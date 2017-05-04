Redskins WR Robert Davis had to learn to run block in high school

The Redskins have their share of former five-star recruits on their roster. Wide receiver Robert Davis, drafted in the sixth round last week, is not one of them.

Davis is a good athlete with speed (4.44 in the 40 at the combine) and at 6-4 he has the size that should attract attention. But at Warner Robins High School in Georgia, Davis did not do much of the main thing that college coaches want wide receivers to do—catch passes.

“I went to a triple option high school, where that was the only thing we did. I only caught eight passes my high school career,” said Davis when asked about his run blocking ability. “I mean, blocking was what I did, and I am a skilled blocker.”

That’s not eight in a game or in a month or even in a season. That’s eight the whole time he was in high school.

So if you are wondering why Davis didn’t attract the attention of SEC schools like Georgia and Auburn, there is your answer. Instead he headed to Georgia State.

With the Panthers, Davis proved he could catch footballs. In his career, he caught 222 passes for 3,391 yards. He is the Georgia State all-time leader in both categories, although it must be noted that the program just came into existence in 2010.

Back to the blocking ability, that could be key in him making the team and getting playing time if he does. Even though Ryan Grant is not very productive catching passes he got snaps last year because he can block. If Davis can block and become more productive in the passing game than Grant, that could give him an edge in making the 53 and getting on the field.

