REDSKINS OTAS TO-DO LIST: Receiver group has talent but questions

By JP Finlay May 19, 2017 11:33 AM

Free agency is done. The draft is history. Rookie minicamp is in the rearview and the 90-man offseason roster has been filled out. Now comes the difficult part for Jay Gruden and his staff: putting it all together. With OTAs set to begin next Tuesday, Redskins Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler will examine top priorities on Gruden’s to-do list as he prepares the team for training camp in Richmond later this summer.

Up today … 

Wide Receivers to-do list

Finlay: The Redskins were loaded at the receiver position in 2016. Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson each recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards before bolting in free agency this offseason. To offset some of that loss, Washington signed Terrelle Pryor from the Browns. The team still has Jamison Crowder, a player that could emerge as a 1,000 yard wideout this season, primarily from the slot position.

After those two, the Redskins have lots of questions. It starts with Josh Doctson, the 2016 first-round pick that barely played as a rookie. Doctson has looked quick and healthy this offseason, and if the Achilles injury is behind him, 2017 could be a breakout season. It will basically be his rookie season, however, so expectations should be around 750 receiving yards for the former TCU star this season. 

After Pryor, Crowder and Doctson, the Redskins also signed Brian Quick from the Rams and drafted Robert Davis in the sixth round out of Georgia State. Ryan Grant and Maurice Harris will be back with the team for training camp as well. 

Top of the to-do list for the Redskins at receiver: Ensure Doctson is ready to go Week 1. If he can go, Kirk Cousins can make it work with his new weapons.

Tandler: I agree about Doctson. The Redskins struggled mightily in the red zone last year and each time they left points on the field down close to the goal line it was hard not to wonder what the 6-2 Doctson could have done for them. His specialty is going up and high-pointing the ball. Those futile fade patterns could have been fruitful if Doctson and Kirk Cousins had been able to develop some chemistry before and during the season.

Cousins and Pryor started getting in sync with some work with Jon Gruden down in Florida last month (Doctson and other receivers also participated). Developing chemistry will be critical during the offseason. Remember that Pierre Garçon and Cousins both came to Washington in 2012 so by the time Cousins became the starter in 2015 the quarterback had thrown hundreds of passes to his No. 1 target. Cousins and Pryor won’t have that much time.

They also need to sort out the bottom of the depth chart. Is Maurice Harris worthy of being the first option off the bench? Is free agent pickup Brian Quick worthy of a roster spot? Does sixth-round pick Robert Davis need a year of seasoning on the practice squad? Will Ryan Grant’s top-notch work habits overcome his lack of productivity last year?

 

Poll: Which pending Redskins free agent will be the most important to retain?

By Rich Tandler May 19, 2017 11:36 AM

Thanks for answering. If you want to talk about your answer hit me up on Twitter or dive into the comments right here. 

What - if anything - can Redskins learn from Raiders situation with Derek Carr?

By JP Finlay May 19, 2017 8:00 AM

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr might currently hold the mantle of the best young quarterback in the NFL. In 2016, he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and guided Oakland back to the playoffs after a long layoff with a 12-3 record in the 15 games he started.

Carr is, without any argument, a franchise quarterback. And franchise quarterbacks get paid. 

In the last year of his rookie deal, and coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, a new contract for Carr could eclipse the windfall of Andrew Luck's $125 million signed in 2016. 

The only weird thing, it hasn't happened yet. 

A report emerged earlier this week that Carr was growing frustrated with the pace of contract talks with the Raiders. In 2017, he stands to make just below $1 million. It's great money in the regular world, but for an NFL MVP candidate, it's peanuts.

Carr has stated he would like to stay with the Raiders his entire career, but if the team and player don't get a deal done, the quarterback would be looking at free agency in 2018. Or a franchise tag.

That's where there are some similarities with Redskins QB Kirk Cousins. 

Named the full-time starter in 2015, Cousins played at a very high level the second half of the season as he guided the Redskins to an NFC East title. That was also the final year of Cousins rookie deal, and he could not reach a long-term deal with Washington the following offseason.

In 2016, Cousins played on the franchise tag for nearly $20 million. So far in 2017, looks like Cousins will again play on a franchise tag, this time for $24 million, and the specter of unrestricted free agency grows by the day in 2018.

It's hard to bring the parallels for Carr and Cousins much further before entering into the wild speculation category. It is worth nothing, however, while Carr is younger and regarded as the better long-term player, Cousins actually posted better stats the last two seasons. 

In 2015, Carr completed 61 percent of his passes for just under 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. That same season, Cousins completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

In 2016, Carr completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 3,937 yards to go with 28 TDs against only six INTs in 15 games. For Cousins, he completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,917 yards and 25 TDs against 12 INTs. Carr is 26, Cousins will be 29 when the season starts. 

It still seems likely the Raiders get a deal done with Carr. The franchise had a wild offseason, starting with the vote to move to Las Vegas, and had to deal with free agency and the NFL Draft. Now it's time for the organization to focus on a Carr contract.

Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie said in a radio interview, "The bottom line is that we love Derek and we want to keep him. We’re going to [do] everything to make sure this contract gets done."

Sounds good if you're a Raiders fan. 

Remember though, Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden have been clear that the Redskins are working on a long-term deal with Cousins too. 

"Our goal from the beginning has been long-term," Allen told CSN in March of a Cousins contract. "I'm still hopeful and confident we'll do it."

No long-term deal has emerged for the Redskins and Cousins. That doesn't mean the same for Oakland and Carr. In fact, one has little to no impact on the other. 

There are some parallels though, and interested Raiders and Redskins fans would be smart to keep an eye on both situations. 

