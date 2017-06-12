Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: Big questions before big front office announcement

Redskins Playbook: Big questions before big front office announcement

By JP Finlay

The Redskins fired Scot McCloughan from his general manager position in early March, and the team went through the NFL Draft and free agency without anybody in that role. Odds are that will change Tuesday morning, when the organization has planned a press conference to "discuss changes to personnel department."

What does it all mean? Let's break down the biggest questions.

  1. What's the job? After McCloughan's ouster, are the Redskins actually going to hire a new general manager? Plenty of gossip suggests Doug Williams will be promoted to the position. Eric Schaffer and Alex Santos are other internal names floated about, while no serious outside contender has emerged for the role. 
  2. New blood? Will the Redskins actually bring in new hires to the organization? Bruce Allen suggested as many as three new people could be added to the front office, but not in what capacity. New scouts or additional help in the front office? Or is Washington actually going to hire a new general manager?
  3. Who's in charge? Arguably the most important question, no matter what gets announced on Tuesday and what person gets a new job or promotion, is Bruce Allen still in charge? The overwhelming consensus would be that Allen retains final say, and anything else would be an outright shock. 

Tuesday. 9 a.m. Tune in to CSNmidatlantic.com for live coverage. And get your popcorn ready.

Seems like Dez Bryant is quite worried about the Cowboys new secondary

Seems like Dez Bryant is quite worried about the Cowboys new secondary

By JP Finlay June 12, 2017 1:57 PM

The Cowboys lost a lot from their secondary this offseason, including all four starters from the 2016 season.

Barry Church, J.J. Wilcox, Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne are now all gone from Dallas. 

To fill the holes, the team heavily invested in the secondary via the draft, and many Cowboys experts expect a breakout season from Byron Jones. 

Still, superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant doesn't seem to think it's enough. 

For those that don't speak Twitter, the above message is Bryant recruiting Darrelle Revis to the Cowboys. Revis played last season for the Jets, and wasn't particularly good. In 2015, however, he posted five interceptions and made the Pro Bowl, and he's only a few seasons removed from the Patriots Super Bowl winning season in 2014.

Revis has been a free agent for months, yet Bryant only sent his recruitment message last week after OTAs. Though he will be 33 when the season starts, used in the right role, and letting young corners watch and learn from him, Revis likely has some use for another NFL team. 

Bryant clearly wants that team to be the Cowboys. 

Derek Carr negotiations could have major impact on Kirk Cousins contract

Derek Carr negotiations could have major impact on Kirk Cousins contract

By JP Finlay June 12, 2017 10:30 AM

For Redskins fans desperate for a Kirk Cousins long-term contract, news from the last week has been positive. The organization made it clear to Cousins he’s wanted for the long haul, and team president Bruce Allen twice met with the quarterback’s representatives. 

That’s all well and good, but ultimately, this thing is about money. Cold hard cash. 

Considering that, news from the West Coast could have a large impact on Cousins situation. The Raiders are working towards a long-term deal with Derek Carr, and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 26-year-old passer wants $25 million per year. 

“It is very possible that Derek Carr could be the first $25 million quarterback,” Rapoport said. “The benchmark of where all QBs want to get to.”

Great for Carr, but troubling for the Redskins.

The problem? Cousins is already slated to make $24 million this year playing on the franchise tag. It makes no sense for him to sign a new deal worth less than that on an annual basis. 

While Carr has made two straight Pro Bowls and led the Raiders to a 12-3 record last season before he broke his leg, Cousins’ numbers are superior. 

First, their career numbers:

  • Cousins - 46 games | 65.9 completion percentage | 12,113 yards | 72 TDs | 42 INTs
  • Carr - 47 games | 60.9 completion percentage | 11,194 yards | 81 TDs | 31 INTs

Then, last season's:

  • Cousins - 16 games | 67 completion percentage | 4,917 yards | 25 TDs | 12 INTs
  • Carr - 15 games | 63.8 completion percentage | 3,937 yards | 28 TDs | 6 INTs

A few things the numbers tell us: Cousins completes more of his passes for a lot more yards, while Carr throws more touchdowns and fewer interceptions. What the numbers don't tell us is that Oakland ran the ball very well last season, which probably led to fewer pass attempts for Carr.

Also worth pointing out, Carr led the Raiders to 12 wins in 15 games last season and was in the conversation for MVP. Cousins led the Redskins to an NFC East title in 2015 with a record of 9-7. 

Is Carr worth substantially more than Cousins, though? The numbers don't suggest it. 

In turn, if Carr gets to $25 million per year in a new contract, combined with the fact that Cousins is already due $24 million this season from Washington, the simple truth is the Redskins are going to have to pay way up to keep their QB. 

Cousins' representatives will point to the same numbers to illustrate why their client deserves just as much, if not more, than Carr gets from the Raiders. Rapoport suggested that Carr might even wait until July 15th, the franchise tag negotiating deadline, to see what happens with Cousins. 

Both Carr and Cousins are one year away from free agency. Oakland has more options with Carr, as he's still on his rookie deal. The Redskins are running out of options with Cousins, after using the franchise tag the last two seasons. 

Eventually, Cousins is going to get paid. Handsomely.

Washington needs to decide if they will be the team that does so, and the Cousins' camp will certainly be watching to see what type of contract Carr signs. 

