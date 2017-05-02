Washington Redskins

Report: Scot McCloughan back to running scouting service, has two NFL clients

By JP Finlay May 03, 2017 8:03 AM

Scot McCloughan made an impact on the Redskins draft board, that much seems certain. The selections of Ryan Anderson and Samaje Perine scream of McCloughan influence; two very physical players that slipped past other combine warriors. 

As all Redskins fans know, McCloughan was fired by the team March 9. He helped set the team draft board, as Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell explained, but plenty of information shifted between early March and April 27, when the draft began.

Washington team president Bruce Allen explained in late March at the NFL Owner's Meetings that following McCloughan's dismissal, he was free to work anywhere in the NFL. 

Well, it didn't take long for him to find work. 

Getting back to his consultant business makes total sense for McCloughan. Throughout his time with San Francisco, Seattle and in Washington, he's considered one of the best scouts and talent evaluators in the NFL. Prior to his arrival with the Redskins, McCloughan was running the scouting service.

From McCloughan's standpoint, running his own scouting service cuts out the tertiary, tangential responsibilities that he dealt with in Washington. There are no media commitments, no corporate sponsors, and, ultimately, McCloughan can be his own boss. 

The flip side? McCloughan is not around NFL players. He does not get to feel the goosebumps of an NFL sideline the minutes before a big game. 

Knowing the former Redskins GM, not being part of a team would appear to be hard. Watching tape, making the evaluations, that's what McCloughan does. But he also engages with his team - interacting with players before or after big games, walking the sidelines at practice - and that might be hard to let go. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Value shopping? Redskins did just that at NFL Draft per Pro Football Focus

By JP Finlay May 03, 2017 10:42 AM

Few folks surrounding the NFL thought Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen would fall to the Redskins with the 17th pick. He did, and Washington is that much better because of it. 

Pro Football Focus loved the pick, so much that the group ranked Allen's selection as the top value pick in the 2017 Draft. From PFF:

The No. 2 overall player on PFF’s big board, Allen has been one of our favorite players in the class for quite some time. His 67 total QB pressures last season were easily the most among interior defenders in the FBS, and he also earned the eighth-highest grade in run defense. Allen also offers an upgrade to a huge need position where Washington lost their best interior lineman in Chris Baker.

Allen will likely be immediately pressed into service for the Redskins, though he will have to earn his snaps from free agent additions Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee. 

Going into the 2017 offseason, it was obvious the 'Skins needed to overhaul their defensive line. Drafting Allen ranks as the strongest move toward that effort. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Browns laughed at report of Kirk Cousins trade talks with the Redskins

By Rich Tandler May 03, 2017 10:20 AM

On the first night of the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media came out of the blue with a tweet saying that the Cleveland Browns were making an attempt to acquire Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. For emphasis, Rapoport added, “This is real.”

The report wasn’t real and it was shot down quickly by many in the local media. But the story resonated enough to require some follow up inquiries by the media.

Jay Gruden went with a quadruple denial that would fit into a tweet when asked about immediately after the first round ended.

“Not one call,” he said. "Not one. There was no talk about it. Nothing.”

RELATED: Grading the Redskins 2017 draft

We got the Brown’s side of it this week when Sashi Brown, their head of football operations, was on a local radio show and read from the same script as Gruden.

"None. Zero," Brown told 92.3 The Fan on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima via Cleveland.com when asked if there were any trade talks. "And none ever have, so it's just one of these stories that won't die like many others."

Brown went on to say that the Browns’ brain trust thought the report was comical when it popped up during the first round.

“In the draft room, we have a number of screens up with our information, our draft board,” said Brown. “Then we also have a couple of TV’s with ESPN’s feed and NFL Network’s. It came across the ticker at some point and, you know, we just laughed about it, like we do about most of these stories that get reported out there. It was what it was, it’s the world we live in. Try not to take it too seriously.”

MORE REDSKINS: Five Redskins who could lose their jobs to draft picks 

While the Redskins will continue to deny it and the Browns may continue to laugh at it, there will be talk linking Cousins to the Browns until the quarterback signs a long-term deal somewhere or the Browns solve their QB situation.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

