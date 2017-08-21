Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Redskins struggling O-line takes hit as Spencer Long gets knee scope, per report

usatsi_9776728.jpg
USA Today Sports

Redskins struggling O-line takes hit as Spencer Long gets knee scope, per report

By JP Finlay August 21, 2017 10:27 PM

Trending Now

4:13

Two DeMatha football standouts join SportsTalk Live

1:07

Redskins can't always be so reliant on Jordan Reed

1:24

Phil Taylor looks like a steal so far for the Redskins

1:24

Junkies: Haven't seen everything Redskins have to offer

1:24

Sports Junkies: Hard to evaluate preseason games

The Redskins offensive line struggled through the first two games of the 2017 preseason, and more bad news arrived Monday night when CBS Sports reported that center Spencer Long underwent a knee scope and is expected to miss the next two weeks.

Long moved to center last season when Kory Lichtensteiger got injured, and the results were solid. In 2015, Long started a number of games at left guard, but at center in 2016, he seemed a natural fit as a leader and a quick learner calling the Redskins protections. 

With Long expected to miss some time, rookie Chase Roullier will take over the top center job. Rouillier played center his senior season at Wyoming and earned All Mountain West honors. At 6-foot-4 and 312 lbs., Roullier has comparable size to Long, who goes 6-foot-5 and 320 lbs. Both players also played some guard in college. 

Washington coach Jay Gruden has repeatedly talked about the importance of a backup center, and with Roullier now moved to the top line, expect the Redskins to move quick to bring a veteran in for depth. This will make sorting out the offensive line roster even murkier as the Redskins approach roster cuts after their fourth preseason game. 

<<CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM REDSKINS TRAINING CAMP>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Giants-Browns game after nasty-looking hit

screen_shot_2017-08-21_at_9.16.05_pm.png
@jawnes12

Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Giants-Browns game after nasty-looking hit

By Peter Hailey August 21, 2017 9:25 PM

Trending Now

4:13

Two DeMatha football standouts join SportsTalk Live

1:07

Redskins can't always be so reliant on Jordan Reed

1:24

Phil Taylor looks like a steal so far for the Redskins

1:24

Junkies: Haven't seen everything Redskins have to offer

1:24

Sports Junkies: Hard to evaluate preseason games

NFL preseason games usually don't cause a stir on the Internet. That is, until a very important player suffers an injury in one.

That's exactly what happened during Monday night's Giants-Browns game in Cleveland. While going up to snag an Eli Manning pass, Odell Beckham Jr. was cut down by Briean Boddy-Calhoun on what was a gruesome-looking play:

MORE: FIVE MOST DIFFICULT PASS RUSHERS 2017 REDSKINS WILL FACE

At first, Beckham Jr. somehow looked like he was going to be OK. But he eventually had to head to the New York locker room, and the team later said his ankle is what they were concerned about:

If that's all it turns out to be, consider the receiver and the Giants lucky. In looking at replays of the hit, it's remarkable to think that he could emerge from it with no knee issues. 

New York will surely update his status once they find out more.

UPDATE - 10:26 P.M.

The entire Big Apple sighs a giant sigh of relief:

RELATED: THE EFFECT JORDAN REED'S RETURN SHOULD HAVE

Quick Links

Phil Taylor has a similar story to Junior Galette, and he could have a bigger impact

Phil Taylor has a similar story to Junior Galette, and he could have a bigger impact

By Peter Hailey August 21, 2017 8:05 PM

Trending Now

4:13

Two DeMatha football standouts join SportsTalk Live

1:07

Redskins can't always be so reliant on Jordan Reed

1:24

Phil Taylor looks like a steal so far for the Redskins

1:24

Junkies: Haven't seen everything Redskins have to offer

1:24

Sports Junkies: Hard to evaluate preseason games

There's a member of the Redskins' front seven who hasn't played in the last two seasons, and yet, the team is relying on him to produce at a crucial position in 2017.

C'mon, you've read enough stories about Junior Galette by now, haven't you? Because while Galette certainly fits the above description, Phil Taylor does, too — and if he stays healthy, he could end up mattering more to Washington's defense than Galette.

Taylor, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2014 and hasn't had a sack since 2013, looks to be the favorite to win the starting nose tackle job for Greg Manusky's defense. He had a promising camp in Richmond, and through two preseason games, has carried that positive play into game action.

On Monday's edition of Training Camp Daily on CSN, Trevor Matich spoke about what he's seen from No. 99 so far.

MORE: FIVE PLAYERS WHO'LL BE TOUGH TO BLOCK FOR 2017 REDSKINS

"He has not only earned that starting position," Matich said (full video above), "he has shown that he might be that missing force in the middle that the Redskins have not had for a long time, and that is a nose guard that can be a plugger against the run and not get pushed around, but who can also be disruptive."

A 3-4 defense without a nose tackle is like that one Jason Bourne movie without Matt Damon: not very good. And that's an issue that Washington's had for a few years now. So while a rejuvenated Galette would do wonders for the all-important pass rush, having an effective Taylor in the middle of everything may be even more necessary to the Redskins' success.

JP Finlay gave one example of how Taylor can impact a matchup.

"If you got Phil Taylor there at nose, that's going to open those gaps up for Jonathan Allen," Finlay said. "And you talk about what could be a pretty dynamic tandem on the defensive line, a position where the Redskins have not had anything close to dynamic for a number of years. What a veteran like Taylor could do for a rookie like that could be special."

The usual caveat for someone with this story is to not get too excited over a small sample. And some would say the Redskins are foolish for putting so much faith in Taylor's ability to stay on the field and do damage on it as well.

But so far, the reviews on Taylor have been quite encouraging. So while his name isn't as big as Galette's or many other members of the defense, his influence will be if he manages to keep developing.

RELATED: SAMAJE PERINE ON WHY HE ALREADY FEELS MORE COMFORTABLE

Load more