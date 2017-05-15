Washington Redskins

Redskins sign two players, let go of three others after rookie minicamp

By Rich Tandler May 15, 2017 4:24 PM

The Redskins have done some roster shuffling a couple of days after they concluded their rookie minicamp. 

They signed tight end Manasseh Garner, one of the tryout players, as a free agent. He was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he has spent time with the Bills, Broncos, and Browns. Garner is 6-2 and weighs 220.

Washington also signed another player who tried out during the rookie camp, cornerback Tevin Homer. He is a rookie free agent out of Florida Atlantic. 

The Redskins let go of three players, linebacker Khairi Fortt (who was cast to play Sean Taylor in an episode of Investigation Discovery's "The Perfect Murder"), tight end Wes Saxon, both of whom spent time on the Washington practice squad last year, and veteran cornerback Tharold Simon. 

The Redskins’ roster now stands at 89 players so they can sign one more. 

Following Redskins' major offseason shakeups, here's what their offense could look like

By Rich Tandler May 15, 2017 12:51 PM

The Redskins are heading into the final phases of their offseason program. OTAs get underway next week, minicamp unfolds in the middle of next month and it’s off to training camp. While there is a long way to go, it’s not too early to project what the 53-man roster will look like when the final cuts are made on September 2.

Here is a look at the offense; will look at the defense in the next couple of days.

Players new to the organization in 2017 are in italics. Rookies are also underlined.

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

After an offseason of chatter about Cousins being traded and/or a developmental quarterback being brought in to replace Sudfeld, the depth chart here will remain as is. Some are speculating that Sudfeld could jump McCoy and take the No. 2 job but I don’t see it happening.

Running backs (3)

Starter: Rob Kelley
Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson

The fate of Matt Jones was determined when the Redskins handed in the draft card with Perine’s name on it. If they can’t trade him they will keep him around as injury insurance and if everyone stays upright the man who was the no-competition starter a year ago is likely to be cut. They kept three running backs on their initial 53 last year so Mack Brown may be on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (6)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)
Backups: Maurice Harris, Brian Quick, Robert Davis

After he caught nine passes in 16 games it could be the end of the line for Gruden favorite Ryan Grant. He was the last man off the bench in the latter stages of 2016 and the free agent acquisition of Quick and the selection of Davis in the sixth round of the draft could push him out the door.

Tight ends (4)

Starter: Jordan Reed
Backups: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

They have only kept three tight ends the last few years but carrying four is not unprecedented. In 2013, they drafted Reed and added him to the group that already had Paul, Logan Paulsen, and Fred Davis. They need Paul for special teams and they want to use Sprinkle as the third blocking tight end. The math can work if they think it helps the team.

Offensive line (9)

Starters (left to right): Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses
Backups: Ty Nsekhe, Arie Kouandjio, Chase Roullier, Vinston Painter

The starters seem to be set unless Kouandjio can make a big push and supplant Lauvao at left guard. Roullier needs to get up to speed in a hurry and convince Jay Gruden that he’s ready to be Long’s backup. If he can’t, Gruden could try to find a veteran off the waiver wire, a move that would land Roullier on the practice squad. Painter can play guard or tackle but he is vulnerable if an undrafted player steps up.

Last three on: Paul, Painter, Roullier

Last three cut: Grant, Brown, TE Derek Carrier

Offensive breakdown: 25 players, four rookies, a total of six new to the Redskins.

Redskins 2017 roster battles: After Pryor, Crowder and Doctson, questions at receiver

By JP Finlay May 15, 2017 11:45 AM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

Wide Receiver

The contenders... The Redskins lost more than 2,000 receiving yards this offseason with the departure of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon via free agency. The arrival of Terrelle Pryor should offset at least half of that, but that still leaves a big hole in the offense for Kirk Cousins. Can Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis do more from the tight end spot? Maybe. Will more be expected from Jamison Crowder in the slot? Certainly. And 2016 first-round selection Josh Doctson needs to deliver on his draft position - and stay healthy. 

Still, beyond Pryor, Doctson and Crowder the Redskins have more questions than answers at receiver.

After signing Pryor, Washington also signed Brian Quick to a one-year deal this offseason. A five-year veteran with the Rams, Quick has good size and speed but never produced to the level of his draft status, a second-round pick in 2012. While he has never played with a quarterback on par with Cousins, it's hard to know what to expect from Quick. The best season of his career came in 2016 when he grabbed 41 catches for 546 yards. That would have ranked sixth on the 2016 Redskins.

Ryan Grant will return for the 'Skins, but his career stats suggest a marginal NFL player. Jay Gruden likes Grant, respects his work ethic and his play on special teams. But is Grant a roster lock? Hardly. Maurice Harris should also be back. A former practice squad player that coaches always talk up, Harris could potentially push for a roster spot out of camp. The Redskins spent a sixth-round pick on Robert Davis out of Georgia State. A physical specimen at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs with blazing speed, Davis will be raw and inexperienced but dripping with potential. 

And the winner is...

Finlay: It's hard to have a winner when the question is unclear. Assuming Doctson is healthy and can go full speed Week 1, the Redskins receiving group should be solid. Pryor should improve on 2016's stats, where he went for more than 1,000 yards, and this could also be the season Crowder gets over 1,000 yards. If Doctson can get to or around the 800 yard mark, Cousins and the Skins offense should be fine. 

Further down the roster, I would guess Harris makes the team. And if Davis can show enough in camp, maybe he has a chance for the practice squad. Quick and Grant will likely round out the roster, and probably also land in that order on the depth chart. 

One name to watch this summer: Maryland undrafted free agent Levern Jacobs. At 5-foot-11 and 185 lbs., Jacobs has the size to play in the slot. The Redskins lack a real backup for Crowder, especially as the team made a concerted effort this offseason to get bigger at the wideout spot. It might be a long shot, but between his size, attitude and a few flashes of ability at Redskins rookie camp, Jacobs is firmly on the radar for the Redskins coaching staff.

Tandler: 

I liked the little bit I saw out of Jacobs during rookie camp. I think he is more of a practice squad candidate than a threat to make the 53-man roster but he will be interesting to watch.

On to the bigger picture, the numbers indicate that some jobs are in danger. They are likely to carry six receivers; that has been the standard number since Jay Gruden has been here. Pryor, Doctson, and Crowder are locks. That leaves Quick, Grant, Davis, and Harris competing for three jobs.

How do they line up? Down the stretch last year, Harris was the preferred option as the fourth receiver. From Week 13 on he played 73 snaps while Grant played 45, with 30 of those coming in one game. While Harris caught just eight passes, he improved as a run blocker, which is one of Grant’s calling cards. Harris should start off as the first option off the bench; it will be up to him to hold on to the job.

That would leave Grant, Davis, and Quick in the mix for two spots. Quick’s one-year free agent deal had only $80,000 in guaranteed money so it would be relatively painless to move on from him if he doesn’t earn a spot. At 6-3 Davis fits in the tall receiver mode that the Redskins now prefer. If the Redskins think that he and Quick can be more productive than Grant, who caught just nine passes in 16 games last year, Grant could be the odd man out. 

