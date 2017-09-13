Washington Redskins

Redskins season opener produced better TV ratings in L.A. than Rams' debut did

By Peter Hailey September 13, 2017 8:30 PM

The Redskins will look to take down the Rams this weekend when the two NFC teams meet in the Coliseum on Sunday.

But according to some TV numbers, Washington's beaten their Week 2 foe in Los Angeles once already this season.

Check out this bit of information regarding Week 1 ratings in L.A., which is according to former NFL player turned media member Rich Ohrnberger:

MORE: KIRK COUSINS AND SEAN MCVAY REALLY RESPECT EACH OTHER

Not only did Redskins-Eagles outdo Rams-Colts, but it also topped Chargers-Broncos, too. People on the West coast must have really been jazzed up about the Zach Brown-Lane Johnson beef, huh?

Los Angeles, much like D.C., is a tricky sports town. Many people not born there live there, plus there's a pro or college team to pay attention to approximately every two miles. And, of course, the Rams and Chargers are new to L.A., and it'll take them some time to build up their fanbases again.

Or, maybe it is just a city that appreciates Zach Brown's trash talk. You never know.

RELATED: HOW THE TRIP WEST AFFECTS THE REDSKINS' SCHEDULE

Kirk Cousins and Sean McVay feel like they built each other's NFL careers

By Peter Hailey September 13, 2017 6:05 PM

Find someone who talks about you like Kirk Cousins talks about Sean McVay, or vice versa. Because those are two guys who really, really respect each other.

On Wednesday, a few days before the Redskins and the Rams meet in Los Angeles, both the quarterback and the coach were asked about one another. And it basically turned into a battle of Who Can Say The Nicest Thing About The Other Person?

Cousins went first.

"Sean meant a lot to my career," Washington's starter said. "I signed a jersey for him when he left and it just said — you know, there's a lot of people I could say this to, but certainly to him I just said, 'I owe you my career' and then signed it." 

"Certainly appreciate the hard work that he gave to our team, and as a result, gave me an opportunity to be successful," Cousins added. "Just a smart hire by Jay to bring him in in the first place at his age... And Sean proved him right."  

MORE: IF HEALTHY, JOSH DOCTSON NEEDS TO SEE THE FIELD

It's obvious why Cousins feels that way about the Rams' new leader. Along with Jay Gruden and Scot McCloughan, McVay is one of the main people who assisted in getting Cousins into the position he's in today — a position where he can turn down $20 million contract offers and where he can be considered (at least) a top-half-of-the-league passer.

But while giving Cousins the keys to the Redskins offense was a risky move back in 2015, McVay doesn't view it as one in 2017.

"I think you see the traits and the characteristics show up on a daily basis, and one of the things that I've always heard said is that if you see a guy play at a high level, then it's your job as a coach to try and bring it out in him consistently," he told reporters on a conference call. "I think he's also a special human being. Anytime you spend time with Kirk as you guys know, he's not a guy you want to bet against."

The gift Cousins gave him, by the way, made it into McVay's new house. And it sounds like he liked it a decent amount.

"That jersey is up in a room that's kind of like a theater room in my house, and that's probably as special a gift as I've ever received from a player because of how much Kirk meant to me," McVay said. "I think there was a bond that was shared between us."

"Guys like Kirk are why you get into coaching."

If anyone asks, the tear running down your cheek is from allergies, OK?

RELATED: WEST COAST TRAVEL MEANS REDSKINS HAVE NEW SCHEDULE

Redskins Playbook: Looking at Kirk Cousins' Week 1 hits and misses vs Eagles

By JP Finlay September 13, 2017 10:50 AM

Kirk Cousins did not play well against Philadelphia in Week 1. He was not alone, really the whole offense underperformed save for a few select individuals. Still, like most NFL offenses, the team rises and falls largely on the quarterback's arm. 

Digging deeper into Cousins performance, some trends arise. This might not come as a surprise, but his completion percentage dropped when under duress. 

RELATED: WEEK 1 NFL POWER RANKINGS

Looking at his complete game, Cousins dropped back 47 times. He was sacked four times and ran three times. That leaves 40 pass attempts. The following data comes from Pro Football Focus:

  • When Cousins faced no pressure, he completed 68 percent of his passes. That falls in line with his completion percentage the last two seasons. 
  • When there was pressure, and against the Eagles there was plenty, Cousins' completion percentage dropped significantly. He completed just six of 15 passes, good for 40 percent, and threw a red zone interception under pressure. 
  • Not all pressure comes from blitzing, as the Philadelphia defensive line was able to generate push on the pocket sometimes without extra defenders. 

For Redskins fans looking for a takeaway from the data, two subplots emerge. The Washington offensive line needs to play better, and Cousins does too. Only Trent Williams finished with a positive PFF rating for the game, and Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff finished with his worst grade since Week 6 of his rookie year in 2015.

The three other Redskins offensive line starters finished with a negative rating, as did tight end Jordan Reed. The worst grade on the offense, however, belonged to Cousins. 

The Washington offense needs to perform at a much higher level on Sunday in Los Angeles to get their first win of the season. 

