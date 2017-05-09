Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Scot McCloughan hints at one possible hold up in Kirk Cousins contract talks

Scot McCloughan hints at one possible hold up in Kirk Cousins contract talks

By JP Finlay May 09, 2017 2:04 PM

Trending Now

Brian Mitchell
1:24

B-Mitch calls out NHL, Pens for Crosby concussion handling

Scot McCloughan and Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins
0:31

Scot McCloughan credits Jay Gruden for Redskins draft class

0:24

Scot McCloughan wishes he could've stayed with Redskins

0:55

McCloughan has no hard feelings to Redskins after dismissal

Michael Jenkins John Feinstein
1:24

How should Caps, Wizards fans feel going into Wednesday?

Scot McCloughan spoke at length for the first time since his departure from the Redskins, joining 106.7 the Fan's Grant and Danny show, and in the process perhaps shed some light on the ongoing contract talks between the organization and Kirk Cousins. 

The situation with Washington and Cousins is well known: The team has placed the franchise tag on their passer for a second straight season. Long-term contract talks seem largely stalled, as team and player have not come particularly close on a multi-year value.

McCloughan explained that the team and coaches all like Cousins, and there isn't a question of talent. The odd part in his comments came when the former 'Skins GM talked about Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney.

"[Cousins is] going to make a lot of money this year and he's earned it for what he's done the last two years. It's a big business," McCloughan said (click here for full audio). "The agent's got to be understandable that they're involved in it too. It's not just us and the player, the agent has to be able to understand, well ok, 'I can make this, if you don't tender him, I can make this for the next five years for him.' It just didn't work out."

Hearing McCloughan specifically invoke the agent carries some weight. Remember during the 2016 negotiations reports showed that communication between the team and Cousins' representatives had completely broken down in spots. Earlier this year, speaking during the NFL Combine, McCartney said he was working hard to maintain a positive dialogue with the Redskins.

To be clear, an agent's job is to maximize money for their clients. NFL management doesn't always appreciate that approach, but it doesn't mean an agent is doing anything wrong. 

It's also logical to infer that the Redskins organization does not agree with the premise that the franchise tag should set the annual salary value for a long-term Cousins deal. Cousins' representatives would obviously feel the opposite. Not to suggest one side is right or wrong, but the reported offers from the 'Skins to Cousins have not approached the full franchise tag dollar figure in average annual value. 

McCloughan did not waiver, however, on his assesment of Cousins as QB. 

"I hope they do get a long-term deal done because I'm telling you he's high character, he's a good football player, he's smart, he's a good teammate, he's got leadership qualities," McCloughan said. "I've been around Brett Favres, I've been around Russell Wilsons, I've been around Matt Hasselbecks. Those are the characteristics that stand out, becuase you know he's got talent. He's got arm talent and you know he can move around and make plays with his feet."

Of the lack of a multi-year contract, McCloughan didn't take the blame, but he didn't pass it off either.

"It's too bad it didn't happen but that was an organizational thing."

Previously, McCloughan has said that teams need to be wary of overpaying at quarterback, and he didn't back off that notion either.

"The market is so high," he said. "If you're overpaying the quarterback, you're going to lose an offensive lineman, you're going to lose a defensive lineman, you're going to lose a corner."

In the end, McCloughan seemed resigned to the same belief that many Redskins fans have of their quarterback.

"He's going to be successful, here or somewhere else."

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Preston Smith's fed up with almost sacking QBs and wants to finish better in 2017

Preston Smith's fed up with almost sacking QBs and wants to finish better in 2017

By Peter Hailey May 09, 2017 10:50 PM

Trending Now

Brian Mitchell
1:24

B-Mitch calls out NHL, Pens for Crosby concussion handling

Scot McCloughan and Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins
0:31

Scot McCloughan credits Jay Gruden for Redskins draft class

0:24

Scot McCloughan wishes he could've stayed with Redskins

0:55

McCloughan has no hard feelings to Redskins after dismissal

Michael Jenkins John Feinstein
1:24

How should Caps, Wizards fans feel going into Wednesday?

In the NFL, pressuring the opposing quarterback is a premium skill. But pressuring, and then also taking down, the opposing quarterback is even more valued.

As a rookie for the Redskins in 2015, Preston Smith did more of the latter on his way to compiling eight sacks, which was a very high number for a first-year pro. That total was almost cut in half in his second year, though, as Smith had just four and a half takedowns in 2016.

Whether or not No. 94 has heard the favorite phrase of crotchety people everywhere about close only counting in horseshoes and hand grenades, he can at least definitely relate to it after a sophomore campaign in which he reached passers plenty, but just couldn't get them to the ground in time. 

And that's something he believes he must address heading into 2017.

"I just feel like I had a lot of opportunities to get more sacks, and just in the moment, didn't capitalize," Smith told Redskins Insider JP Finlay during a #RedskinsTalk podcast conversation. "I missed a lot of sacks. There was a lot of real close ones."

MORE REDSKINS: HERE IS EACH ROOKIE'S NEW NUMBER

Smith then reviewed the almost-sacks that pained him the most, including a few against the Bears where Matt Barkley was barely able to get the ball out before his knee hit the ground and one against Ben Roethlisberger where the Steelers legend completed a pass despite having the defender on him.

It was also very evident in the 24-year-old's tone that this was something he really finds difficult about being in the NFL (in fact, he told Finlay earlier in the chat he has given up fried foods this offseason, and his voice was nowhere near as sad then as it was when running through the near-sacks).

"It's like you work hard to get a sack, and sometimes, OK, you get there, and the quarterback's throwing the ball while he's falling or even though you're attached to him," he said. "It's frustrating, and that's pretty much my whole [2016] season, it was a frustrating season. Because I can get there. It wasn't a problem of getting there."

The negative side of getting to his targets a moment too late in his second season is that it led to that glaring difference in his overall stats. But is there a positive side? 

Well, in a way, yes — Smith understands exactly what he needs to do better to bounce back for the Redskins starting in the fall.

"When I get to the quarterback this year, I just know," he said. "I have to have those opportunities, I have to create those moments where he has no chance to get the ball off." 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Every member of the Redskins' 2017 NFL Draft class now has a number

Every member of the Redskins' 2017 NFL Draft class now has a number

By Peter Hailey May 09, 2017 9:40 PM

Trending Now

Brian Mitchell
1:24

B-Mitch calls out NHL, Pens for Crosby concussion handling

Scot McCloughan and Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins
0:31

Scot McCloughan credits Jay Gruden for Redskins draft class

0:24

Scot McCloughan wishes he could've stayed with Redskins

0:55

McCloughan has no hard feelings to Redskins after dismissal

Michael Jenkins John Feinstein
1:24

How should Caps, Wizards fans feel going into Wednesday?

The Redskins' 2017 NFL Draft class is growing up so darn fast, isn't it?

First, Washington selected their 10 players in April's event, which meant the college kids were officially pro football players. And now, just a few weeks later, they each have their own jersey number.

Where has the time gone, huh?

Jonathan Allen took ownership of No. 95 shortly after the Redskins snapped him up with the 17th pick, but as of Monday, the other nine rookies behind Allen have their own digits as well.

MORE REDSKINS: SCOT MCCLOUGHAN IS NO LONGER SILENT

Here's the list, courtesy of Redskins.com (some of these, such as the ones that are being shared, will change once the final roster is trimmed down in August):

-Ryan Anderson: No. 52

-Fabian Moreau: No. 31 (his jersey will be red, which is what the defense wears, and Matt Jones will continue to wear 31 in white, the offense's practice/camp color)

-Samaje Perine: No. 32 (he's splitting it with Earl Wolff)

-Montae Nicholson: No. 34 (he's splitting it with Mack Brown)

-Jeremy Sprinkle: No. 87

-Chase Roullier: No. 73 (he's sharing it with undrafted free agent Ondre Pipkins)

-Robert Davis: No. 19

-Josh Harvey-Clemons: No. 40

-Joshua Holsey: No. 20 (Robert Kelley has it on the offensive side)

RELATED: BEHIND REED, WHAT'S THE TIGHT END DEPTH CHART LOOK LIKE?

Load more