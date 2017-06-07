Redskins OTAs LIVE Blog: Updates, analysis, photos and more from Ashburn

The Redskins will host the media during their final week of OTAs on Wednesday, and the CSN Redskins crew will bring you live updates from the action in Ashburn.

JP Finlay, Rich Tandler and Pete Hailey will be on scene, providing plenty of live looks at the practice session via social media.

Wednesday OTAs begin at 11:00 a.m. ET at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. The day's activities will wrap up around 2:00 p.m. ET with player availability and Jay Gruden press conference.

You can watch the live stream of Jay Gruden's Wednesday press conference on CSN Mid-Atlantic by heading over to our Live Stream page at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday Redskins OTAs Live Updates

1:00 PM Offensive tackle Kevin Bowen appears to have been injured in practice, causing the team to cut the session short. The injury risks at OTAs have drawn significant attention since Ravens CB Tavon Young and TE Dennis Pitta suffered major injuries in the sessions.

After Cousins TD strike to Vernon Davis backup tackle Kevin Bowen is down. Doesn't look good. Trainers tending to him and O-line gathered — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

Cart coming out to take Kevin Bowen off practice field. Injury risk of OTAs very apparent right now. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

Morgan Moses give Bowen a hug before the cart leaves the field. D Hall, Pryor, Callahan and Jay Gruden all come over as well. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

Josh Doctson running sprints w #Redskins as practice is about to end. After Bowen injury it seems things will wrap early — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

12:50 PM: Jay Gruden has not hid his love for WR Ryan Grant. STL's Rob Carlin and Brian Mitchell have talked a lot about Grant recently. He's a solid player who does everything well and takes instruction very well. But he doesn't exactly have a huge ceiling. He's a good safety blanket to have now, as the Redskins continue to bring Josh Doctson along slowly.

Prepare for the groans -- #Redskins bringing out Pryor, Crowder and Ryan Grant w first team offense in 11v11. Doctson running w 2nd team — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

12:35 PM: Offseason free agent signing Zach Brown continues to get his named called a lot.

Zach Brown making a play - almost picks off Kirk Cousins in 7v7 - leaping over the middle in coverage — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

12:15 PM: Sometimes, you can take what you can get.

Been trying to get this picture for a few weeks. Mission accomplished pic.twitter.com/IKQ3DxiBoR — Peter Hailey (@_PeterHailey) June 7, 2017

12:10 PM: Fear not, Redskins fans. Josh Doctson is healthy and on the field, and doing well too.

Josh Doctson is here. He has his two legs and two arms too. So people worried about him sitting last week can relax pic.twitter.com/2vt2oU6jJj — Peter Hailey (@_PeterHailey) June 7, 2017

Doctson in on team drills - and made an absurd one handed catch reaching back and tipping it up — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

12:00 PM: First-round pick Jonathan Allen in action. He's going to be fun to watch.

Redskins rookie DE Jonathan Allen running d-line drills in OTAs pic.twitter.com/616MLKpVfe — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) June 7, 2017

11:55 AM: In case you're wondering who is in and who is out at OTAs on Wednesday. Trent Williams, Jordan Reed and Matt Jones are not on the field.

11:50 AM: The running back position battle is going to be an interesting one to watch. Matt Jones is yet again not participating in drills. Here are the others in action.

#Redskins running backs getting warmed up. A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

11:45 AM: Jay Gruden's strut is already in midseason form.

11:40 AM: Ty Nsekhe, the Redskins' resident jumbo jet, is back on the practice turf. But one notable offensive lineman not of the field so far? Trent Williams.

Ty Nsekhe is back at #Redskins OTAs. I don't see Trent Williams yet — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 7, 2017

11:15 AM: With nasty weather on the horizon, Wednesday's OTAs are headed inside the bubble at Redskins Park.

With the weather looking threatening again today, the #Redskins will finish off OTA #3 in the bubble pic.twitter.com/3VhvderWah — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 7, 2017

11:00 AM: Our entire CSN Redskins team is on-site today. be sure to follow CSN Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler, CSN Redskins digital producer Pete Hailey and CSN photographer/local celebrity Mitch Tischler.