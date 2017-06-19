Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: Beyond Kirk Cousins, what's the next contract extension?

Redskins Playbook: Beyond Kirk Cousins, what's the next contract extension?

By JP Finlay June 19, 2017 10:20 AM

It's easy to knock the Redskins - particularly for the way the team has handled the Kirk Cousins contract situation - but if you look at the core of the team, many of the best players have long-term contracts in place.

The organization has clearly established a system where they identify their best talent and work to get multiyear deals before those players hit free agency. Look at the team's best homegrown players, and table the Cousins conversation: Trent Williams, Ryan Kerrigan, Morgan Moses, Jordan Reed. All have signed contract extensions before their value skyrockets in free agency.

Considering that, what player might join those ranks soon? A few candidates emerge:

  • Chris Thompson - Playing on a one-year, $2.7 million deal after his restricted free agency in 2017, it would not be a shock if the team tries to get a deal done with Thompson before the end of the season. Thompson has a ton of value and the trust of coach Jay Gruden. This will be tricky though, as the free agent market for running backs is not what it used to be. 
  • Bashaud Breeland - Coming off a disappointing 2016 season, Breeland knows he needs to play better to attract the big-money contracts next season in free agency. With a heavy investment in the draft, including back to back third round corners in Kendall Fuller and Fabian Moreau, it seems unlikely the team will get a deal done with Breeland this season. Don't count it out, however, as Breeland was part of Bruce Allen's 2014 class that has produced well for the Redskins. 
  • Spencer Long - The Redskins staff really likes the continuity being developed along the offensive line. Long is a big part of that at center. The team also drafted Chase Roullier this year, and he could eventually push Long at the center spot. This one will be worth keeping an eye on in Richmond with Long a free agent after the season. Long's development at center has been a positive trend for the Redskins, and for the right price, keeping him in 2018 and beyond seems like something the organization would like to do. 
  • Trent Murphy - This is a tricky one. Murphy had by far his best season in 2016, getting nine sacks and showing he can be a disruptive pass rusher. Then, he was hit with a four-game suspension for PEDs. The Redskins have also invested at outside linebacker in the years since taking Murphy: Preston Smith and rookie Ryan Anderson play the same position. If Murphy can show the same burst once he returns from suspension, the Redskins might be forced to make a decision. No team can have enough pass rushers.

This is just a snapshot of players with expiring contracts. Plenty of others on the roster will be free agents after this season, though the above list is all guys drafted by the organization. Asked about any contract extensions in the works, Redskins SVP of Football Operations and contract guru Eric Schaffer declined much comment. 

No comment doesn't mean that new deals aren't in the works. Don't be surprised if a name from the above list becomes the next homegrown Redskins player with a new deal before free agency hits. 

Dan Snyder 'THRILLED' with Supreme Court decision that should protect Redskins name

Dan Snyder 'THRILLED' with Supreme Court decision that should protect Redskins name

By JP Finlay June 19, 2017 12:11 PM

The Redskins got a big time win on Monday, and nowhere near a football field. The Supreme Court struck down parts of a law that bans trademarks on offensive language, and in turn, should protect the Redskins team name from legal challenges. 

Team owner Dan Snyder reacted to the news via a statement: "I am THRILLED! Hail to the Redskins."

Remember a few years back Snyder said he had no plans to change the team name despite mounting pressure from some opposition groups. Snyder famously said he would "NEVER" change the name, in all caps, so it was likely not a coincidence that Snyder used all capital letters in his statement.

In the time since, the Washington Post conducted a thorough survey of Native Americans to determine if the team name was offensive to the group. Overwhelmingly, Native Americans said they were not offended by the team name. After the survey, much of the public uproar around the team name dissipated. 

For more information on the Supreme Court ruling, click here

Supreme Court rules on trademarks law with implications for Redskins team name

Supreme Court rules on trademarks law with implications for Redskins team name

By Associated Press June 19, 2017 12:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks in a ruling that is expected to help the Washington Redskins in their legal fight over the team name.

The justices ruled that the 71-year-old trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes free speech rights.

The ruling is a victory for the Asian-American rock band called the Slants, but the case was closely watched for the impact it would have on the separate dispute involving the Washington football team.

Slants founder Simon Tam tried to trademark the band name in 2011, but the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the request on the ground that it disparages Asians. A federal appeals court in Washington later said the law barring offensive trademarks is unconstitutional.

The Redskins made similar arguments after the trademark office ruled in 2014 that the name offends American Indians and canceled the team's trademark. A federal appeals court in Richmond put the team's case on hold while waiting for the Supreme Court to rule in the Slants case.

In his opinion for the court, Justice Samuel Alito rejected arguments that trademarks are government speech, not private speech. Alito also said trademarks are not immune from First Amendment protection as part of a government program or subsidy.

Tam insisted he was not trying to be offensive, but wanted to transform a derisive term into a statement of pride. The Redskins also contend their name honors American Indians, but the team has faced decades of legal challenges from Indian groups that say the name is racist.

Despite intense public pressure to change the name, Redskins owner Dan Snyder has refused, saying it "represents honor, respect and pride."

In the Slants case, government officials argued that the law did not infringe on free speech rights because the band was still free to use the name even without trademark protection. The same is true for the Redskins, but the team did not want to lose the legal protections that go along with a registered trademark. The protections include blocking the sale of counterfeit merchandise, and working to pursue a brand development strategy.

A federal appeals court had sided with the Slants in 2015, saying First Amendment protects "even hurtful speech that harms members of oft-stigmatized communities."

