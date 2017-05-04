Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Redskins WR Robert Davis had to learn to run block in high school

Redskins WR Robert Davis had to learn to run block in high school

By Rich Tandler May 04, 2017 10:48 AM

Redskins draft articles

Redskins WR Davis had single digit pass receptions in high school

Which Redskins draft picks will make the 53-man roster?

After drafting 10 players, needs remain for the Redskins

Grading the Redskins' 2017 draft

Another tall wide receiver joins the Redskins

Redskins move up, draft Wyoming C Foullier

Redskins fifth round pick has talent, but red flags too

Redskins take safety Nicholson in fourth round

The Redskins have their share of former five-star recruits on their roster. Wide receiver Robert Davis, drafted in the sixth round last week, is not one of them.

Davis is a good athlete with speed (4.44 in the 40 at the combine) and at 6-4 he has the size that should attract attention. But at Warner Robins High School in Georgia, Davis did not do much of the main thing that college coaches want wide receivers to do—catch passes.

RELATED: Grading the Redskins 2017 draft

“I went to a triple option high school, where that was the only thing we did. I only caught eight passes my high school career,” said Davis when asked about his run blocking ability. “I mean, blocking was what I did, and I am a skilled blocker.”

That’s not eight in a game or in a month or even in a season. That’s eight the whole time he was in high school.

So if you are wondering why Davis didn’t attract the attention of SEC schools like Georgia and Auburn, there is your answer. Instead he headed to Georgia State.

With the Panthers, Davis proved he could catch footballs. In his career, he caught 222 passes for 3,391 yards. He is the Georgia State all-time leader in both categories, although it must be noted that the program just came into existence in 2010.

MORE REDSKINS: Browns just laughed at report of Redskins-Cousins trade 

Back to the blocking ability, that could be key in him making the team and getting playing time if he does. Even though Ryan Grant is not very productive catching passes he got snaps last year because he can block. If Davis can block and become more productive in the passing game than Grant, that could give him an edge in making the 53 and getting on the field.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

Morgan Moses contract details: Redskins' right tackle now second-highest paid

Morgan Moses contract details: Redskins' right tackle now second-highest paid

By Rich Tandler May 05, 2017 8:20 AM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Poll: How many games will the 2017 Redskins win?

Moses contract details: Redskins' right tackle now second-highest paid

How many wins for the 2017 Redskins?

Redskins will stay internal for next GM, per report

Redskins Now: Tandler answers questions on a new GM, Sudfeld, Anderson, and...

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has said on a few occasions that he thinks that Morgan Moses is one of the best right tackles in the NFL. After signing a contract extension last week, Moses is now paid like he is among the best.

Moses, who turned 26 in March, signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal last week. According to Over the Cap, Moses got just over $14 million fully guaranteed at signing and a total of $20 million guaranteed, including injury guarantees. Moses got a signing bonus of $9.5 million.

RELATED: Grading the Redskins 2017 draft

The new deal doesn’t fully kick in until 2018. He was going into the fourth year of his rookie contract and he was going to count just under $2 million against the cap. This year, that cap charge increases to $3.6 million. His $1.3 million salary for this year is now fully guaranteed.

When the extension comes into full effect, Moses gets a guaranteed 2018 salary of $3.25 million. If he is still on the roster in early 2019 his $4.75 million salary will become guaranteed. The salary increased to $7.5 million the last two years of the deal, which ends in 2022.

Moses is eligible for up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses starting this year.

The cap charge for the deal is $5.4 million in 2018 and it steps up to a peak of $9.65 million in 2021.

The contract runs through 2022, which will be Moses’ age 31 season. He is likely to be effective for the life of the deal but should his performance decline, the first year the Redskins can realistically move on from him is in 2019, as long as they do so before the salary guarantee kicks in. They could save $1.2 million in cap space if they release him then. Savings would increase annually and they would save $7.75 million by letting him go in either of the final two years of the contract.

MORE REDSKINS: Defensive depth chart has lots of moving parts 

The average annual value of the extension is $7.65 million. Among true right tackle contracts, only the free agent deal signed by Ricky Wagner, who went from the Ravens to the Lions earlier this year, has a five-year contract that averages $9.5 million per year. Lane Johnson of the Eagles plays right tackle and he has a contract that pays an average of $11.25 million. But that deal was signed in anticipation of him moving to left tackle in the coming years and left tackles generally make more than right tackles.

Moses’ deal leaves the Redskins with $6.5 million in cap space. It will cost about $1.9 million in net cap space to sign their 2017 draft picks.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Load more