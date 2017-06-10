Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: Ready or not, Redskins will face 3 of top 6 rush offenses in 2017

Redskins Playbook: Ready or not, Redskins will face 3 of top 6 rush offenses in 2017

By JP Finlay June 10, 2017 9:19 AM

The Redskins ranked among the worst 10 teams in the NFL at stopping the run in 2016, and much of the offseason was spent working to revamp their defensive line to change those stats. Well, the organization will know early if they did enough to impact change.

Within their first seven games, the Redskins will face the 2nd, 4th and 6th best rushing attacks in the NFL, not to mention an opening Week 1 game against the Eagles' 11th ranked rushing offense. 

After the Eagles, the Redskins face Oakland in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders posted nearly 2,000 yards on the ground last season and averaged 4.4 yards-per-carry. In Week 5, the 49ers come to FedEx Field. San Francisco ranked 4th in the NFL last season in rushing, and should be even better running the ball with Kyle Shanahan in charge. 

Then, of course, the vaunted Cowboys rush attack comes to FedEx Field in Week 8. In two games against the Redskins as a rookie in 2016, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Redskins Team President Bruce Allen talked in March how the franchise knows how important stopping the run is within the NFC East, and the team worked to improve in that category. 

Washington selected Jonathan Allen with the 17th pick of the NFL Draft, the team's first defensive lineman taken in the first round in 20 years. In free agency, the Redskins added Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, two players with potential that have dealt with injury issues in the past. Nose tackle remains a question mark, but Jay Gruden seems confident that new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula can make things work in the middle of their line. 

Redskins fans better hope Gruden is right, and Tomsula, along with the influx of new talent, can improve the performance. The tests will come early, and often. 

Gruden: Hard to judge progress of Redskins D-line in no-pads practices

Gruden: Hard to judge progress of Redskins D-line in no-pads practices

By Rich Tandler June 10, 2017 10:30 AM

Coming into the offseason the Redskins’ top priority was to improve their defense, especially the line. They signed free agents Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee and drafted Jonathan Allen in the first round. Ziggy Hood re-signed, getting a two-year deal. It should be noted that there also were subtractions, notably the departure of Chris Baker as a free agent and the release of Ricky Jean Francois.

Even with the losses there seems to be a net gain in talent, especially with the addition of Allen in the first round. But we don’t know at this point. There have been 10 OTA sessions but those practices are conducted in helmets and shorts with no-contact restrictions.

You can glean something from a no-pads, no-contact one-on-one battle between a cornerback and a wide receiver. You can’t get nearly as much when an offensive and a defensive lineman face off. And with the quarterbacks wearing those yellow “don’t touch” jerseys, you can only imagine how effectively the linemen can rush the passer.

While Jay Gruden preaches the importance of the offseason program, as all coaches do, even he didn’t make much of an effort to sell the notion that he can tell how his defensive line is progressing at this point.  

“All we can work on right now is the work ethic and how they’re picking up the system, where they’re fitting, where they’re getting their hands on people,” said Gruden. “But as far as shedding and rushing, it’s really hard. It’s hard to go out here and coach team drills and say ‘OK, we’re competing but don’t compete because we’re not live and we can’t hit anybody.’ It’s a fine line. It’s hard to coach that.”

It sounds like Gruden would be happy if the Redskins headed to training camp in Richmond today instead of seven weeks from now.

“So, I think we’ll see more once we get the pads on, do some one-on-one pass rush, do some third-down drills where we’re live, he said. “We’ll get a better understanding, but you can see in individual drills and some of the other drills their fluidity and how they change direction and how they use their hands and all that, where they put their hands and their pad level. You can see a little bit of that. More will be determined once we get them [the pads] on.”

Fans are anxious to know about the progress along the line but you just can’t tell much right now. I mean, you can’t figure out if a player’s pad level is proper if they don’t have, you know, pads. Look for some deeper analysis of the unit starting on July 27.

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Cap crunch, bubble watch

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Cap crunch, bubble watch

By Rich Tandler June 10, 2017 5:30 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, June 10, three days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 35
—Training camp starts (7/27) 47
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 61
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 92

The Redskins week that was

Should the Redskins pursue Jeremy Maclin? The Redskins’ depth at wide receiver is a bit shaky and unproven beyond Jamison Crowder and Terrelle Pryor. However, they are unlikely to go after Maclin, who was released by the Chiefs a week ago, and former Jet Eric Decker, who is likely to hit the free agent market. They seem to be willing to let younger receivers like Maurice Harris and sixth-round pick Robert Davis chances rather than bring in veterans who are likely to command considerably more than the minimum.

One stat that shows why Gruden likes Rob Kelley so much Jay Gruden appears to have enjoyed watching Kelley advance from the “9th string” RB, as Gruden put it, to the starter in a matter of about six months last year. This post looks at one of the reasons why Gruden thinks that Kelley is so valuable to the offense.

The Redskins are running low on cap space They will not be coasting across the finish lines on fumes like they did a few years ago but the Redskins don’t have much room to spare. That is part of the reason they are unlikely to be players when it comes to Maclin, Decker, or any other over-minimum free agents who may hit the market.

Redskins pass catchers land very low in national rank While the receiving group lacks depth, JP Finlay is of the opinion that the Redskins’ wide receivers are ranked much too low by a particular website. Finlay does a good job of making the case that while the group isn’t elite by any means, the group is better than this particular ranking.

Who is on the Redskins' roster bubble, offensive edition Some players are relaxed because they are certain to make the 53-man roster. Others are desperate because they face long odds of making it in the NFL. In between there are these 30 players who could either have great-paying jobs in September or be unemployed.

