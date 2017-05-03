Washington Redskins

Redskins' post-draft depth chart: Are the offensive starters set?

Redskins' post-draft depth chart: Are the offensive starters set?

By Rich Tandler May 03, 2017 9:00 AM

Are the offensive starters set?

Here is a look at the Redskins’ depth chart on offense after the draft. Undrafted free agents whose signings have been announced by the team are included.

Quarterback (3)

Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

This is unchanged from a year ago, when the Redskins drafted Sudfeld. There have been reports that they might have taken Iowa QB C.J. Beathard in the fourth round but the 49ers grabbed him in the third. Sudfeld will get another year to develop.

Tackle (7)

Starters: Trent Williams, Morgan Moses
Reserves: Ty Nsekhe, Vinston Painter, Isaiah Williams, Kevin Bowen. John Kling

Guard (4)

Starters: Shawn Lauvao, Brandon Scherff
Reserves: Arie Kouandjio, Ronald Patrick

Center (2)

Starter: Spencer Long
Reserves: Chase Roullier

After taking five offensive linemen combined in the 2014-2015 drafts, the Redskins have taken just one, Roullier, in the last two. You can just copy and paste Williams and Moses into the top of the tackle depth chart through at least the 2020 season. The interior line is a bit more muddled with Long and Lauvao both set to be free agents next year. Kouandjio may push Lauvao for the starting job this year.

Tight end (6)

Starter: Jordan Reed
Reserves: Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle, Derek Carrier, Wes Saxton

Receiver (9)

Starters: Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder (slot)
Reserves: Maurice Harris, Ryan Grant, Brian Quick, Robert Davis, Kendal Thompson, Matt Hazel

Those wondering why the Redskins drafted Doctson in the first round a year ago have their answer right here. After losing two 1000-yard receivers in DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon the pass catchers don’t look too bad, assuming the early indications that Doctson is fully healthy hold up. Signing Pryor added a 1000-yeard receiver and the group looks good. The Redskins were able to re-sign Davis early in free agency, a key on a tight end depth chart where the only thing that keeps Reed from All-Pro status is his problem with staying on the field for 16 games.

Running back (6)

Starter: Rob Kelley
Reserves: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown, Matt Jones, Keith Marshall

Kelley is likely to be the starter but it would not be surprising if Perine has more carries by the end of the year. Jones was the starter in Sharpie a year ago and now he is very much on the bubble when it comes to making the roster.  

There currently are 37 players on offense; the Redskins will want to go into OTAs with about 43. They should bring in three or four offensive linemen, and two or three receivers and maybe one or two running backs as either undrafted free agents or veteran free agents.

Given that Lauvao’s starting job is not in nearly as much jeopardy as many may think, it looks like all 11 starting jobs are set.

Report: Scot McCloughan back to running scouting service, has two NFL clients

Report: Scot McCloughan back to running scouting service, has two NFL clients

By JP Finlay May 03, 2017 8:03 AM

Scot McCloughan made an impact on the Redskins draft board, that much seems certain. The selections of Ryan Anderson and Samaje Perine scream of McCloughan influence; two very physical players that slipped past other combine warriors. 

As all Redskins fans know, McCloughan was fired by the team March 9. He helped set the team draft board, as Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell explained, but plenty of information shifted between early March and April 27, when the draft began.

Washington team president Bruce Allen explained in late March at the NFL Owner's Meetings that following McCloughan's dismissal, he was free to work anywhere in the NFL. 

Well, it didn't take long for him to find work. 

Getting back to his consultant business makes total sense for McCloughan. Throughout his time with San Francisco, Seattle and in Washington, he's considered one of the best scouts and talent evaluators in the NFL. Prior to his arrival with the Redskins, McCloughan was running the scouting service.

From McCloughan's standpoint, running his own scouting service cuts out the tertiary, tangential responsibilities that he dealt with in Washington. There are no media commitments, no corporate sponsors, and, ultimately, McCloughan can be his own boss. 

The flip side? McCloughan is not around NFL players. He does not get to feel the goosebumps of an NFL sideline the minutes before a big game. 

Knowing the former Redskins GM, not being part of a team would appear to be hard. Watching tape, making the evaluations, that's what McCloughan does. But he also engages with his team - interacting with players before or after big games, walking the sidelines at practice - and that might be hard to let go. 

Need to Know: Which Redskins draft picks will make the 53-man roster?

Need to Know: Which Redskins draft picks will make the 53-man roster?

By Rich Tandler May 03, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Tuesday, May 3, 21 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Which draft picks will make the team?

Not all of the 10 players the Redskins drafted are going to make the 53-man roster. Some of them have better chances than others. Let’s break out the imaginary casino chips here but we’ll to things a little differently. We’ll take out $1,000 worth of them and put down part of $100 on each player’s chance of being on the roster.

(Note: Injuries are always a possibility, of course. But the only injury factor considered here is for pre-existing issues. Also note that this is an early look. New stacks of chips will be broken out after OTAs and as training camp progresses.)

DL Jonathan Allen, $100—I think we can skip the analysis with this one.

OLB Ryan Anderson, $100—Ditto

CB Fabian Moreau, $80—This third-round cornerback is definitely in the plans. But health after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle lifting weights during his pro day may be an issue. Per the own timetable that he gave reporters after he was drafted, he plans on being on the field in late August. Players are notorious for being overly optimistic about returning from injury plus that doesn’t give much room for any setbacks or anything else that could go wrong. The other $20 is on Moreau starting the season on the PUP list.

RB Samaje Perine, $100—They have high hopes that he can add a power element to the running game and he is certain to make team. Pulling out another $100 in chips, I’ll put $65 on him leading team in rushing attempts this year.

S Montae Nicholson, $50—He also has a health issue as he is coming off of shoulder surgery. A setback could land him on PUP. But even if he is healthy, I’m not confident in his ability to beat out some serious competition at safety.

TE Jeremy Sprinkle, $90—It’s possible that Niles Paul will rise up and keep the rookie from taking his roster spot. But Jay Gruden said earlier this year that the team would be looking for a blocking tight end and it would be surprising if Sprinkle isn’t the guy. If they want to keep Paul they will figure out a way to go with four tight ends.

OL Chase Roullier, $60—On a team without a backup center there certainly is opportunity for Roullier. But I’m not convinced that Gruden will be comfortable going into the season with a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming as his backup center. He could look for a veteran on the waiver wire, a 2017 version of John Sullivan, to back up Spencer Long and put Roullier on the practice squad for seasoning.

WR Robert Davis, $35—To make the 53, Davis likely will have to beat out both Gruden favorite Ryan Grant and free agent signee Brian Quick. I think he can beat one or the other but both will be a tall order.

S Josh Harvey-Clemons, $30—He would have to push past Will Blackmon, DeAngelo Hall and possibly show that he can be a better asset on special teams than Deshazor Everett. In all, it’s a tough task and he could be destined for the practice squad.

CB Joshua Holsey, $60—I’m throwing a few extra bucks here because if Moreau goes on PUP, the chance of Holsey making the 53 improves. He also has a solid chance straight up if he can handle the slot, a problem area for the Redskins last year.

