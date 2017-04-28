Report: The Redskins are looking to trade RB Matt Jones

The Redskins may be looking to add a running back in the final six rounds of the draft. And they may be looking to subtract one who has been around for a couple of years.
According to an NFL Media report, Washington is shopping running back Matt Jones, who was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. Jones came into last season as the starter and in the first seven games he had two 100-yard games, rushed for 460 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. But then the fumbling issues that haunted him as a rookie started up again. He was benched in Week 8 and he was inactive for the rest of the season.
As a rookie, he split time with Alfred Morris and rushed for 490 yards and three touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 304 yards and a TD. When Morris left as a free agent the Redskins anointed Jones as the unquestioned starter. He was given every opportunity to grab on to the job but he could not.
Although he was a third-round pick, Jones likely has very little value in the trade market. He does have good size at 6-1, 235 and he just turned 24 years old. But his fumbling issues severely limit his market value. The Redskins likely would have to settle for a late conditional pick in the 2018 draft if they want to get anything in return for Jones.
If they can’t trade him they likely will keep him through training camp even if they do add another running back to a corps that already includes Jones, starter Rob Kelley, third-down back Chris Thompson, and Mack Brown.
