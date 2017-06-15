Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: 3 best quotes from minicamp week

Redskins Playbook: 3 best quotes from minicamp week

By JP Finlay June 16, 2017 7:04 AM

The Redskins got in two full practice days and, oh yeah, made two massive front office promotions. A lot happened at Redskins Park, and we wrap up the best quotes of the week. 

  • Bottom line - The team promoted Doug Williams and Eric Schaffer to senior vice president roles, but in the end, team president Bruce Allen still has final say.

The last few years, Jay and Scot [McCloughan] have reported to me and it’s no different, Doug and Jay are going to report to me.

  • Hard, but not too hard - Junior Galette injured his Achilles the last two seasons, and though he's back to about 80 percent now, the Redskins want to be cautious with the formerly explosive pass rusher. Jay Gruden knows he needs to be careful with Galette, but much of that onus is on the player. 

I think we’re going to try to push him as much as we can, but he has to also be smart, there’s a fine line there. Only he can tell us how his body feels.​

  • Hero returns - Doug Williams is undeniably a hero in the Redskins organization. A Super Bowl winning quarterback that made history, and a class act off the field. No matter the circumstances surrounding Scot McCloughan's departure, Williams earned this shot. And he is excited. 

Standing here today, I’m a real humble individual and I’m going to say something my college coach used to always say to me, he ‘had to be the luckiest man in the world,’ and that’s how I feel this morning to be in this position proudly. I’m humbled this morning, but it’s my job to lead the personnel department.

​Bonus quote: Jim Tomsula is known to be a great defensive line coach, and he's also known to be quite funny. He showed both skills with the media this week, but it was his explanation of shaving his mustache that stood out. 

My wife said, ‘Look man, you look old and scraggly, get that off.’ Her and her daughters. I said ‘ok, let me shave that off.’ She said, ‘And by the way, you’ve been fat for 20 years. Lose some weight.’ I got on a diet and I shaved my mustache. I’m not dying my hair though.

Need to Know: Did Kirk Cousins over prepare for the Redskins' 2016 season?

Need to Know: Did Kirk Cousins over prepare for the Redskins' 2016 season?

By Rich Tandler June 16, 2017 5:00 AM

Did Kirk Cousins over prepare for the Redskins' 2016 season?

Redskins' Hall revised his contract but is he guaranteed a roster spot...

Redskins top pick Jonathan Allen progressing slowly, by design

Redskins head into a six-week break

Defense picks off Cousins twice in final minicamp session

 

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, June 16, 41 days before the Washington Redskins start training camp in Richmond on July 27.

Did Cousins over prepare for 2016?

Kirk Cousins was not as good down the stretch in 2016 as he was in 2015. The numbers don’t lie.

The difference is stark. Last year he broke most of the team’s major single-season passing records and it felt like he accomplished a lot. This year, he broke his own records but given the way he finished it feels more like he compiled empty stats.

The Redskins’ record doesn’t lie, either. They went 4-1 in their last five games on their way to the division title in 2015. Last year they stumbled, going 2-3 and missing out on the playoffs.

Perhaps we now know why Cousins seemed to hit the wall after playing very well for the first 11 games. This is what he said when asked what his focus would be during the six-week break between the end of minicamp and the July 27 start of training camp.

“My focus is to rest and recover and get my mind in a place where come Week 11, 12, 13, I’m fully energized and ready to go,” he said. “I think that’s key. I do believe that last year I remember watching film for the Steelers Week 1 and it hit me that we hadn’t played a game yet, technically. I felt like I had been going a million miles an hour since the previous end of the playoff game against the Packers. I was almost worn out, if you will, before the season started, because I had pushed so hard to be top of my game in OTA one, and training camp practice one, and preseason game one.”

It would be logical to infer that Cousins didn’t believe that he was “fully energized and ready to go” when December rolled around last year. In his first offseason where he was the starter from the very beginning of the cycle, he went at it too hard.

“I think I was treating every day like it was Monday Night Football against the Steelers,” he said. “I think if you do that 365 days a year, there’s a thing called burnout. OK, you might get it year six, you might get it year 10, but eventually, you’re going to burn out. I just realized , OK… It was like Wednesday before the Steelers game, I said literally everything I have done to this point, which I felt like was a lot, means nothing. It has no value of any kind. You know, when the season is over, I will not be measured on any of it. And, so, that hit me like, ‘Now it counts, now I’ve got to be ready, and I’m pretty exhausted.’ So, that’s all I was trying to get at.”

To remedy this, Cousins has decided to take some time off to refresh himself mentally.

“You know, just enjoying the summer, taking time to get away, spending time with family is all positive things,” he said. “Even right now, just spending time, you know, playing golf, enjoying the time off rather than going over the plays 80 times.”

We don’t see what Cousins does when he is not at Redskins Park but there was some tangible evidence of his more relaxed approach during the OTAs and minicamp that were open to the media. Last year he tended to celebrate touchdown passes and even some third-down completions as though they had taken place in the Super Bowl. This year, he let his teammates know he appreciated their efforts in a subtler manner.

This does not mean that Cousins will completely get away from football for six weeks. He’s looking for some middle ground.

“It’s a balance. Life, you know, in the middle lies virtue,” he said. “It’s never prepare, prepare, prepare like crazy with no rest and it’s never, ‘Hey, I don’t need to prepare. I can just show up.’ Somewhere is I think the healthy medium and that is what I am always trying to find.”

We will start to find out how well his approach works starting in September. But the proof will come in December, when the Redskins will need Cousins to help them win down the stretch to stay relevant in the playoff race.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Redskins tackle Trent Williams paid for his own tickets to Game 4 of NBA Finals

Redskins tackle Trent Williams paid for his own tickets to Game 4 of NBA Finals

By Ben Brown June 15, 2017 4:17 PM

Being a professional athlete comes with all kinds of perks and free stuff, but even Redskins star offensive tackle Trent Williams had to pay for his courtside seats at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, according to the Washington Post

It's unknown how much Williams actually paid for the ticket, but a pair of courtside seats for Game 5 reportedly sold for the absurd amount of $133,000. 

Williams, who is a huge fan of Warriors forward and DMV-native Kevin Durant, sat with Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 

Williams and Beckham play on rival teams on the gridiron, obviously, but off the field Williams says the two are friends. And although Beckham's close friend LeBron James and the Cavs won Game 4, Williams got the last laugh when the Warriors won the series in Game 5. 

More Redskins: One month until Franchise Tag deadline, two Kirk Cousins quotes stand out

