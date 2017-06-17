Redskins Playbook: Jay Gruden's 'most consistent' wide receiver might surprise fans

The stats don't show it. Fans might not love it. Jay Gruden and the Redskins coaching staff, however, know the value wide receiver Ryan Grant brings to the team.

"Hopefully he’ll get more opportunities. He’s our most consistent guy, without a doubt, as a far as being able to lineup everywhere, run the routes exactly how we want them at the right depth coming out of them," Gruden said during minicamp.

Redskins fans can read this a few different ways. Straightforward, Grant works hard and does what the coaches want. Watch enough practices and it's obvious; Grant runs each drill exactly as it's taught, rarely turning a corner early or starting a cut before the proper step.

Beyond Grant's work ethic and understanding of the route concepts though, Grant can be an example for new wideout Terrelle Pryor and second-year man Josh Doctson. Those two players, along with Jamison Crowder, will likely get the starter's portion of snaps this fall.

Pryor posted 1,000 yards last year in Cleveland, but is still learning the receiver position. Doctson barely played in 2016. Both guys can learn from Grant, who is also an excellent downfield blocker.

And Gruden defnitely thinks Grant could produce in the Redskins offense.

"That’s the big thing is opportunities. He needs opportunities. You can’t produce very well at wideout if you don’t get opportunities," Gruden said. "Wide receivers moan about that all the time, ‘Throw me the ball.’ And poor Ryan doesn’t moan about it, probably internally he does."

Grant's best season came in 2015 when he had nearly 270 yards receiving on 23 catches. Last year, those numbers slipped big time; he had just nine catches for 76 yards.

To produce this fall, Grant will need opportunities. None of that will change his consistency on the practice field, and that's why the coaches like him so much.

