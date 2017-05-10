Washington Redskins

Scot McCloughan offers high praise of Jay Gruden, the talent evaluator

Scot McCloughan offers high praise of Jay Gruden, the talent evaluator

By JP Finlay May 10, 2017 12:44 PM

Inherent tension usually resides between NFL coaches and front office types. The coaches want players that will help win immediately, where front office folks have to juggle player development with salary cap constrictions. Add that to the fact that most scouts don't fully trust coaches with personnel evaluation, and often it's a situation rife with pressure.

As much pressure may fill the halls of Redskins Park, one such area it didn't was between former general manager Scot McCloughan and head coach Jay Gruden. In fact, McCloughan believes Gruden to be the best talent evaluating coach he has worked with, and that includes some high company.

I was with [Mike] Holmgren. He didn’t want any part of it. Pete Carroll didn’t want any part of it. Mike Nolan didn’t want any part of it. Mike Singletary didn’t want any part of it. But Jay really, really studies. He watches a lot of tape and he can identify, which helped me out quite a bit. Because you can always use good opinions from people that can see it. Because it’s not an exact science.

Gruden has worked in football his entire life, but it took him a long-time to make it as an NFL head coach. Combined with his years in the Arena League, never making it to the NFL as a player, might have helped hone his eye for scouting.

It also doesn't hurt that Gruden's father, just like McCloughan's, was a scout. The Gruden family grew up watching football like scouts. That doesn't just go away.

"The thing that’s cool about this organization – because I’ve been in three other ones – the head coach in Jay is a good evaluator,” McCloughan said. “He can see it and identify it. I leaned on him, he leaned on me."

McCloughan's comments came Tuesday speaking on Grant and Danny on 106.7 the Fan (full audio here), and in an odd way, showed agreement with Bruce Allen. The Redskins team president, Allen had the final say to fire McCloughan, yet both men spoke highly of Gruden's talent evaluation skills. 

Both McCloughan and Gruden said they will be rooting for the other as events move on. Gruden will continue to do so from his seat as Redskins head coach. McCloughan's future holds more questions, but as usual, his scouting opinions will be in high demand. Already he has started back up his personnel business, just like he did before his tenure with the Redskins. 

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Which cornerback will cover the slot?

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Which cornerback will cover the slot?

By Rich Tandler May 10, 2017 12:20 PM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

Nickel cornerback

The contenders:

The Redskins never really got settled at what is essentially a starting position in a league where three- and four-wide receiver sets are the norm. Dashaun Phillips played the slot the first few games before a combination of a hamstring injury and ineffectiveness put him on the bench. Rookie third-round pick Kendall Fuller took over and it was hoped he would seize the job for a long time. But he got lit up with quarterbacks posting a 120 passer rating when throwing into his coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Fuller wound up being a healthy scratch late in the season. Veteran Greg Toler handled the slot down the stretch.

Toler was not re-signed. Phillips and Fuller are back but it is not just a two-man competition for the nickel corner spot. While Bashaud Breeland would rather stay at one of the outside spots in his contract year (outside corners get paid more than slot guys), they could put Quinton Dunbar or rookie Fabian Moreau outside in nickel situations and have Breeland slide inside. While rookie seventh-round pick Josh Holsey is a long shot to land the job but as long as the job remains unsettled he will get a look.

And the winner is . . .

Tandler: Last year was a year to forget for Fuller. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee that ended his final year at Virginia Tech after three games. The injury hampered him during the offseason program and in training camp. Fuller was inactive for the first three games in part because of the knee and in part because he wasn’t ready. He struggled mightily, as noted above. But with the third-round pick invested in him, I think he gets first crack at grabbing the nickel job this year. Many analysts had Fuller rated as a first-round talent before his injury. If he is fully healthy I think that he has a very good shot at taking the job and not giving it up.

Finlay: No surprise that Tandler picked his fellow Hokie Fuller to take over the nickel cover spot. Fuller is a better player than he showed last year, but he will have to prove that starting in minicamp. Coaches lost their faith in him, particularly when he got torched by Stef Diggs and the Vikings. A full NFL offseason and a healthy knee could make a big difference. One name I would throw in that Tandler didn't mention would be Will Blackmon. The veteran was forced to move to safety in 2016 because the Redskins lacked viable options, but with an offseason that added D.J. Swearinger via free agency and Montae Nicholson in the draft, not to mention moving Su'a Cravens full-time to safety and the expected healthy return of DeAngelo Hall, Blackmon might be able to move back to corner.  Playing primary nickel corner in the second half of the 2015 season, Blackmon made plays, logging two interceptions and three forced fumbles to go with eight broken up passes. Fuller might have the inside track, but I wouldn't count out the veteran Blackmon. There's also a scenario where Fabian Moreau could force his way onto the field, likely as an outside corner. If that happens, expect Breeland to bump inside. This would likely not happen until the midway point of the season at the earliest as Moreau is working back from injury and will need to learn the NFL game. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN and @Rich_TandlerCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

 

Trent Murphy won a bet, so he got to Ric Flair chop AJ Francis' chest

Trent Murphy won a bet, so he got to Ric Flair chop AJ Francis' chest

By Peter Hailey May 10, 2017 11:50 AM

If anyone has a spare ice pack or some nice, soothing skin lotion lying around, AJ Francis would probably be happy to take it off your hands.

Francis, who co-hosts a wrestling podcast named Jobbing Out, recently made a bet on the sport with fellow Redskin Trent Murphy. While the specifics of the bet aren't clear, it appears that the two defenders tied, but Francis ended up losing because Murphy "doesn't know anything about wrestling."

Murphy, however, does know plenty about other topics such as using his hands, delivering pain upon other people and generally being a strong man. And that was bad news for Francis, because the winner of the bet was given the chance to Ric Flair chop the loser.

MORE REDSKINS: PRESTON SMITH IS TIRED OF NEAR-SACKS

Before you even ask, yes, there is video of the chopping taking place. 

"This is going to suck," Francis declares moments before the first chop. And going off of his screams and the crisp, slapping sound made during each smack, it looks like he was right.

