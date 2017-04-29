Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Redskins take safety Montae Nicholson with the second fourth-round pick

Redskins take safety Montae Nicholson with the second fourth-round pick

By Rich Tandler April 29, 2017 1:00 PM

Redskins draft articles

Another tall wide receiver joins the Redskins

Redskins move up, draft Wyoming C Foullier

Redskins fifth round pick has talent, but red flags too

Redskins take safety Nicholson in fourth round

Redskins go offense with their fourth-round pick

The Redskins have addressed the back end of their defense in the draft by taking safety Montae Nicholson of Michigan State.

Nicholson has the physical tools to be successful, with a long, 6-2, 212 frame and good speed and athleticism. However, some scouts were disappointed in his production. Nicholson came out of Michigan State a year early and the general feeling is that he probably should have stated another year.

He is suffering from a shoulder injury. Nicholson told reporters at Redskins Park that he expects to be ready to play by at some point during training camp.

The Redskins do need depth at the safety position and Nicholson will get a chance to compete for a spot behind starters Su’a Cravens and D.J. Swearinger.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

Jay Gruden squashes perception that Alabama defenders don't produce in NFL

Jay Gruden squashes perception that Alabama defenders don't produce in NFL

By JP Finlay April 29, 2017 11:02 PM

Trending Now

Braden Holtby
0:59

Braden Holtby: 'The focus on Game 3 is our only goal'

T.J. Oshie
1:19

Oshie on closed meeting: It was things people needed to hear

Brooks Orpik
0:47

Orpik on team's message after Game 2 loss to Pens

0:33

Ron Hainsey's ear splits after taking puck to face

1:15

Goal or no goal? Referees overturn Penguins no-goal

Alabama dominates college football in a way few teams ever have. In the last two seasons, the Crimson Tide has lost just two games, winning one national title and narrowly missing a second.

The strength of 'Bama, year after year, is their defense. Nick Saban coaches it, Nick Saban knows it, and Nick Saban demands the best from his players. 

Oddly, however, a few recent Alabama defenders drafted to the NFL have not produced. Or at least their production did not match their draft status. 

It's not too hard to pick names that fit that perception. Rolando McClain. Terrence Cody. Dre Kirkpatrick. And at running back, Trent Richardson didn't help.

Still, the Redskins invested heavily in the Tide during the 2017 draft. Their top two picks played for Saban's defense last year, and Washington coach Jay Gruden does not buy any part of the perception that 'Bama products regress in the NFL.

"I don’t see any negative whatsoever with them going to Alabama," Gruden said late Friday night.

The 'Skins selected Jonathan Allen in the first round and Ryan Anderson in the second. Both guys started on the Tide's front seven, and both players dominated.

"They come there and they are well coached. Anytime you watch college football, and you watch other defenses, no disrespect, and then you flip on an Alabama game, it’s different," Gruden said. "The speed is different. They are well-coached, they are in their gaps, they play hard, they play physical, and that’s from Week 1 until the end. That has to appeal to you as a coach. They are using their hands, they are physical, they are chasing the ball, they are running to the ball."

The perception, right or wrong, has two main positions. The first is that the Alabama defense looks so good because it is full of five-star recruits. When everyone is good, or great, on the college level, it's hard to truly judge any singular player's game tape. The second is that Saban is so exhausting, so demanding of his players, they arrive to the NFL with too many reps.

For those around the NFL, both theories are laughable. Pro scouts know game tape. How else can they judge a future first rounder when he matches up against a walk-on? And for every alleged 'Bama bust, think about Ha Ha Clinton-Dix or Landon Collins or C.J. Mosley or Dont'a Hightower. 

Might some Tide players get overdrafted because of their success and high profile? That's a different conversation. What's certain is the Redskins are quite confident in both of their Alabama draft picks.

"We know they are both highly intelligent guys. They understand football, understand X’s and O’s and they both play very hard with a high motor and they are well-coached."

<<<LOOKING AT REDSKINS DRAFT PROSPECTS>>>

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Redskins draft oft-injured Auburn CB Joshua Holsey with their final pick

joshua-holsey.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Redskins draft oft-injured Auburn CB Joshua Holsey with their final pick

By Brendan Darr April 29, 2017 6:24 PM

Trending Now

Braden Holtby
0:59

Braden Holtby: 'The focus on Game 3 is our only goal'

T.J. Oshie
1:19

Oshie on closed meeting: It was things people needed to hear

Brooks Orpik
0:47

Orpik on team's message after Game 2 loss to Pens

0:33

Ron Hainsey's ear splits after taking puck to face

1:15

Goal or no goal? Referees overturn Penguins no-goal

The Redskins haven't shied away from using draft picks on players with an injury history, and that trend continued all the way to their final pick of the draft with Auburn CB Joshua Holsey.

Holsey missed parts of the 2013 and 2015 seasons at Auburn due to torn ACLs, but rebounded with a strong season in 2016. He had 30 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended in his senior season.

RELATED: REDSKINS ROLL THE DICE ON 7TH ROUND SAFETY

He was overlooked through most of the draft process due to his injury history and was snubbed at the combine. 

The seventh round is a spot to take a flier on a guy who has some traits you like, and this certainly fits the bill with the pick of Joshua Holsey. 

MORE REDSKINS: ANOTHER TALL WR? 3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ROBERT DAVIS

Load more