Redskins Playbook: After some optimism, reality sets back in with Kirk Cousins contract situation

By JP Finlay June 21, 2017 7:27 AM

Mike Florio reported what just about every Redskins beat reporter was thinking: Until the franchise tag deadline nears don't expect much movement between Washington and Kirk Cousins on a long-term deal.

Florio's story, "Nothing to report. Will be interesting to see what happens in mid-July," comes just a day after CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora suggested he is 80 percent sure the Redskins will get a deal done with Cousins.

In reality, the odds of Washington getting a multi-year contract signed with Cousins are much lower. While there are plenty of reasons for the team to pay up and sign Cousins, the team has still not gone to the financial commitment needed.

Eric Schaffer, the Redskins chief contract negotiator, said that the team has 'shown the financial love' to Cousins in a recent radio interview. Love is hard to define, but in this case it isn't. Cousins will not sign for less than he would make under the franchise tag this season ($24 million) and next year under another tag (at least $28 million).

If Washington pays up, Cousins might sign. His side has the leverage in the negotiations, and unfortunately for the Redskins, even with a big offer, Cousins could still elect not to sign. 

But, as Redskins head of personnel Doug Williams said recently, Cousins is in a solid situation in D.C. Perhaps that will sway him, if a contract is right. 

Redskins Pressure points: Just a rookie but big expectations for Jonathan Allen

By JP Finlay June 21, 2017 8:32 AM

In the weeks leading up to training camp, Redskins Insider JP Finlay will look at specific people facing increased pressure for Washington's 2017 season. 

Pressure Point: Redskins rookie DL Jonathan Allen 

Heat is on: Few rookies will walk into a better situation than Jonathan Allen with the Redskins. Washington has needed a dominant player on the defensive line for more than a decade, and Allen should be just that force.

With that opportunity, however, brings a lot of pressure. 

Allen lived up to the hype and more during his four seasons at Alabama, yet, he slipped to the 17th pick in the NFL Draft. Possible concerns about his shoulder likely caused that drop, and it should be the Redskins gain.

Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula said the Redskins plan to take it slow with Allen rather than immediately expecting greatness (full video above). That makes sense for coaches, but it will be tough for fans to maintain that same patience. Jay Gruden has often joked that patience doesn't exist in Redskins fans.

Last season for the Crimson Tide, Allen made 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks on 69 tackles, astounding playmaking from the interior of the defensive line. Don't expect that from the rookie, but even half of those TFL and sack numbers would be a huge boost from the rookie. 

Remember, also, that Allen is a local guy. He went to high school in Ashburn, so family and friends will be watching from his first snap. One thing that should help Allen is having his 'Bama teammate and friend Ryan Anderson on the Redskins as well. 

Talking with Allen, he seems like a young man that can handle it all. He better, because the pressure will be there for him to be a star. 

Need to Know: The top five quarterbacks the Redskins will face in 2017

By Rich Tandler June 21, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Wednesday, June 21, 36 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Timeline

The Redskins last played a game 171 days ago; they will open the 2017 season against the Eagles in FedEx Field in 81 days.

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/17) 26
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 50
—Roster cut to 53 (9/2) 73

The five best quarterbacks the Redskins will face in 2017

The Redskins took steps to bolster their pass defense, getting a new pair of safeties and making moves to bolster the pass rush. Here are the five best quarterbacks they will have to stop in 2017 (ranked by 2016 passer rating.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys, passer rating 104.9—Yes, Prescott had a lot of advantages, including a top offensive line and the league’s leading rusher. But as a rookie fourth-round pick he still had to learn an NFL offense and remain calm enough to execute it. Per the eyeball test I’m not sure he belongs at the top of this list but he has a place on it.

Drew Brees, Saints, 101.7—This is more like it. He’s 38 but there is no suggestion that he is close to slowing down. Nine times a quarterback has passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season. Brees has five of those seasons. The 16-year veteran got his most recent 5K last year while completing 79 percent of his passes.

Sam Bradford, Vikings, 99.3—Bradford is the definitive dink-and-dunk passer in the game today. He completed 71.9 percent of his passes, setting an NFL single-season record. But he averaged just 9.8 yards per completion, 29th in the NFL. Bradford isn’t going to put up huge numbers on you but he can get you with death by a thousand paper cuts.

Derek Carr, Raiders, 96.7—When the Redskins and Raiders last played in 2013 Matt McGloin was the Oakland quarterback. The next year they drafted Carr in the second round and he has been the starter from Day One. Virtually all his major stats have improved from year to year. He will come to Washington for a Sunday night game with either a big new contract extension or a desire to earn one as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks, 92.6—Wilson is coming off of a career-worst passer rating but he played with one of the worst offensive lines in the game and, in a related matter, he was banged up a lot. He posted a career-best rating of 110.1 in 2015 and I anticipate seeing that Wilson when the Redskins visit Seattle in Week 9.

The rest: In all, the Redskins play six games against five quarterbacks who finished in the top half of the league in passer rating. They will play 10 games against eight QB’s who finished in the bottom half in passer rating. It would be a mistake to underestimate quarterbacks like Eli Manning (twice), an improving Carson Wentz (twice), and the perennially productive Philip Rivers.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

