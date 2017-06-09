Redskins Playbook: 3 best quotes from the final week of OTAs

A lot happened this week at Redskins OTAs, as Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones continued to miss the optional workouts.
The players that were on the field, along with the entire Redskins coaching staff, got good work in.
On with the show:
<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>
- New Redskins offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh spoke with the media for the first time, and made clear the team's goals for 2017.
More wins is what our goal is. And as much as I love the receivers, I love the tight ends, the running backs, the quarterbacks, it doesn’t matter to me how we get those wins. If we have to throw it, then we’ll throw it and we’ll be productive. If we have to run it, we’ll run it and be productive. But I’m not going to measure us by one position’s contribution.
- For Redskins CB Josh Norman, there was no question about his level of play in 2016.
By far for me that was the best season I had. When I came over from where I was at, they thought I was a system guy. Got that a lot. I used to chuckle and laugh at it like, 'Wow, you guys must really hate me for some reason but that's OK.' Last year was the year I could stand on my own and say, 'OK, I can play whatever you want me to play, coach, put me in. I can go in nickel. I can come off the edge. I can have a sack or a big play, smack a running back in the backfield. Whatever you need me to do.' I can be the hammer. I can be the force. I did that on the outside as well.
- Redskins tackle Morgan Moses after backup tackle Kevin Bowen injured his left leg.
It's tough because you don't win championships in June, but we know the risks everytime we strap a helmet on.
Bonus: Jay Gruden on the opportunities for Josh Norman playing more off-man coverage this season.
Josh is very good when he can see the quarterback. He is a route-reading machine, so there are different coverages where he can play off and see the quarterback and he can break on the ball as good as anybody.
ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end | Nickel cornerback | Inside linebacker | Running back
Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter!
Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!