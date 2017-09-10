Ryan Kerrigan scores Redskins' first TD of 2017 season on interception

The Redskins trailed the Eagles 14-0 in the second quarter of Week 1 after a sloppy first quarter which feature two fumbles and some pourous defense.
But in the second quarter, Ryan Kerrigan did what he does best, makes plays.
Eagles' QB Carson Wentz attempted a short pass to the sideline, but it was tipped by defensive lineman Stacy McGee.
Kerrigan was there to catch it and returned it to the house for a 23-yard touchdown.
The interception is the third of Kerrigan's career and his first since 2012. It's also his first touchdown since 2012.
Ronald Darby's first regular-season game as an Eagle didn't last long on Sunday. And if the initial look of his injury is any indication, it may be a while until he plays his second.
The Philadelphia corner suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter of his team's opener at FedEx Field vs. the Redskins. Below is video of it, but be warned, it's a nasty one.
Darby had to be carted off following the play:
The 23-year-old arrived via a trade with the Bills last month.
Eagles' second-year quarterback Carson Wentz is a mountain of a man who has surprisingly good scrambling skills.
On Sunday in Week 1, the Redskins got a quick reminder just how big Wentz is and just how hard he is to tackle.
After Josh Norman nearly intercepted a deep pass from Wentz near the goal-line, Wentz and the Eagles got a second-life, and they made the Redskins pay.
Wentz had nearly five seconds of pass-protection becfore being forced out of the pocket.
The 6-5 former North Dakota State QB evaded two tackles before finding a wide-open Nelson Agholor, who sauntered into the end zone for the first touchdown of the season.
So yeah, that was fun.