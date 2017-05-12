Redskins turned down a draft day trade with the 49ers

Before the draft, Scott Campbell, the Redskins’ director of college scouting, talked about a desire to trade for additional draft picks even though the team already had 10 selections.
"I hope we can add more [picks]," Campbell told reporters four days before the April 27 draft. "As we talked about earlier, it’s not an exact science. You’re not going to hit on all the guys. You’d like to think you can, but I mean that’s not reality, no one’s ever done that. Just increasing the odds of adding the more players, the more guys that can help us, that’s great."
During the draft, the Redskins did get an opportunity to add some more picks in a trade with the 49ers. No, the proposed trade did not involve a certain quarterback who has been linked to San Francisco. It was a trade down scenario that 49ers GM John Lynch proposed to Washington while the Redskins were on the clock with their first-round pick.
According to Peter King of the MMQB.com, who was given access to the 49ers draft room during the draft, the 49ers wanted to move up and get the Redskins’ pick, No. 17 overall. In return, the Redskins would have gained the 49ers’ picks in the second, third, and fourth rounds.
The Redskins declined, preferring to take defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, one of the top-rated players on their board who had somehow slid down to their pick.
The deal would have left the Redskins with some interesting choices with the 34th overall pick, the second rounder they would have received from the 49ers. The Jaguars, who ended up with that pick, took offensive tackle Cam Robinson. He would have been of no interest to the Redskins, who are set at tackle. But some of the next players off the board, defensive lineman Malik McDowell, safety Budda Baker, interior offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, and running back Dalvin Cook may have been attractive to Washington.
They also could have used some of the draft capital they got to jump back into the end of the first round to take an edge rusher, like T. J. Watt or Takkarist McKinley.
Although we don’t know how the players taken in the draft will end up playing, it certainly seems that the Redskins made the right move in staying where they were and taking Allen. It’s the quality-or-quantity question and while Campbell was right about the advantages of having more picks to increase your odds of finding productive players, Allen should have a huge impact on the Redskins’ main area of weakness.
