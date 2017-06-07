Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: 3 team goals before OTAs come to a close

Redskins Playbook: 3 team goals before OTAs come to a close

By JP Finlay June 07, 2017 7:51 AM

This week marks the conclusion of OTAs. 

Redskins' players will voluntarily work out together this week, and then host mandatory minicamp next week before the longest break in action of the offseason until training camp opens in late July in Richmond. 

Before the Redskins start minicamp, there are three things the team should be sure to accomplish.

This isn't the time to sweat roster cuts, especially as cutdown day has moved later into the preseason schedule.

Now is the time for the Redskins to figure out some internal workings and develop plans for the 2017 season.

  • Timing is everything - Kirk Cousins will be without his top two receivers from 2016, and he needs to develop timing and trust with his new pass catchers. Watching limited offensive drills, it seems like Cousins is already leaning on Terrelle Pryor, and how the pair can perform will go a long way towards the team's success in 2017. The emergence of Josh Doctson will also be telling, and where Cousins begins to find the second year wideout on the field. Developing timing can take months, or even years, but Cousins previous work in Florida with Pryor and Doctson, along with the OTA sessions, could go a long way. 

 

  • Lining up - The Redskins don't need to figure out their defensive line in June, but the team needs a strategy for improvement after a poor performance up front in 2016. Rookie Jonathan Allen seems likely to start right away at defensive end, and free agent addition Stacy McGee should do the same on the opposite side. Questions remain at nose tackle (don't they always) but now is the time the Washington brass needs to look past what players they have to play D-line, and begin to come up with a rotation and strategy to deploy the talent. 

 

  • New for everybody - Once the Redskins get to Richmond for training camp, the coaching staff must have very clear instructions and goals. Right now, however, new members of the coaching staff are getting their first extended work with many of the players. While the offense lost coordinator Sean McVay, the terminology remains the same and Jay Gruden will take back over playcalling duties like he did earlier in his Redskins tenure. Defensively a lot has changed, as new position coaches are working in throughout the roster. As much as OTAs give the players a chance to work with new coaches like Torrian Gray and Jim Tomsula, it's also a chance for the coaches to get to know their players. 

Redskins OTAs LIVE Blog: Updates, analysis, photos and more from Ashburn

Redskins OTAs LIVE Blog: Updates, analysis, photos and more from Ashburn

By JP Finlay June 07, 2017 11:17 AM

The Redskins will host the media during their final week of OTAs on Wednesday, and the CSN Redskins crew will bring you live updates from the action in Ashburn.

JP Finlay, Rich Tandler and Pete Hailey will be on scene, providing plenty of live looks at the practice session via social media. 

Wednesday OTAs begin at 11:00 a.m. ET at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. The day's activities will wrap up around 2:00 p.m. ET with player availability and Jay Gruden press conference.

You can watch the live stream of  Jay Gruden's Wednesday press conference on CSN Mid-Atlantic by heading over to our Live Stream page at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday Redskins OTAs Live Updates

11:00 AM: With nasty weather on the horizon, Wednesday's OTAs are headed inside the bubble at Redskins Park.

10:55 am: Our entire CSN Redskins team is on-site today. be sure to follow CSN Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler, CSN Redskins digital producer Pete Hailey and CSN photographer/local celebrity Mitch Tischler.

 

Report: Outlook for long-term deal for Cousins, Redskins improving

Report: Outlook for long-term deal for Cousins, Redskins improving

By Rich Tandler June 07, 2017 6:49 AM

The boss has jumped into the Kirk Cousins contract talks and that is a positive sign for the long-term future of the Redskins and their starting quarterback.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that team owner Dan Snyder has gotten involved in the negotiations, “making it known how much Washington wants to re-sign Cousins.”

The team president also is getting into the act. Bruce Allen had his first face-to-face meeting with Cousins’ agent since the franchise tag dance started over a year ago. Previously, Mike McCartney had met with Eric Schaffer, who handles the team’s salary cap and is the point man on contracts.

Cousins has changed his tone on the possibility of re-signing with the Redskins in recent months. Talking to the media after one of the Redskins’ OTA sessions last month, he praised Snyder, coach Jay Gruden, and talked about his respect for the organization and the team’s history. There was a notable contrast between his words then and the non-committal tone he took right after the end of the regular season.

The Redskins and Cousins have until July 15 to come to a long-term deal. If they don’t get one done by then, they will have to wait until after the season ends to strike a new deal. Schefter said that despite the “positive outlook” that getting a deal done by the deadline would be “challenging”.

But Schefter said that even if the July 15 deadline passes without a deal that the chances that a deal can be made in 2018 are good.

Waiting could be costly for the Redskins. Their only options to retain Cousins outside of a long-term deal are the transition tag, which would give him a one-year salary of $28 million, or the franchise tag, a move that would cost the Redskins a whopping $34 million for one season.

This is all good news but nothing really changes until the two sides get close enough on the financial terms of a deal to start serious negotiating. At this point there is no indication that that the Redskins have made an offer that gets there.

Until such an offer is made, this is all public relations. But stay tuned, this could get interesting in the next five weeks.

Load more