Redskins Playbook: The 3 biggest bargains on the roster

Redskins Playbook: The 3 biggest bargains on the roster

By JP Finlay June 03, 2017

The Redskins have plenty of talent on their roster. Josh Norman, Jordan Reed and Trent Williams can claim to be the best in the NFL at their respective positions, but all three come with a hefty price tag. Where are the biggest bargains on the roster? Let's take a look:

  1. Jamison Crowder - The emerging slot star is just in the third-year of his rookie deal, and considering he was a fourth-round draft pick, that means the Redskins are getting a steal. Likely Scot McCloughan's best pick as Redskins GM, Crowder combined for more than 1,400 receiving yards his first two seasons in the NFL, and is poised for his first 1,000 yard season this fall. With a salary of about $750,000 for 2017, Crowder delivers exceptional value for Washington. As the Redskins front office has done with a number of homegrown players, don't be surprised if the Redskins try to hammer out a contract extension with Crowder towards the end of this season or early in the 2018 offseason, keeping the prospect of free agency in 2019 off the radar. 
  2. Robert Kelley - Running back has become a value proposition for NFL teams, as many ball carriers come from late rounds in the draft. Kelley was undrafted, meaning his $541,000 salary for 2017 is a total bargain. As a rookie last year, Kelley took over the starting job in the second half of the season and never looked back. He rushed for more than 700 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards-per-carry. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is a big fan of Kelley, and expects the runner to be even better in his second year.
  3. Junior Galette - Any list of bargain contracts in the NFL will be dominated by rookie deals for later round players, or undrafted guys in Kelley's case. While Galette is obviously a major injury concern, at $800,000 for 2017, Galette still has tremendous value. If, and it's a huge if, Galette can stay on the field this fall and produce, he will more than outpace his contract. Even if Galette can't get back to the double digit sack numbers he posted in 2013 and 2014, a healthy season at his price tag should deliver at least a handful of sacks, and that would be major value for Washington at his salary. 

Always something on social - Redskins defensive lineman A.J. Francis responded to a story about if fans should be upset when players miss OTAs. Tell us what you think in the comments.

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

Need to Know: Will the train stay on the tracks at Redskins Park?

Need to Know: Will the train stay on the tracks at Redskins Park?

By Rich Tandler June 03, 2017

Will the train stay on the tracks at Redskins Park?

Does a top-heavy cap structure mean trouble for Redskins?

Here's one possible Kirk Cousins contract proposal

Redskins' offense was historically inefficient in 2016

Redskins by the numbers—Defensive improvement

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, June 3, 10 days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Note: I’m on vacation this week and I’m keeping Need to Know rolling with some of the most popular posts of the year so far. This one is from last month. 

Will the train stay on the tracks at Redskins Park?

If you look around the internet you see many analysts praising the Redskins’ draft. I would have been ecstatic if one of my high school report cards came back like the draft grades the Redskins have received.

SB Nation and USA Today both gave them an A-minus. Rob Rang of CBS Sports wasn’t quite as impressed but you should be able to win games with players from a B-graded draft. I went with a B-plus. There may have been a contrarian or two out there giving them a C but most of the reviews were positive.

Hit the rewind button to about eight weeks ago, to March 9. After about a week of speculation, Scot McCloughan was fired as the team’s general manager. The organization was being called a dysfunctional clown show and a GIF of a dumpster fire was a common attachment to tweets about the team.

But life went on at Redskins Park. They checked a lot of boxes in free agency, signing two defensive linemen, a safety, linebacker Zach Brown, and receiver Terrelle Pryor. The building of the defense continued during the draft with the acquisitions of DL Jonathan Allen, OLB Ryan Anderson, and CB Fabian Moreau. The contracts for the free agent acquisitions were reasonable and they got solid value for most of these draft picks.

There was nothing dysfunctional about the process. We will see how things work out on the field, which is what really matters. But taking an objective look at it, it appears to be a carefully thought out and well-executed offseason personnel plan.

Sometime in the next few weeks the Redskins will name a new general manger. Perhaps it will be Scott Campbell, the current director of college scouting who has been working in the personnel side of the NFL for 30 years, including 16 years with the Redskins. It could be Doug Williams, who has been involved in both coaching and personnel in the 30 years since he was a Super Bowl hero for the Redskins.

Perhaps hiring from within is not ideal. While Campbell and Williams are both sharp and good at their jobs, it isn’t like either name comes up when another team is looking to interview GM candidates. The Redskins may be better served by casting a wider net in their general manager search.

Still, if the search turns out as expected, Campbell or Williams would be an acceptable general manager. The hiring of either would not scream dysfunction, just that they could do better.

So, has the dumpster fire been put out? While the correct answer is yes, there is no assurance that (to mix in another metaphor here) the train will stay on the tracks.

We’ve see this all before. Marty Schottenheimer had a strong finish in 2001 only to be fired after one season on the job. Joe Gibbs had a bumpy four-year second run that ended abruptly with his second retirement. Mike Shanahan was in the process of trying to patiently assemble a winning program until the RG3 trade blew things up. There has been some semblance of stability with Jay Gruden entering his fourth year as coach but that was marred by the ugly McCloughan dismissal in March.

There always seems to be plenty of fuel in the dumpster just waiting for an ignition spark.

Enjoy it while you can, Redskins fans. There is a glimmer of hope on the coaching front. there will be stability long enough to build a team that can make a playoff run or two. Maybe the past won’t repeat itself but it’s up to you to determine how much hope you want to invest in that possibility.

Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Which athletes in D.C. would be stars in a different sport?

Which athletes in D.C. would be stars in a different sport?

By Brendan Darr June 02, 2017

John Wall sat down with our own Chris Miller and talked about his favorite hobby: bowling. Wall mentioned that if he tried, he could easily turn professional and join the PBA (as of now he'd be No. 435 on the tour, but give him time).

Excluding Wall, what other athletes in the city could star in another sport?

Redskins CB Josh Norman

The Redskins star cornerback is obsessed with soccer and when he isn't on the gridiron, he's on the pitch. Last year, he visited French giant Paris Saint-Germain to meet then-striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and hang out with the club. He even participated in a training session with PSG.

The 6-foot, 190-pound corner has quick feet and the ability to recover if his man gets by him. Norman would bring his defensive prowess onto the pitch and make a solid fullback immediately. Instead of locking down Odell Beckham Jr. twice a season, I could see him locking down Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo twice a season. 

Nationals OF Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper runs around like a crazy person in the outfield and on the base paths. He's also one of the more jacked athletes right now. Just google "Bryce Harper jacked," I'll wait.

Now imagine that guy as an outside linebacker coming off the edge in the Redskins 3-4 defense going after Eli Manning. Okay, he'd probably prefer to take Manning down for the Cowboys, but I don't want to ruin this for you.

Bryce could bring his impressive height-weight-speed-crazy combo and be an elite pass-rusher in the NFL immediately, I have no doubt about it. I just hope it wouldn't be for Dallas.

Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor

Redskins fans are just getting to know Terrelle Pryor, so you may not remember his high school career athletic career, but believe me... it was impressive. He was the No. 1 football recruit and the No. 39 basketball recruit when he came out of Jeannete High School (Pa.) in 2008. Basically, this is cheating since he was so impressive in both, but it would be impossible to leave him off.

Pryor was one spot ahead of former Maryland guard Sean Mosley and also ahead of the following NBA Players in ESPN's Top 100: Jeff Withey (No. 43), Miles Plumee (No. 47), Klay Thompson (No. 53) and Reggie Jackson (No. 94).

With that type of pedigree, it should be easy to imagine him on the perimeter for a NBA franchise. 

D.C. United/USMNT D Steve Birnbaum 

This one may be a little off the beaten path for most, but he's one of the up-and-coming defenders for the U.S. men's national team and should be seeing more action this summer for the red, white and blue. He's a 6-2 defender who has the responsibility of shutting down opposing offensive players and then out-jumping them on corner kicks on both ends and beat his man to the ball. With his combination of athleticism and defensive prowess in the air, that sounds like a prototypical safety to me. 

His size would also be an asset as a safety in the NFL. He would have to adjust from slide tackles to wrapping and tackling, but he's built solid and already has solid defensive instincts and aerial ability.

Redskins DL A.J. Francis 

This guy was born to be a professional wrestler. I mean, yeah, Francis was also born to play football, but whenever he hangs up his cleats he's going to pick up a singlet and a microphone.

He has the athleticism/charisma combo Vince McMahon would drool over. He already has the added benefit of having a familiar tag-team partner in his former Maryland teammate, Mojo Rawley. Well, if he isn't too busy getting Rob Gronkowski to work with him at Wrestlemania.

Just imagine A.J. Francis at the Showcase of the Immortals holding a championship belt or... just having his face painted like another wrestler. You're welcome.

Who else in the D.C. sports landscape would be a star in another sport?

