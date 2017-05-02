Report: Scot McCloughan back to running scouting service, has two NFL clients

Scot McCloughan made an impact on the Redskins draft board, that much seems certain. The selections of Ryan Anderson and Samaje Perine scream of McCloughan influence; two very physical players that slipped past other combine warriors.

As all Redskins fans know, McCloughan was fired by the team March 9. He helped set the team draft board, as Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell explained, but plenty of information shifted between early March and April 27, when the draft began.

Washington team president Bruce Allen explained in late March at the NFL Owner's Meetings that following McCloughan's dismissal, he was free to work anywhere in the NFL.

Well, it didn't take long for him to find work.

Text I got Friday night from recent NFL Exec of Year: 'Must be using mccloughan's notes in wash. 2 great football players. Great.' — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 2, 2017

They were, in fact, using the board built by recently fired GM Scot McCloughan in Washington's war room. But they weren't the only ones... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 2, 2017

McCloughan's private scouting company, Instinctive Scouting, already has two other NFL teams as clients. He is open for business. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 2, 2017

To summarize: McCloughan had an impact on Washington's draft after being fired... and probably helped two other teams draft better. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 2, 2017

Getting back to his consultant business makes total sense for McCloughan. Throughout his time with San Francisco, Seattle and in Washington, he's considered one of the best scouts and talent evaluators in the NFL. Prior to his arrival with the Redskins, McCloughan was running the scouting service.

From McCloughan's standpoint, running his own scouting service cuts out the tertiary, tangential responsibilities that he dealt with in Washington. There are no media commitments, no corporate sponsors, and, ultimately, McCloughan can be his own boss.

The flip side? McCloughan is not around NFL players. He does not get to feel the goosebumps of an NFL sideline the minutes before a big game.

Knowing the former Redskins GM, not being part of a team would appear to be hard. Watching tape, making the evaluations, that's what McCloughan does. But he also engages with his team - interacting with players before or after big games, walking the sidelines at practice - and that might be hard to let go.

