Redskins Playbook: After some optimism, reality sets back in with Kirk Cousins contract situation

Mike Florio reported what just about every Redskins beat reporter was thinking: Until the franchise tag deadline nears don't expect much movement between Washington and Kirk Cousins on a long-term deal.
Florio's story, "Nothing to report. Will be interesting to see what happens in mid-July," comes just a day after CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora suggested he is 80 percent sure the Redskins will get a deal done with Cousins.
In reality, the odds of Washington getting a multi-year contract signed with Cousins are much lower. While there are plenty of reasons for the team to pay up and sign Cousins, the team has still not gone to the financial commitment needed.
Eric Schaffer, the Redskins chief contract negotiator, said that the team has 'shown the financial love' to Cousins in a recent radio interview. Love is hard to define, but in this case it isn't. Cousins will not sign for less than he would make under the franchise tag this season ($24 million) and next year under another tag (at least $28 million).
If Washington pays up, Cousins might sign. His side has the leverage in the negotiations, and unfortunately for the Redskins, even with a big offer, Cousins could still elect not to sign.
But, as Redskins head of personnel Doug Williams said recently, Cousins is in a solid situation in D.C. Perhaps that will sway him, if a contract is right.
