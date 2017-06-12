Redskins Playbook: Big questions before big front office announcement

The Redskins fired Scot McCloughan from his general manager position in early March, and the team went through the NFL Draft and free agency without anybody in that role. Odds are that will change Tuesday morning, when the organization has planned a press conference to "discuss changes to personnel department."
What does it all mean? Let's break down the biggest questions.
- What's the job? After McCloughan's ouster, are the Redskins actually going to hire a new general manager? Plenty of gossip suggests Doug Williams will be promoted to the position. Eric Schaffer and Alex Santos are other internal names floated about, while no serious outside contender has emerged for the role.
- New blood? Will the Redskins actually bring in new hires to the organization? Bruce Allen suggested as many as three new people could be added to the front office, but not in what capacity. New scouts or additional help in the front office? Or is Washington actually going to hire a new general manager?
- Who's in charge? Arguably the most important question, no matter what gets announced on Tuesday and what person gets a new job or promotion, is Bruce Allen still in charge? The overwhelming consensus would be that Allen retains final say, and anything else would be an outright shock.
Tuesday. 9 a.m. Tune in to CSNmidatlantic.com for live coverage. And get your popcorn ready.
<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>
Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!
ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback | Inside linebacker | Running back