Carr throws more touchdowns and fewer interceptions. What the numbers don't tell us is that Oakland ran the ball very well last season, which probably led to fewer pass attempts for Carr.

Also worth pointing out, Carr led the Raiders to 12 wins in 15 games last season and was in the conversation for MVP. Cousins led the Redskins to an NFC East title in 2015 with a record of 9-7. 

Is Carr worth substantially more than Cousins, though? The numbers don't suggest it. 

In turn, if Carr gets to $25 million per year in a new contract, combined with the fact that Cousins is already due $24 million this season from Washington, the simple truth is the Redskins are going to have to pay way up to keep their QB. 

Cousins' representatives will point to the same numbers to illustrate why their client deserves just as much, if not more, than Carr gets from the Raiders. Rapoport suggested that Carr might even wait until July 15th, the franchise tag negotiating deadline, to see what happens with Cousins. 

Both Carr and Cousins are one year away from free agency. Oakland has more options with Carr, as he's still on his rookie deal. The Redskins are running out of options with Cousins, after using the franchise tag the last two seasons. 

Eventually, Cousins is going to get paid. Handsomely.

Washington needs to decide if they will be the team that does so, and the Cousins' camp will certainly be watching to see what type of contract Carr signs. 

Redskins hoping Tomsula can maximize D-line talent

By Rich Tandler June 12, 2017 8:30 AM

The Redskins got new coordinators on both sides of the ball this year but neither may end up being the most important addition to the coaching staff. That honor could go to new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

His track record is impressive. The 49ers brought Tomsula in as their defensive line coach for the 2007 after the coach had toiled for nearly 20 years as a D-line coach and defensive coordinator in stops like Charleston Southern and Catawba at the college level and the Scottish Claymores and Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe.

The rushing defense ranked 22nd in the league his first season in San Francisco but after that the improvement was rapid and lasting. The 49ers ranked 13th in rushing defense in 2008 and the following year they started a run of six straight years with top-10 rushing defenses. While he proved to be out of his element as a head coach in a one-year stint with the 49ers, his reputation as a defensive line guru remains intact.

And the Redskins are hoping that he can turn around a defensive line that has been a sore spot for the team since for most of this decade. Since 2010, the Redskins have allowed 4.37 yards per rushing attempt, 25th in the NFL over that seven-season span. It’s a chronic problem and they hope Tomsula can solve it.

The Redskins did not sign a nose tackle for their 3-4 base defense and they didn’t take one in the draft. But Jay Gruden isn’t worried because he has Tomsula on his staff and he believes that Tomsula can, well, create a nose guard.

“Coach Tomsula has assured me that he will find a nose guard, he’ll make a nose guard,” Gruden said in April. “If you look at his track record, you look at the nose guards he’s had, none of them have been priority first-round draft choices. He’s made nose guards. He coaches that position extremely well, and I have faith that he’ll do that.”

Gruden recognizes that there is only so much the defensive line can do in shorts and helmets. Tomlula’s real work will start when they put the pads on in training camp starting July 27.

But that doesn’t mean that Tomsula can’t get anything done. After 11-on-11 sessions during OTAs, the coach has been observed gathering his linemen together and conducting a highly detailed clinic on some of the mistakes that were made during the team drills. The sessions are very much hands on, with Tomsula often playing the role of the D-lineman trying to beat the double team or shed a block.

Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky sees Tomsula getting his group into the proper frame of mind to prepare for the season.

“Overall, I think from a toughness standpoint—I’m not saying that the guys that we did have before weren’t tough—I’m just saying that’s what Jimmy Tomsula is kind of putting into them,” said Manusky. “It’s ‘tough.’ It’s talking about hard work each and every day in the weight room, out on the field, and eventually when we get into the five weeks during the summer, I mean, that’s a time when they can really mess it up or take advantage of it and really perform at a high level and do great things.

“Across the board, I’m happy with the guys that we have right now. I see Jim working with them every day. We’re not there by any stretch of the means of the word, but I think we’re getting there. You see progress with each player, young and old, and we’re excited about what we have up front.”

Despite the addition of Jonathan Allen in the draft, I’m not sure that the D-line is a group that fans should get excited about just yet. But if Tomsula can do what he did in San Francisco and the Redskins continue to add young talent to the line maybe it will be worthy of some fan enthusiasm.

