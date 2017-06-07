Redskins Playbook: 3 team goals before OTAs come to a close

This week marks the conclusion of OTAs.
Redskins' players will voluntarily work out together this week, and then host mandatory minicamp next week before the longest break in action of the offseason until training camp opens in late July in Richmond.
Before the Redskins start minicamp, there are three things the team should be sure to accomplish.
This isn't the time to sweat roster cuts, especially as cutdown day has moved later into the preseason schedule.
Now is the time for the Redskins to figure out some internal workings and develop plans for the 2017 season.
- Timing is everything - Kirk Cousins will be without his top two receivers from 2016, and he needs to develop timing and trust with his new pass catchers. Watching limited offensive drills, it seems like Cousins is already leaning on Terrelle Pryor, and how the pair can perform will go a long way towards the team's success in 2017. The emergence of Josh Doctson will also be telling, and where Cousins begins to find the second year wideout on the field. Developing timing can take months, or even years, but Cousins previous work in Florida with Pryor and Doctson, along with the OTA sessions, could go a long way.
- Lining up - The Redskins don't need to figure out their defensive line in June, but the team needs a strategy for improvement after a poor performance up front in 2016. Rookie Jonathan Allen seems likely to start right away at defensive end, and free agent addition Stacy McGee should do the same on the opposite side. Questions remain at nose tackle (don't they always) but now is the time the Washington brass needs to look past what players they have to play D-line, and begin to come up with a rotation and strategy to deploy the talent.
- New for everybody - Once the Redskins get to Richmond for training camp, the coaching staff must have very clear instructions and goals. Right now, however, new members of the coaching staff are getting their first extended work with many of the players. While the offense lost coordinator Sean McVay, the terminology remains the same and Jay Gruden will take back over playcalling duties like he did earlier in his Redskins tenure. Defensively a lot has changed, as new position coaches are working in throughout the roster. As much as OTAs give the players a chance to work with new coaches like Torrian Gray and Jim Tomsula, it's also a chance for the coaches to get to know their players.
