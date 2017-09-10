Ryan Kerrigan scores Redskins' first TD of 2017 season on interception

The Redskins trailed the Eagles 14-0 in the second quarter of Week 1 after a sloppy first quarter which feature two fumbles and some pourous defense.

But in the second quarter, Ryan Kerrigan did what he does best, makes plays.

Eagles' QB Carson Wentz attempted a short pass to the sideline, but it was tipped by defensive lineman Stacy McGee.

Kerrigan was there to catch it and returned it to the house for a 23-yard touchdown.

RELATED: REDSKINS-EAGLES LIVE BLOG

The interception is the third of Kerrigan's career and his first since 2012. It's also his first touchdown since 2012.