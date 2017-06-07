Redskins Playbook: 2 players that stood out during final week of OTAs

The Redskins indoor practice bubble was packed on Wednesday during OTAs, though two players really stood out during the competition.
- Preston Smith showed the speed and athleticism that got him to eight sacks as a rookie in 2015. On consecutive plays during full-team drills, Smith got past the tackle and into the backfield. His explosion forced Kirk Cousins out of the pocket, and the quarterback actually took off running. One of Smith's pressures came with Zach Brown blitzing from the middle of the field, and throughout the workout session the Redskins defense looked to be sending pressure from lots of different locations. With rookie Ryan Anderson in the fold as well as veteran Junior Galette healthy, Smith needs to reassert his place in the Redskins starting defense. He showed that ability on Wednesday.
- Arguably the biggest surprise of 2016, Vernon Davis proved he has plenty of good football left last season. He posted nearly 600 receiving yards last year as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, providing solid play behind Jordan Reed. At OTAs, with Reed training on his own in Miami, Davis again took over the top tight end role. On Wednesday, he was impressive. Twice he hit the end zone on nice catches from Cousins, and he repeatedly caused trouble for Redskins' linebackers and safeties. In March, Davis signed a three-year, $15 million deal. The contract guarantees $7.5 million, and even at age 33, Davis showed why he got the new deal on Wednesday.
