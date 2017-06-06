Washington Redskins

Redskins pass catchers land very low in national rank, but how much higher should they be?

Redskins pass catchers land very low in national rank, but how much higher should they be?

By JP Finlay June 06, 2017 6:18 AM

The Redskins lost a lot in the offseason at the receiver position. DeSean Jackson took his vertical speed and 1,000 yards receiving to Tampa via free agency. Pierre Garçon took his toughness, playmaking and his 1,000 yards receiving to San Francisco. 

It became clear the Redskins were moving on from both players early in free agency, and neither exit was a surprise. To offset the loss the Redskins brass signed Terrelle Pryor away from Cleveland. Pryor, playing with a collection of bad passers in 2016, still put up 1,000 receiving yards last season and could have a breakout in 2017 playing with Kirk Cousins.

All of this leads to a series of rankings published by Bleacher Report. Including tight ends, every NFL team's pass catching group was ranked, and the Redskins landed quite low on the list. 

How low? 26th out of 32 teams. The author Doug Farrar explained:

Losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency? Those were two major hits to a Washington offense that came together well in 2016, including quarterback Kirk Cousins’ best season by far. But contractual drama with Cousins left little on the table for his best offensive weapons, and with those two top targets out the door, Cousins—who relies on his receivers to make plays—could be severely impacted.​

Farrar went on to explain that Pryor should help the offense, as well as Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis. Reed, however, is too injury prone for Farrar, as well as 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson. 

Here's the thing: Farrar isn't wrong about much specifically, except he's wrong about the overall ranking. 

Jamison Crowder is an established slot man that could very well post 1,000 yards this season. Barring injury, Pryor seems certain to go over 1,000. The tight end position, between Reed and Davis, will go for another 1,000, just like it did last year.

Jay Gruden has made clear the Redskins offense runs through Reed, so with better health in 2017, he could again approach his 2015 totals of 87 catches, 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Doctson remains a question, certainly. Missing the team portion of OTAs last week will do little to calm Redskins' fans fears about the second-year pro out of TCU. Still, he has a ton of talent if he can get on the field, something he and Gruden are confident will happen this fall.

Further down the Washington roster at wideout, while there is potential, there is hardly any production. The staff likes Mo Harris and Ryan Grant, and took a flier on 2012 second-round pick Brian Quick in free agency and drafted Robert Davis in the 6th round. But those options won't make defensive coordinators lose any sleep, and might even lay the groundwork for the team to check out recently released free agent Jeremy Maclin.

But, regardless of the Redskins inexperience in their fourth and fifth WR spots, this ranking is still too low. 

Reed is arguably the best tight end in football, and is certainly no worse than third at the position. Pryor could be great this fall, and will very likely be good. Crowder's receiving totals improved by nearly 250 yards from his rookie season in 2016 to last year. Another similar improvement would land him with more than 1,000 yards and double digit TDs. 

Just based on those three players, the Redskins probably belong in the Top 20. And that's before Doctson's unique situation even gets considered. 

It's cherry picking, yes, but Farrar ranked the Buffalo Bills receiving group five spots ahead of the Redskins. The Bills top three pass catchers, per Farrar, are Sammy Watkins, rookie Zay Jones and tight end Charles Clay.

Watkins, despite spending his whole career at WR and being a Top 10 pick, has the same amount of 1,000 yard seasons as Pryor. One. Jones (ed. note: a rookie I really like) and Clay have done nothing close to the production of Crowder and Reed. 

Want another example? The Vikings receiving group ranked 18th on this list, eight spots ahead of Washington. 

Their top three pass catchers, not necessarily in order, would likely be Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielin and Kyle Rudolph. Show me the personnel man that would take that group over Pryor, Reed and Crowder. 

These rankings are a hypothetical list, done for speculation and ultimately a fun way to compare things for fans. The Redskins seem far too low, but that doesn't mean the group belongs in the Top 10 either.

Beyond Pryor and Crowder, there is no established player in the Redskins receiving group. Gruden and company seem quite confident in their young pass catchers. This season they will get the chance to prove if they're right. 

Need to Know: Where are the Redskins' biggest depth issues?

Need to Know: Where are the Redskins' biggest depth issues?

By Rich Tandler June 06, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Tuesday, June 6, seven days before the Washington Redskins start their mandatory minicamp on June 13.

Days until:

—Franchise tag contract deadline (7/15) 39
—Training camp starts (7/27) 51
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 65
—Season opener Eagles @ Redskins (9/10) 96

Where are the biggest depth issues?

I’ll answer the second part of that question first. There a no major age concerns on the current Redskins team. Of the 22 projected starters, none will be over the age of 30 in Week 1. There may be some age issues at safety if two of the backups are DeAngelo Hall (33) and Will Blackmon (32) but that’s about it.

But young doesn’t always mean good. There are a few areas of concern when it comes to depth. Here are the top three:

Offensive line—The five starters are fine and Ty Nsekhe is a solid backup tackle. But beyond that the unit is thin. Nobody donned black armbands when Kory Lichtensteiger retired or when John Sullivan signed with the Rams but the Redskins now have no proven backup center. Maybe backup guard Arie Kouandjio will step up in his third year but right now I think there would be concern if he had to start for an extended period of time.

Wide receiver—Jamison Crowder is solid but there are question marks with the other starters and with the depth. Terrelle Pryor only has one year as a receiver under his belt and Josh Doctson is essentially in his rookie year. Those two will probably be OK but they will need to stay healthy. The coaches like Maurice Harris but he has proven little in games. Last year, Ryan Grant caught just nine passes in 16 games and Robert Davis is a sixth-round rookie.

Defensive line—The Redskins did get some work done on the D-line this offseason by drafting Jonathan Allen. Free agents Stacy McGee and Terrelle McClain were signed as starters but there are question marks about both. As far as backups, Ziggy Hood is a good reserve, Anthony Lanier looks like a pass-rush specialist, Matt Ioannidis has a lot to learn, Phil Taylor hasn’t played since 2014, and Joey Mbu and A.J. Francis are projects who may or may not make it.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

One stat that shows why Jay Gruden likes Rob Kelley so much

One stat that shows why Jay Gruden likes Rob Kelley so much

By JP Finlay June 05, 2017 1:35 PM

As Rob Kelley started to emerge as an undrafted rookie last year in training camp, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden made it clear he liked the young running back. Slowly, Kelley earned game snaps, and eventually took over the top running back spot on the roster.

Matt Jones did plenty to lose that job in 2016, especially fumbling, but don't dismiss Kelley's arrival as just a replacement for Jones. Repeatedly throughout the season Kelley showed an ability to make defenders miss, particularly in the backfield, on plays that Jones did not make. 

The folks at Pro Football Focus quantified that exact stat.

Kelley is in some elite company at gaining yardage despite taking on defenders behind the line of scrimmage. That success goes hand in had with Kelley's elusive rating, another PFF stat.

He landed No. 2 in the NFL with a 61.5 elusive rating, behind only Dolphins Pro Bowler Jay Ajayi and ahead of names like LeSean McCoy and David Johnson. On 168 carries, Kelley made 35 defenders miss, and he averaged 2.8 yards after first contact per attempt. 

MORE REDSKINS: Redskins are running low on cap space

Those numbers are why Gruden talks about Kelley in gushing terms.

"It’s exciting to see how far he’s come in a short period of time," Gruden said of Kelley. "It’s just natural to him. He can be a runner and he’s very gifted in that regard as far as finding holes and running through people."

A lot of folks assumed fourth-round rookie RB Samaje Perine would immediately push Kelley for the starting job. While there will undoubtedly be increased competition, don't expect Kelley to lose the job easily.

Remember, he can make people miss. 

