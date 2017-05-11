Washington Redskins

Redskins sign nine of 10 draft picks

By Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 4:48 PM

The Redskins have all but one of their draft picks under contract.

The team announced that nine of the its 10 draft picks have signed on the line. DE Jonathan Allen, LB Ryan Anderson, RB Samaje Perine, S Montae Nicholson, TE Jeremy Sprinkle C Chase Roullier, WR Robert Davis, S Josh Harvey-Clemons, and CB Josh Holsey are under contract in advance of the team’s rookie camp, which starts tomorrow.

The only one who is not signed is third-round cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Getting draft picks under contract mostly is a drama-free process. Per the CBA, all contracts are for four years. Contracts for the players are slotted and we have a pretty good idea of what the deals look like before the players are even picked. For example, according to Over the Cap, Allen’s slot at No. 17 overall will pay him a total of $11.6 million with a $6.6 million of that coming in the form of a signing bonus. The salary cap charge for this year will be $2.1 million It will gradually rise to $3.7 million in 2020.

The later picks get less lucrative deals. Holsey, the last player selected by the Redskins, got a deal worth about $2.5 million with a signing bonus of $81,000.

The rookie camp runs Friday through Sunday. The draft picks, the undrafted rookies signed by the Redskins last week, perhaps several dozen other players who are trying out will participate.

Redskins 2017 Roster Battle: With addition of Zach Brown, increased competition at linebacker

By JP Finlay & Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 11:56 AM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback 

Inside linebacker

The contenders: The Redskins signed Zach Brown in free agency to bolster the middle of their defense, and his arrival should do just that. A Pro Bowler last season in Buffalo, Brown made nearly 150 tackles to go with four sacks, an interception and four pass break-ups. Brown didn't sign a one-year, prove-it type deal with the Redskins to sit the bench. He will start, and that means one of Mason Foster or Will Compton will be sent to the bench. Compton re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent, and will be the front runner to start alongside Brown. Why Compton? There are a few reasons, but the biggest one is that Brown has played mostly Will linebacker in his previous stops. That's Foster's position, as Compton mans the Mike linebacker spot. Compton knows the Washington defense, was voted captain in 2016, and is able to get unit into the huddle and make all the calls. Compton and Foster proved a solid duo in the second half of the 2015 season, though 2016 did not produce as much. Compton missed 13 tackles, second most on the team, though he played much of the year with a hurt knee and was forced to miss a game late in the year. Foster played well in 2016, particularly in the season finale against the Giants. He made 17 tackles in that game and was the best Redskins player on the field. Martrell Spaight and Chris Carter will provide depth and play special teams. Su'a Cravens played inside linebacker in 2016, but in 2017, he will play safety, though some play as a dime LB remains would not be a shock. Despite holding 10 picks, the Redskins did not select an inside linebacker during the 2017 Draft, even with Brown, Foster and Compton eligible for free agency in 2018.

And the winner is...

Finlay: Compton has the inside track to start alongside Brown, but Foster will play plenty. Cravens logged nearly 300 snaps as a LB in 2016, and Foster seems likely to gobble those up and more. What will be most interesting to watch is if Brown pushes for the Mike spot in camp. Unlikely, but as he grows as a player he might want to run the defense, especially with another run at free agency in 2018 after he found a down market in 2017. Pro Football Focus ranked Foster as the Redskins best linebacker in 2016 and fourth best defender overall. If he continues to make plays, he could also push Compton at the Mike spot. This battle will likely push into Richmond, but the important thing for fans to remember is that the Redskins play a true 3-4 base defense on only about 30 percent of their snaps. Barring injury, a combination of Compton, Foster and Brown will all play a lot this fall. 

Tandler: I think that the point that JP makes at the end is the most important. All three inside linebackers will play a lot. Don’t forget that Su’a Cravens, who was the nickel linebacker last year, is now a safety. That leaves snaps that will have to be picked up. The issue they have is that while it’s arguable that Compton is the third best player of the three he may be on the field more often than Brown or Foster because of his role as the one who calls the plays. It will be interesting to see if Foster and/or Brown work on calling defenses in training camp. 

I think the coaches like Compton for a lot of reasons but the missed tackles are a big issue. Also, I doubt that all three are around in 2018 so is not only competition for an immediate starting job but for employment next year and beyond. 

MORE REDSKINS: Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

By Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 10:21 AM

About four months before the first game kicks off Covers.com, a Vegas-based sports book operator, has the point spreads for each NFL team’s first 15 games. Covers.com has published lines for every game except those played in Week 17. I’m not sure why they are confident enough to make a line on, say, Bears at Bengals in Week 14 in December (Bengals by 6.5, if you’re interested) but not for Redskins at Giants in Week 17 but who am I to question.

In all, the Redskins are favorites in six games and underdogs in nine. So they will have to pull a few upsets to avoid a disappointing season.

Here are the lines on each of the first 15 games with a bit of analysis on each of them. Note that any advice given is for recreational purposes only.

Week 1 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington (-3)

The Redskins have won five straight against the Eagles. But they are pretty evenly matched teams and Washington getting the standard home field three points seems about right.

Week 2 Washington at Los Angeles Rams (+2)

The Redskins have been road favorites just three times since Jay Gruden became coach, all of them last year. They went 2-1 both straight up and against the spread.

RELATED: One win will make the 2017 Redskins season a success

Week 3 Oakland Raiders at Washington (+1)

This will be a pivotal game for the Redskins. The Raiders are a good team but they should be beatable in Washington. Redskins were 1-1 ATS and straight up as home underdogs last year.

Week 4 Washington at Kansas City Chiefs (-5)

The Redskins have never won at Kansas City. I’m not sure what Hank Stram, Len Dawson and Otis Taylor did when facing George Allen, Billy Kilmer, and Charley Taylor has to do with anything, but there you go. Oh, and it’s a Monday night. I’d say give the points.

Week 5 Bye

The Redskins aren’t a powerhouse but they’re beyond the point where the joke that they are four-point underdogs to the bye doesn’t make sense any more, right?

Week 6 San Francisco 49ers at Washington (-8)

I would suggest caution here, even though the 49ers are still going to be bad. Since 2014 the Redskins have been favored by a touchdown or more four times. Their only win, outright or ATS, came against the Browns last year.

Week 7 Washington at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

It’s kind of odd that they Redskins get three points for home field but the Eagles only get 2.5.

Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Washington (+2.5)

The Redskins are 7-10 ATS all-time as home underdogs against Dallas.

Week 9 Washington at Seattle Seahawks (-8)

It’s a long road trip to play a good team in a noisy stadium. But the Seahawks did tend to play down to their competition at home on occasion last year. If the Redskins are playing well going in I might consider taking the eight.

MORE REDSKINS: How will they handle the logjam at OLB?

Week 10 Minnesota Vikings at Washington (-1.5)

The Redskins have been home favorites against the Vikings five times. They have won outright twice and the only time they covered was last year, when they won 26-20 while giving 2.5.

Week 11 Washington at New Orleans Saints (-2.5)

The Redskins have not lost in the Superdome since 1992 despite going in as underdogs by five to 9.5 points.

Week 12 New York Giants at Washington (-1)

The Redskins have never played at home on Thanksgiving so not much to pull on here. They are 2-1 on Thursdays at home but the only loss was 45-14 to the Giants in 2014

Week 13 Washington at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

If the Redskins have a rushing defense by this time maybe look at taking that touchdown. If not, give the points and bet the mortgage.

Week 14 Washington at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5)

This is the one game where the spread doesn’t make much sense. The Chargers were 5-11 last season and their home field advantage consists of a 30,000-seat soccer stadium. I would think this is at least a push or the Redskins should be slight favorites.

Week 15 Arizona Cardinals at Washington (-2)

Which way are the Cardinals headed this season? Will Blaine Gabbert be playing quarterback?

Week 16 Denver Broncos at Washington (+1)

Redskins are 7-5 ATS as home underdogs since Gruden arrived. More important to their possible playoff hopes is that they are also 7-5 straight up as home dogs in that time.

