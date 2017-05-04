Redskins officially add 8 undrafted free agents, loading up at wide receiver

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 6, 18 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 125 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 127 days.

Days until:



—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 6

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 18

—Training camp starts (7/27) 82

The Redskins week that was

A look at some of the most popular posts of the past week from www.CSNmidatlantic.com and from www.RealRedskins.com.

Clear winner from Redskins 2017 Draft? Sorry, not going to give you the spoiler here. Suffice it to say that if you have reason to wonder about your status on the roster and the team doesn’t pick a player at your position you are a candidate to come out of draft weekend a winner.

Why did the Redskins draft Montae Nicholson? Sure, the fourth-round safety had a good combine. But Scott Campbell basically said that they don’t need no stinkin’ combine. “I’m kind of old school, I guess I can say that now. I’m in my mid-50s, been scouting 30 years now, but the tape is the most important,” the team’s director of college scouting said when asked about the importance of performance at the combine. “The games or how they play, the tape is always the fallback.” Nicholson didn’t play particularly well. We will see how the pick turns out.

Grading the Redskins' 2017 draft—We don’t know how the players will perform and that’s the most important thing. But I went through and examined the strategy, the value the got, and how they did when it came to filling needs. If you read it just don’t take it too seriously and you just might learn something.

How a simple bet between Alabama rookies could pay big for Redskins—So it looks like the two Crimson Tide defenders will have a little wager going as to who gets the most sacks. It seems that Ryan Anderson, an outside linebacker, should spot Jonathan Allen, an interior lineman, at least a couple of sacks.

2018 NFL mock draft—Of course it’s too early. Just like the draft grades, it’s for fun, don’t take it too seriously. Then again, if you want to get outraged over who Ben Standig has the Redskins taking, feel free.

The #Redskins now have 90 players on the roster; 42 on offense, 45 on defense, 3 specialists. They must release a player to add another. — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) May 5, 2017

