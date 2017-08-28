Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: Offense got better, but still wasn't good

Redskins Playbook: Offense got better, but still wasn't good

By JP Finlay August 28, 2017 7:35 AM

At long last the Redskins finally got some production from their first team offense, but it's hard to say the progress was overly encouraging. 

On their first four drives of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Kirk Cousins guided the Redskins to two punts, a field goal and the quarterback threw an interception that got returned for a Cincinnati touchdown. Even the field goal hardly deserves praise, as the Washington offense got the ball in Bengals territory after the Redskins defense recovered a fumble. Gifted solid field position, Cousins got sacked on third down and kicker Dustin Hopkins was forced to make a 50+ yarder. 

One area that definitely needs improvement will be on the offensive line. Last week against the Packers, the Redskins line blocked well in pass protection of Cousins, but performed poorly in the run game. On Sunday against Cincinnati, the opposite was true. Cousins took a number of hits and was sacked twice in a half. 

The Redskins offense needs to be the strength of this team, especially if the squad wants to compete for a playoff spot. So far, it hasn't. 

After those first four possessions, and the emergence of some boos at FedEx Field from frustrated Redskins fans, the offense finally clicked. The Redskins pulled off a 10 play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a Rob Kelley touchdown.

In fact, Kelley and the Redskins run game took over for much of that drive. He busted off a 26-yard run to get the Redskins some breathing room, and for the first time all preseason, the ground game repeatedly worked for Washington. 

"Makes a big difference because we hand one off and the seas just parted. Next thing you know the ball is in the midfield. I didn’t do anything," Cousins said after the game. "I just handed the ball off and next thing you know we’re mid field."

Cousins also hit some passes, including a key connection to Terrelle Pryor on third down in the red zone. Cousins and Pryor aren't quite in sync yet, but the throw and catch came at a critical juncture on the drive and might provide the pair some momentum.

"We have to learn that and grow together," Cousins said of Pryor. "It is a work in progress and I think Terrelle will just keep getting better and better as he gets more reps and more experience. But we don’t have time, we have to be ready Week 1."

While Cousins getting more in tune with Pryor matters, the most important part words from the QB are the realization that the Redskins are running out of time. 

The team's offense can't afford to start like they did against the Bengals. Especially not in two weeks against the Eagles, when the games actually do count. 

Want more Redskins? Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcastshere for Google Play or press play below.

New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: Recapping Washington's preseason win over Cincinnati

New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: Recapping Washington's preseason win over Cincinnati

By JP Finlay August 28, 2017 7:51 AM

JP Finlay, Rich Tandler and Mitch Tischler recap Washington's preseason win over Cincinnati, including the biggest takeaways from the offense's performance.

Want more Redskins? Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below.

Need to Know: Redskins stock up-stock down after Bengals game

Need to Know: Redskins stock up-stock down after Bengals game

By Rich Tandler August 28, 2017 6:30 AM

Redskins stock up-stock down after Bengals game

Five takeaways from Redskins' win against Bengals

Rob Kelley Rushes for a TD

Redskins beat Bengals in third preseason game

Josh Doctson not playing in first half vs. Bengals

Five Redskins under pressure vs. the Bengals

Here is what you need to know on this Monday, August 28, five days before the Washington Redskins cut their roster to 53 on September 2.

The Redskins last played a game 238 days ago; they will open the 2017 season against the Eagles at FedEx Field in 13 days.

Today’s schedule: Off day s

Days until:

—Redskins @ Rams (9/17) 20
—Sunday night Raiders @ Redskins (9/24) 27
—Cowboys @ Redskins (10/29) 62

Stock up-stock down vs. Bengals

Stock up—CB Bashaud Breeland played well in coverage and helped keep the Bengals offense out of the end zone after the opening drive. He seems to have taken to the coaching of Torrian Gray well and he is set up to have a good year.

Stock down—There is just no hiding the fact that QB Kirk Cousins did not play well. He held on to the ball too long at times and he made some poor decisions. Both of those issues were at play when he threw late to the flat and Vontaze Burfict turned it into a pick six.

Stock up—CB Josh Holsey is on the bubble when it comes to making the roster but it’s due to a numbers crunch, not to his play. He was all over the field defensively; he knocked down a pass and he got the team’s only sack. On special teams, he lined up as a gunner, a role usually reserved for players who are larger than the rookie, who is generously listed at 5-11, 195.

Stock down—Veteran free agent WR Brian Quick also lined up as a gunner but he had a glaring mistake. He had a touchdown pass in his hands in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter and he dropped it. Yes, it’s one mistake but Quick is locked in a tight battle with rookie Robert Davis for the sixth and final wide receiver roster spot.

Stock up—C Chase Roullier came in and started in place of the injured Spencer Long and he acquitted himself well. His shotgun snaps were all on target and the moment did not seem too big for him. While the coaches will have to examine the film, Roullier appears to have fended off a challenge from a potential veteran pickup and if his roster spot wasn’t secured before it is now.

Stock down—WR Terrelle Pryor dropped a pass wide open over the middle and caught just one of four passes thrown his way. He and Cousins will continue to work on chemistry but it’s apparent that it won’t be an instant match. This isn’t a fantasy advice article but I would hold off on drafting Pryor until late. If you do take him just stash him on your bench until sometime in mid-October, when he and Cousins may be better in sync.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

