REDSKINS OTAS TO-DO LIST: Receiver group has talent but questions

Free agency is done. The draft is history. Rookie minicamp is in the rearview and the 90-man offseason roster has been filled out. Now comes the difficult part for Jay Gruden and his staff: putting it all together. With OTAs set to begin next Tuesday, Redskins Insiders JP Finlay and Rich Tandler will examine top priorities on Gruden’s to-do list as he prepares the team for training camp in Richmond later this summer.

Up today …

Wide Receivers to-do list

Finlay: The Redskins were loaded at the receiver position in 2016. Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson each recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards before bolting in free agency this offseason. To offset some of that loss, Washington signed Terrelle Pryor from the Browns. The team still has Jamison Crowder, a player that could emerge as a 1,000 yard wideout this season, primarily from the slot position.

After those two, the Redskins have lots of questions. It starts with Josh Doctson, the 2016 first-round pick that barely played as a rookie. Doctson has looked quick and healthy this offseason, and if the Achilles injury is behind him, 2017 could be a breakout season. It will basically be his rookie season, however, so expectations should be around 750 receiving yards for the former TCU star this season.

After Pryor, Crowder and Doctson, the Redskins also signed Brian Quick from the Rams and drafted Robert Davis in the sixth round out of Georgia State. Ryan Grant and Maurice Harris will be back with the team for training camp as well.

Top of the to-do list for the Redskins at receiver: Ensure Doctson is ready to go Week 1. If he can go, Kirk Cousins can make it work with his new weapons.

Tandler: I agree about Doctson. The Redskins struggled mightily in the red zone last year and each time they left points on the field down close to the goal line it was hard not to wonder what the 6-2 Doctson could have done for them. His specialty is going up and high-pointing the ball. Those futile fade patterns could have been fruitful if Doctson and Kirk Cousins had been able to develop some chemistry before and during the season.

Cousins and Pryor started getting in sync with some work with Jon Gruden down in Florida last month (Doctson and other receivers also participated). Developing chemistry will be critical during the offseason. Remember that Pierre Garçon and Cousins both came to Washington in 2012 so by the time Cousins became the starter in 2015 the quarterback had thrown hundreds of passes to his No. 1 target. Cousins and Pryor won’t have that much time.

They also need to sort out the bottom of the depth chart. Is Maurice Harris worthy of being the first option off the bench? Is free agent pickup Brian Quick worthy of a roster spot? Does sixth-round pick Robert Davis need a year of seasoning on the practice squad? Will Ryan Grant’s top-notch work habits overcome his lack of productivity last year?

