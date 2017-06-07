Washington Redskins

Redskins Playbook: 2 players that stood out during final week of OTAs

Redskins Playbook: 2 players that stood out during final week of OTAs

By JP Finlay June 08, 2017 6:42 AM

The Redskins indoor practice bubble was packed on Wednesday during OTAs, though two players really stood out during the competition. 

  1. Preston Smith showed the speed and athleticism that got him to eight sacks as a rookie in 2015. On consecutive plays during full-team drills, Smith got past the tackle and into the backfield. His explosion forced Kirk Cousins out of the pocket, and the quarterback actually took off running. One of Smith's pressures came with Zach Brown blitzing from the middle of the field, and throughout the workout session the Redskins defense looked to be sending pressure from lots of different locations. With rookie Ryan Anderson in the fold as well as veteran Junior Galette healthy, Smith needs to reassert his place in the Redskins starting defense. He showed that ability on Wednesday.
  2. Arguably the biggest surprise of 2016, Vernon Davis proved he has plenty of good football left last season. He posted nearly 600 receiving yards last year as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, providing solid play behind Jordan Reed. At OTAs, with Reed training on his own in Miami, Davis again took over the top tight end role. On Wednesday, he was impressive. Twice he hit the end zone on nice catches from Cousins, and he repeatedly caused trouble for Redskins' linebackers and safeties. In March, Davis signed a three-year, $15 million deal. The contract guarantees $7.5 million, and even at age 33, Davis showed why he got the new deal on Wednesday.

After struggling to learn center, Redskins' Spencer Long settling in

After struggling to learn center, Redskins' Spencer Long settling in

By Rich Tandler June 08, 2017 9:30 AM

Jay Gruden seems to take most issues is stride but last month he revealed what will make him hit the panic button.

"I need centers. That's my biggest fear as a coach," Gruden said.

He has one proven center right now. Spencer Long started 12 games last year and he handled the job about as well as you could expect him to. He made his share of mistakes but he got better as the year went on.

Long, who was drafted as a guard in the third round in 2017, was the team’s starting left guard in 2015. He started to learn the center position a year ago during OTAs. He got off to a rocky start.

“I was lost my first two weeks in OTAs last year moving inside,” he said after practice on Wednesday. “Just mentally and IDs and snaps I’m light years ahead of where I was.”

While learning to play center he also was competing with Shawn Lauvao for the starting left guard job. He lost that battle and he started the season on the bench. But when center Kory Lichtensteiger went out with an injury in Week 3, Long took over in the middle.

Long’s progress from being a confused converted guard to a confident, capable signal caller on the line did not go unnoticed by Gruden.

“I think anytime you play center for the first time in your career and it’s in the National Football League, you’re going to have some rough spots, but I think the more confidence he gets, especially just snapping the ball to the quarterback, that was new to him – shotgun snaps,” said Gruden. “Then you talk about the cadence, that’s all new to him and then all of a sudden he’s got to make all of the line calls for protection and the run game and that’s new to him.

“I think he’s really becoming very sure of himself in that regard as far as making the calls, making the right calls, snap counts, his snaps are a lot better than they were this time last year.”

Long is going into the last year of his rookie contract. He is eligible to get a contract extension. Thoughts about a new deal have crossed his mind.

“It’s something you think about but when you’re out of here,” said Long. “You play football.”

Long declined to comment on whether any extension talks have taken place.

Yesterday Gruden jokingly hinted that the Kirk Cousins contract negotiations might be further along if he was involved in them. Given his fear of getting caught without a center you would have to think that Gruden would have Long locked up for the next several seasons as well.

Need to Know: If the Redskins don't pay Cousins now they will pay dearly later

Need to Know: If the Redskins don't pay Cousins now they will pay dearly later

By Rich Tandler June 08, 2017 5:15 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Thursday, June 8, five days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Timeline

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 37
—Training camp starts (7/27) 49
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 63
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 94

Redskins must pay Cousins now or pay dearly later

There has been plenty of positive chatter lately about the possibility of Kirk Cousins signing a long-term contract with the Redskins. But are they really any closer to getting a deal done?

Don’t ask Jay Gruden. Although he was aware of an ESPN report saying that that there is a more “positive outlook” when it comes to getting a deal done, the head coach said that he didn’t know much about it.

“I was just alerted of the report,” Gruden said after yesterday’s OTA practice. “I don’t have a reaction. I’m not in the negotiations, unfortunately. I’m going to let everybody handle that. I think Bruce [Allen], Eric Schaffer, they’ll do a fine job and obviously, Kirk’s agent will do his work and hopefully something gets done.”

Nobody expected Gruden to be in there crunching numbers with Schaffer, Allen, and Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney. But he probably does stay updated on the big picture. That’s only natural since his long-term future in Washington has a much better chance of being successful if Cousins is at quarterback.

The present alternatives to Cousins are not appealing. Colt McCoy may be a good fill in for a few games here and there but he’s not a QB you can count on to start 16 games for you. When I asked offensive coordinator (and former quarterbacks coach) about the potential for Nate Sudfeld he spoke more in terms of him learning to become a backup than he did about the possibility that he could start a game.

Per the ESPN article, the positive vibes in the Cousins talks may not lead to a deal by the July 15 deadline. After that, Cousins and the team can’t talk about a new deal until after the season ends.

But it would very much behoove the Redskins to do what it takes to get a deal done by July 15. Here are the options and pitfalls if this goes into 2018:

  • The team could slap him with a third franchise tag. That would cost them $34.5 million. As detailed here, that’s just not feasible.
  • They could give him the transition tag. Cousins could shop his services and the Redskins would have the right to match an offer he gets from another team. He also could sign the tag and get a salary of $28 million for the year. That would be easier to swallow that then franchise tag but it still would create cap issues.  
  • If they don’t tag him, he could shop his services to any other team and all the Redskins could do is get in the bidding.
  • If he goes to free agency or takes offers under the transition tag and has a big year, building on what he has done in his two seasons as a starter, his price tag could go through the roof.
  • Even if he just stays at the level he has played at the last two years, the number of teams desperate for even a competent quarterback will drive his price tag up.
  • Extensions for Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, and Matt Ryan could raise the bar even further. We probably won’t see the first quarterback contract with an average annual value of $30 million but the deals could come close to that.

In short, the price tag for securing Cousins’ services for the long haul is not going to go anywhere but up if they don’t strike a deal this year. That’s not to say that it can’t happen following this season but that the price tag will increase, maybe astronomically.

ESPN’s report notes that Dan Snyder is now involved in the talks. While I’m not sure why it took him so long since he ultimately has to OK a deal that will make him write out some very large checks, better late than never.

As noted yesterday, this new optimism is all public relations until the Redskins put a realistic contract offer on the table. If they do, things can move in a hurry. If they don’t step up and pay now they either will have to pay a lot later or join the group of teams desperate for a decent signal caller.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

