Redskins tackle Trent Williams remembers watching Jonathan Allen in high school

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams remembers watching Jonathan Allen when the Redskins first-round pick was in high school. Now the two players will be practicing against each other in the NFL.

Allen grew up in nearby Ashburn, Va. and attended Stone Bridge High School. One of Allen's teammates at Stone Bridge was Redskins left tackle Trent Williams' nephew, and Williams remembers watching him play in high school.

From watching @jonallen93 play with my nephew at Stonebridge HS to sharing a locker room with him. Time flies. Congrats bro lets get to it — Trent Williams (@TrentW71) April 28, 2017

@TrentW71 Thanks for the support I can't wait to get in and get started — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93) April 28, 2017

It would be interesting to see if Williams ever envisioned he'd be teammates with Allen back while he was watching as a teenager.

