Redskins Playbook: The 3 biggest bargains on the roster

The Redskins have plenty of talent on their roster. Josh Norman, Jordan Reed and Trent Williams can claim to be the best in the NFL at their respective positions, but all three come with a hefty price tag. Where are the biggest bargains on the roster? Let's take a look:
- Jamison Crowder - The emerging slot star is just in the third-year of his rookie deal, and considering he was a fourth-round draft pick, that means the Redskins are getting a steal. Likely Scot McCloughan's best pick as Redskins GM, Crowder combined for more than 1,400 receiving yards his first two seasons in the NFL, and is poised for his first 1,000 yard season this fall. With a salary of about $750,000 for 2017, Crowder delivers exceptional value for Washington. As the Redskins front office has done with a number of homegrown players, don't be surprised if the Redskins try to hammer out a contract extension with Crowder towards the end of this season or early in the 2018 offseason, keeping the prospect of free agency in 2019 off the radar.
- Robert Kelley - Running back has become a value proposition for NFL teams, as many ball carriers come from late rounds in the draft. Kelley was undrafted, meaning his $541,000 salary for 2017 is a total bargain. As a rookie last year, Kelley took over the starting job in the second half of the season and never looked back. He rushed for more than 700 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards-per-carry. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is a big fan of Kelley, and expects the runner to be even better in his second year.
- Junior Galette - Any list of bargain contracts in the NFL will be dominated by rookie deals for later round players, or undrafted guys in Kelley's case. While Galette is obviously a major injury concern, at $800,000 for 2017, Galette still has tremendous value. If, and it's a huge if, Galette can stay on the field this fall and produce, he will more than outpace his contract. Even if Galette can't get back to the double digit sack numbers he posted in 2013 and 2014, a healthy season at his price tag should deliver at least a handful of sacks, and that would be major value for Washington at his salary.
Always something on social - Redskins defensive lineman A.J. Francis responded to a story about if fans should be upset when players miss OTAs. Tell us what you think in the comments.
This is from a #Redskins player. Sums up what I've been trying to explain https://t.co/fXM3WywVpA— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 2, 2017
<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>
Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!
ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback | Inside linebacker | Running back