Redskins sign local DB who played at Good Counsel

Locally sourced football? The Redskins picked up a local product by signing defensive back Lou Young, the team announced today. In a corresponding move, they waived defensive back Shak Randolph.

Young played high school football at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. He went undrafted out of Georgia Tech, and after bouncing around several teams in 2014, caught on with the Panthers.

The 6-0, 205-pound corner spent much of 2014 to 2016 on Carolina's practice squad, getting promoted to the active roster several times in between.

The Panthers waived Young in early May after he appeared in six games for the team last season.

