Redskins Playbook: Beyond Kirk Cousins, what's the next contract extension?

It's easy to knock the Redskins - particularly for the way the team has handled the Kirk Cousins contract situation - but if you look at the core of the team, many of the best players have long-term contracts in place.
The organization has clearly established a system where they identify their best talent and work to get multiyear deals before those players hit free agency. Look at the team's best homegrown players, and table the Cousins conversation: Trent Williams, Ryan Kerrigan, Morgan Moses, Jordan Reed. All have signed contract extensions before their value skyrockets in free agency.
Considering that, what player might join those ranks soon? A few candidates emerge:
- Chris Thompson - Playing on a one-year, $2.7 million deal after his restricted free agency in 2017, it would not be a shock if the team tries to get a deal done with Thompson before the end of the season. Thompson has a ton of value and the trust of coach Jay Gruden. This will be tricky though, as the free agent market for running backs is not what it used to be.
- Bashaud Breeland - Coming off a disappointing 2016 season, Breeland knows he needs to play better to attract the big-money contracts next season in free agency. With a heavy investment in the draft, including back to back third round corners in Kendall Fuller and Fabian Moreau, it seems unlikely the team will get a deal done with Breeland this season. Don't count it out, however, as Breeland was part of Bruce Allen's 2014 class that has produced well for the Redskins.
- Spencer Long - The Redskins staff really likes the continuity being developed along the offensive line. Long is a big part of that at center. The team also drafted Chase Roullier this year, and he could eventually push Long at the center spot. This one will be worth keeping an eye on in Richmond with Long a free agent after the season. Long's development at center has been a positive trend for the Redskins, and for the right price, keeping him in 2018 and beyond seems like something the organization would like to do.
- Trent Murphy - This is a tricky one. Murphy had by far his best season in 2016, getting nine sacks and showing he can be a disruptive pass rusher. Then, he was hit with a four-game suspension for PEDs. The Redskins have also invested at outside linebacker in the years since taking Murphy: Preston Smith and rookie Ryan Anderson play the same position. If Murphy can show the same burst once he returns from suspension, the Redskins might be forced to make a decision. No team can have enough pass rushers.
This is just a snapshot of players with expiring contracts. Plenty of others on the roster will be free agents after this season, though the above list is all guys drafted by the organization. Asked about any contract extensions in the works, Redskins SVP of Football Operations and contract guru Eric Schaffer declined much comment.
No comment doesn't mean that new deals aren't in the works. Don't be surprised if a name from the above list becomes the next homegrown Redskins player with a new deal before free agency hits.
