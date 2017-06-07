Washington Redskins

Redskins practice report: Cravens lines up at both safety spots

Redskins practice report: Cravens lines up at both safety spots

By Rich Tandler June 07, 2017 3:25 PM

Redskins practice report: Cravens lines up at both safety spots

Some observations from the Redskins OTA practice on Wednesday:

Jordan Reed and Trent Williams were still out although both are expected to be back for next week’s mandatory minicamp. Matt Jones also was absent.

—Reed’s absence let Niles Paul get some first-team reps that he might not otherwise have taken. Paul is looking good after missing all but eight games of the past two season with injuries. He will have to fight for a job after the team drafted Jeremy Sprinkle in April.

—With Williams training elsewhere Ty Nsekhe got most of the first-team snaps at left tackle with Vinston Painter getting a few of them.

—While which units various players line up with gets discussed on a regular basis, be careful not to put too much into it at this time. Today WR Ryan Grant got a lot of the first-team work while WR Josh Docston mostly line up with the twos. It won’t be that way in September.

—Doctson demonstrated what the coaches mean when they talk about his impressive catch radius. He ran a pattern over the middle and Colt McCoy threw the ball behind him. Doctson reached back and made a juggling catch.

—RB Keith Marshall faces an uphill climb up the depth chart to make the roster but he did flash his speed a couple of times, making his way through some heavy traffic for a nice gain. If he stays healthy (a big if, given his extensive injury history) it could be tough for the coaches to cut him.

Kirk Cousins and Vernon Davis are definitely on the same page. Cousins hit the tight end with a beautiful, long spiral for a TD in the first session of team drills.

Jim Tomsula doesn’t need practice film to see what his players need to do. After the first team session he brought the D-line together on the sideline and went through some of the mistakes that were made, such as problems shedding blocks and dealing with double teams, and showed them the proper technique right then and there.

—We saw the good and the bad McCoy in the space of a couple of plays. He woefully under threw Brian Quick on a deep pass and then a few plays later he hit Quick in stride with a 20-yard laser down the numbers on the left.

—Nobody is immune from mistakes at this time of year. Jamison Crowder, who was targeted 92 times last year and dropped just three passes, dropped an easy one over the middle during team drills. I don’t think it will cost him his roster spot.

—At least at this stage, the Redskins are using Su’a Cravens at both safety positions. On the first snap of the final stages of team drills he was lined up as the single high safety. He lined up at strong and blitzed on the next play. A few snaps later he and D. J. Swearinger were both lined up deep.

—The are unlikely to start to seriously sort out kickoff returners until training camp but here goes with the players back to field kickoffs: Bashaud Breeland, Will Blackmon, Maurice Harris, Chris Thompson, and Zach Pascal.

— Reserve offensive lineman Kevin Bowen, who was on the practice squad last year, suffered an ankle injury late in practice and had to be carted off of the field. About 15 player gathered around him as an air cast was put on the ankle.

—Right before that they had an uneven two-minute drill (actually they put 55 seconds on the clock). Cousins’ first pass was batted down at the line and then he got chased to the sideline and had to throw it away. But it ended well for the offense with Cousins throwing a nice strike to Vernon Davis in the end zone from about 35 yards out.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

VIDEO: Josh Norman and Nate Sudfeld show off soccer skills after Redskins OTAs

VIDEO: Josh Norman and Nate Sudfeld show off soccer skills after Redskins OTAs

By Peter Hailey June 07, 2017 5:50 PM

Josh Norman doesn't just love football things like intercepting passes and tormenting Odell Beckham Jr. The Redskins corner also enjoys futbol things, as evidenced by the soccer ball he brings with him to Redskins practices and his online support of French club Paris Saint-Germain.

That interest in soccer was on display again Wednesday after another OTA session in Ashburn. Following the practice, Norman and third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld stayed in Washington's bubble and kicked around the cornerback's ball for an extra 15 minutes or so.  

Here's some footage from their exhibition. Despite his large frame, Sudfeld showed he wouldn't make much of a goalie, but he did look good when sending crosses to Norman:

Always nice to see teammates bonding, isn't it?

Hand shakes and head shakes: Notes from Redskins final week of OTAs

Hand shakes and head shakes: Notes from Redskins final week of OTAs

By JP Finlay June 07, 2017 5:36 PM

Probably the most fun, or at least the funniest moment, from the Redskins OTA session Wednesday came during special teams' drills. Typically, the special teams portion of the workouts are a lull in the action, especially with no contact, but Will Blackmon provided for some comedy.

On kickoff drills, Blackmon lined up deep to receive, like he often did during the 2016 season. Dustin Hopkins kicked off, Blackmon caught the ball and took off up the right sideline. He made a move, and then hit daylight, gaining speed as he got upfield. 

Remember, there was no contact, but it looked like Blackmon might have had a chance to return the kick for six had it been live action. That was all well and good, but the fun came at the end of the run. With the rest of the team gathered on the sideline up around the 45-yard-line, Blackmon went over and shook the hands of the guys on the sideline, including D.J. Swearinger, Su'a Cravens and Rob Kelley. The players seemed a bit confused, but laughed, as did Blackmon, before he jogged back for more drills.

It was just a fun, spontaneous moment. Sometimes football practice in June needs that.

Other news and notes:

  • When backup tackle Kevin Bowen went down with a lower left leg injury, the entire mood inside the Redskins Park practice bubble vanished. Things turned silent, and Jay Gruden quickly ended practice a few minutes after Bowen had to be removed from the field by the cart.
  • Morgan Moses spoke eloquently about Bowen, explaining that it hurts to see a guy working to make a roster get injured during OTAs. He said 'you're not winning championships in June' but added that football players understand the risks involved every time they put on a helmet. Moses also gave Bowen a hug before he left the field. 
  • Before the Bowen injury, there were some highlights. One that stood out was a remarkable catch from Josh Doctson early in the session. On a ball thrown slightly behind him, Doctson reached back and tipped the ball up to himself while running a crossing route going the opposite direction. It was a flash, but an encouraging play. 
  • Preston Smith stood out on Wednesday, particularly in team drills. He got into the backfield against the Redskins first team offense repeatedly, forcing Kirk Cousins to take off running with the football.
  • Nico Marley stands out on the field. On the sideline he's noticeably the smallest player out there, but when he's on the field, his speed is evident as well. On a toss play to running back Mack Brown, Marley streaked to the ball like a comet. It was an impressive burst and had other defensive players on the sideline shouting in appreciation.
  • With Jordan Reed not at OTAs, Niles Paul is getting plenty of work. He looks 100 percent recovered from last season's shoulder injury.
  • Chris Thompson. Still fast. Still quite a weapon. 

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

