Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: Jay Gruden's 'most consistent' wide receiver might surprise fans

Redskins Playbook: Jay Gruden's 'most consistent' wide receiver might surprise fans

By JP Finlay June 17, 2017 9:53 AM

The stats don't show it. Fans might not love it. Jay Gruden and the Redskins coaching staff, however, know the value wide receiver Ryan Grant brings to the team. 

"Hopefully he’ll get more opportunities. He’s our most consistent guy, without a doubt, as a far as being able to lineup everywhere, run the routes exactly how we want them at the right depth coming out of them," Gruden said during minicamp.

Redskins fans can read this a few different ways. Straightforward, Grant works hard and does what the coaches want. Watch enough practices and it's obvious; Grant runs each drill exactly as it's taught, rarely turning a corner early or starting a cut before the proper step. 

Beyond Grant's work ethic and understanding of the route concepts though, Grant can be an example for new wideout Terrelle Pryor and second-year man Josh Doctson. Those two players, along with Jamison Crowder, will likely get the starter's portion of snaps this fall.

Pryor posted 1,000 yards last year in Cleveland, but is still learning the receiver position. Doctson barely played in 2016. Both guys can learn from Grant, who is also an excellent downfield blocker.

And Gruden defnitely thinks Grant could produce in the Redskins offense. 

"That’s the big thing is opportunities. He needs opportunities. You can’t produce very well at wideout if you don’t get opportunities," Gruden said. "Wide receivers moan about that all the time, ‘Throw me the ball.’ And poor Ryan doesn’t moan about it, probably internally he does."

Grant's best season came in 2015 when he had nearly 270 yards receiving on 23 catches. Last year, those numbers slipped big time; he had just nine catches for 76 yards. 

To produce this fall, Grant will need opportunities. None of that will change his consistency on the practice field, and that's why the coaches like him so much.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

ROSTER BATTLESLeft guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

The five Redskins who have looked the best this offseason

The five Redskins who have looked the best this offseason

By CSN STAFF June 17, 2017 9:00 AM

The Redskins offseason program wrapped up with minicamp this week. With that in mind, which five Redskins stood out the most this offseason to JP Finlay?

5. Tight End Niles Paul

Niles Paul is in a roster battle with rookie Jeremy Sprinkle, but he's made himself seem very important this offseason between his special teams work and offensive work.

4. Safety DJ Swearinger

The offseason addition made a quick impact in OTA's and minicamp. He stood out on the field, but you also couldn't miss his trash talk off the field.

3. Cornerback Josh Norman

Norman's first offseason with the Redskins was a bit chaotic with coming to a new team and the distractions that came with being released. However, this offseason has been all about football, nothing else.

2. Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder

Everyone in the front office and the coaching staff is expecting a big season from the diminutive receiver. He wasn't able to break 1000 receiving yards last year, but most expect that shouldn't be a problem this year.

1. Tight End Jordan Reed

In a word, Reed was dominant. If he can stay healthy, he should have another monster year.

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Counting on Tomsula, Carr impacts Cousins

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Counting on Tomsula, Carr impacts Cousins

By Rich Tandler June 17, 2017 4:30 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, June 17, 40 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Timeline

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 28
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 54
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 85

The Redskins week that was

Here is my take on some of the post popular posts of the week.

Hot topics: Doctson with the twos, Cravens' adjustment—I know fans like to worry but do yourself a favor and don’t burden yourself over the apparent depth chart during OTAs and minicamp. Josh Doctson ran some sets with the second-team offense while Ryan Grant was with the ones and panic set in. Relax, it’s meaningless. They simply wanted to have Grant working some with Kirk Cousins and for Doctson to catch some passes from Colt McCoy. That might need to happen during real games. But Plan A during the regular season will have Doctson playing many more snaps than Grant.

Derek Carr situation could impact Kirk Cousins' market—The primary driver of contract values is what players comparable to the player in question are making. This means that how much Cousins will make on a contract extension has an impact on how much Carr will make and vice versa. Their stats are very close (check the post for details) and neither has won a playoff game. One area where Cousins has a big advantage over Carr right now is in leverage. Without a new deal, Carr will make $977,000 this year. The status quo would have Cousins playing for $24 million this year.

Gruden anxious to see how Reed fits with new WRs—This was posted prior to minicamp, when Reed appeared at Redskins Park for the first time since the start of OTAs. Reed could be working out of the slot some this year, or at least not lined up next to the tackle. On many plays, he essentially will be an additional wide receiver on the field.

The five most impressive players of the Redskins’ offseason—It’s not real football but you can tell how well some players are progressing and how seriously they are taking their preparation. The biggest chip on the shoulder belongs to D.J. Swearinger, who will be with his fourth team going into his fifth season. He sees this as his last chance to establish himself as a front-line NFL player.

Redskins hoping Tomsula can maximize D-line talent— Since 2010, the Redskins have allowed 4.37 yards per rushing attempt, 25th in the NFL over that seven-season span. It’s a chronic problem and they hope new defensive line coach Jim Tomsula can solve it. They added a big piece in Jonathan Allen but they didn’t really address the nose tackle position and may have lost as much as they gained in free agency. Tomsula has a great reputation and the Redskins are hoping he lives up to it.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

