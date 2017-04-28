Washington Redskins

Report: The Redskins are looking to trade RB Matt Jones

By Rich Tandler April 28, 2017 9:40 AM

The Redskins may be looking to add a running back in the final six rounds of the draft. And they may be looking to subtract one who has been around for a couple of years.

According to an NFL Media report, Washington is shopping running back Matt Jones, who was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. Jones came into last season as the starter and in the first seven games he had two 100-yard games, rushed for 460 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. But then the fumbling issues that haunted him as a rookie started up again. He was benched in Week 8 and he was inactive for the rest of the season.

As a rookie, he split time with Alfred Morris and rushed for 490 yards and three touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 304 yards and a TD. When Morris left as a free agent the Redskins anointed Jones as the unquestioned starter. He was given every opportunity to grab on to the job but he could not.

Although he was a third-round pick, Jones likely has very little value in the trade market. He does have good size at 6-1, 235 and he just turned 24 years old. But his fumbling issues severely limit his market value. The Redskins likely would have to settle for a late conditional pick in the 2018 draft if they want to get anything in return for Jones.

If they can’t trade him they likely will keep him through training camp even if they do add another running back to a corps that already includes Jones, starter Rob Kelley, third-down back Chris Thompson, and Mack Brown.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Jay Gruden squashes perception that Alabama defenders don't produce in NFL

By JP Finlay April 29, 2017 1:02 AM

Alabama dominates college football in a way few teams ever have. In the last two seasons, the Crimson Tide has lost just two games, winning one national title and narrowly missing a second.

The strength of 'Bama, year after year, is their defense. Nick Saban coaches it, Nick Saban knows it, and Nick Saban demands the best from his players. 

Oddly, however, a few recent Alabama defenders drafted to the NFL have not produced. Or at least their production did not match their draft status. 

It's not too hard to pick names that fit that perception. Rolando McClain. Terrance Cody. Dre Kirkpatrick. And at running back, Trent Richardson didn't help.

Still, the Redskins invested heavily in the Tide during the 2017 draft. Their top two picks played for Saban's defense last year, and Washington coach Jay Gruden does not buy any part of the perception that 'Bama products regress in the NFL.

"I don’t see any negative whatsoever with them going to Alabama," Gruden said late Friday night.

The 'Skins selected Jonathan Allen in the first round and Ryan Anderson in the second. Both guys started on the Tide's front seven, and both players dominated.

"They come there and they are well coached. Anytime you watch college football, and you watch other defenses, no disrespect, and then you flip on an Alabama game, it’s different," Gruden said. "The speed is different. They are well-coached, they are in their gaps, they play hard, they play physical, and that’s from Week 1 until the end. That has to appeal to you as a coach. They are using their hands, they are physical, they are chasing the ball, they are running to the ball."

The perception, right or wrong, has two main positions. The first is that the Alabama defense looks so good because it is full of five-star recruits. When everyone is good, or great, on the college level, it's hard to truly judge any singular player's game tape. The second is that Saban is so exhausting, so demanding of his players, they arrive to the NFL with too many reps.

For those around the NFL, both theories are laughable. Pro scouts know game tape. How else can they judge a future first rounder when he matches up against a walk-on? And for every alleged 'Bama bust, think about Haha Clinton-Dox or Landon Collins or C.J. Mosley or Dont'a Hightower. 

Might some Tide players get overdrafted because of their success and high profile? That's a different conversation. What's certain is the Redskins are quite confident in both of their Alabama draft picks.

"We know they are both highly intelligent guys. They understand football, understand X’s and O’s and they both play very hard with a high motor and they are well-coached."

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Redskins focus on defense through three rounds in the NFL Draft

By Rich Tandler April 29, 2017 12:06 AM

Coming into the offseason, there was plenty of talk coming from the Redskins organization that the team needed to upgrade the defense. Those who have been following the team for a while have heard this for many years now. However, usually the talk is just that, with more draft capital and free agency money going to the offense year in and year out.

But this year things are different.

The lion’s share of free agent spending went to the defense. They added linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee, linebacker Zach Brown, and safety D.J. Swearinger. Now they have started off their draft with a laser focus in the defensive side of the ball.

RELATED: Redskins add cornerback with first round talent, but injuries pushed him to the third round

In the first round, they were delighted to take Jonathan Allen, the top-rated defensive lineman on their board. In the second round they went with outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, a teammate of Allen’s at Alabama. Then in the third round the pick was cornerback Fabian Moreau out of UCLA.

It’s been 20 years since the Redskins have gone so heavy with defensive picks at the top of the draft. Not since 1997 have they taken defensive players in the first three rounds of the draft. That year they took DE Kenard Lang, LB Greg Jones, and LB Derek Smith in rounds one, two, and three, respectively.

We will see how much impact the three draft picks have on the defense and, as Redskins fans have learned over the years, an influx of free agents on defense doesn’t guarantee improvement on that side of the ball.

But at least the Redskins organization is putting its money, and its draft picks, where its mouth is and that has be considered a positive development.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

