Washington Redskins

Ryan Kerrigan scores Redskins' first TD of 2017 season on interception

ryan-kerrigan-td.png

By Troy Machir September 10, 2017 2:08 PM

The Redskins trailed the Eagles 14-0 in the second quarter of Week 1 after a sloppy first quarter which feature two fumbles and some pourous defense.

But in the second quarter, Ryan Kerrigan did what he does best, makes plays.

Eagles' QB Carson Wentz attempted a short pass to the sideline, but it was tipped by defensive lineman Stacy McGee.

Kerrigan was there to catch it and returned it to the house for a 23-yard touchdown.

RELATED: REDSKINS-EAGLES LIVE BLOG

The interception is the third of Kerrigan's career and his first since 2012. It's also his first touchdown since 2012.

Eagles corner Ronald Darby leaves game vs. Redskins after horrible-looking ankle injury

screen_shot_2017-09-10_at_2.13.52_pm.png

By Peter Hailey September 10, 2017 2:20 PM

Ronald Darby's first regular-season game as an Eagle didn't last long on Sunday. And if the initial look of his injury is any indication, it may be a while until he plays his second. 

The Philadelphia corner suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter of his team's opener at FedEx Field vs. the Redskins. Below is video of it, but be warned, it's a nasty one.

MORE: YOU SHOULD BE FOLLOWING OUR EAGLES-REDSKINS LIVE BLOG

Darby had to be carted off following the play:

The 23-year-old arrived via a trade with the Bills last month.

Carson Wentz remains impossible to tackle

wentz-scramble.png
By Troy Machir September 10, 2017 1:43 PM

Eagles' second-year quarterback Carson Wentz is a mountain of a man who has surprisingly good scrambling skills.

On Sunday in Week 1, the Redskins got a quick reminder just how big Wentz is and just how hard he is to tackle.

After Josh Norman nearly intercepted a deep pass from Wentz near the goal-line, Wentz and the Eagles got a second-life, and they made the Redskins pay.

Wentz had nearly five seconds of pass-protection becfore being forced out of the pocket.

The 6-5 former North Dakota State QB evaded two tackles before finding a wide-open Nelson Agholor, who sauntered into the end zone for the first touchdown of the season.

RELATED: REDSKINS-EAGLES LIVE BLOG

So yeah, that was fun.

