Redskins' post-draft depth chart: Are the offensive starters set?

Are the offensive starters set?
Here is a look at the Redskins’ depth chart on offense after the draft. Undrafted free agents whose signings have been announced by the team are included.
Quarterback (3)
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld
This is unchanged from a year ago, when the Redskins drafted Sudfeld. There have been reports that they might have taken Iowa QB C.J. Beathard in the fourth round but the 49ers grabbed him in the third. Sudfeld will get another year to develop.
RELATED: Grading the Redskins 2017 draft
Tackle (7)
Starters: Trent Williams, Morgan Moses
Reserves: Ty Nsekhe, Vinston Painter, Isaiah Williams, Kevin Bowen. John Kling
Guard (4)
Starters: Shawn Lauvao, Brandon Scherff
Reserves: Arie Kouandjio, Ronald Patrick
Center (2)
Starter: Spencer Long
Reserves: Chase Roullier
After taking five offensive linemen combined in the 2014-2015 drafts, the Redskins have taken just one, Roullier, in the last two. You can just copy and paste Williams and Moses into the top of the tackle depth chart through at least the 2020 season. The interior line is a bit more muddled with Long and Lauvao both set to be free agents next year. Kouandjio may push Lauvao for the starting job this year.
Tight end (6)
Starter: Jordan Reed
Reserves: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle, Derek Carrier, Wes Saxton
Receiver (9)
Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)
Reserves: Maurice Harris, Ryan Grant, Brian Quick, Robert Davis, Kendal Thompson, Matt Hazel
Those wondering why the Redskins drafted Doctson in the first round a year ago have their answer right here. After losing two 1000-yard receivers in DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon the pass catchers don’t look too bad, assuming the early indications that Doctson is fully healthy hold up. Signing Pryor added a 1000-yeard receiver and the group looks good. The Redskins were able to re-sign Davis early in free agency, a key on a tight end depth chart where the only thing that keeps Reed from All-Pro status is his problem with staying on the field for 16 games.
MORE REDSKINS: Five Redskins who could lose their jobs to draft picks
Running back (6)
Starter: Rob Kelley
Reserves: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown, Matt Jones, Keith Marshall
Kelley is likely to be the starter but it would not be surprising if Perine has more carries by the end of the year. Jones was the starter in Sharpie a year ago and now he is very much on the bubble when it comes to making the roster.
There currently are 37 players on offense; the Redskins will want to go into OTAs with about 43. They should bring in three or four offensive linemen, and two or three receivers and maybe one or two running backs as either undrafted free agents or veteran free agents.
Given that Lauvao’s starting job is not in nearly as much jeopardy as many may think, it looks like all 11 starting jobs are set.
Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.