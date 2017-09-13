Redskins season opener produced better TV ratings in L.A. than Rams' debut did

Find someone who talks about you like Kirk Cousins talks about Sean McVay, or vice versa. Because those are two guys who really, really respect each other.

On Wednesday, a few days before the Redskins and the Rams meet in Los Angeles, both the quarterback and the coach were asked about one another. And it basically turned into a battle of Who Can Say The Nicest Thing About The Other Person?

Cousins went first.

"Sean meant a lot to my career," Washington's starter said. "I signed a jersey for him when he left and it just said — you know, there's a lot of people I could say this to, but certainly to him I just said, 'I owe you my career' and then signed it."

"Certainly appreciate the hard work that he gave to our team, and as a result, gave me an opportunity to be successful," Cousins added. "Just a smart hire by Jay to bring him in in the first place at his age... And Sean proved him right."

It's obvious why Cousins feels that way about the Rams' new leader. Along with Jay Gruden and Scot McCloughan, McVay is one of the main people who assisted in getting Cousins into the position he's in today — a position where he can turn down $20 million contract offers and where he can be considered (at least) a top-half-of-the-league passer.

But while giving Cousins the keys to the Redskins offense was a risky move back in 2015, McVay doesn't view it as one in 2017.

"I think you see the traits and the characteristics show up on a daily basis, and one of the things that I've always heard said is that if you see a guy play at a high level, then it's your job as a coach to try and bring it out in him consistently," he told reporters on a conference call. "I think he's also a special human being. Anytime you spend time with Kirk as you guys know, he's not a guy you want to bet against."

The gift Cousins gave him, by the way, made it into McVay's new house. And it sounds like he liked it a decent amount.

"That jersey is up in a room that's kind of like a theater room in my house, and that's probably as special a gift as I've ever received from a player because of how much Kirk meant to me," McVay said. "I think there was a bond that was shared between us."

"Guys like Kirk are why you get into coaching."

If anyone asks, the tear running down your cheek is from allergies, OK?

