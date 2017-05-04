Washington Redskins

Redskins officially add 8 undrafted free agents, loading up at wide receiver

Redskins officially add 8 undrafted free agents, loading up at wide receiver

By JP Finlay May 04, 2017 12:29 PM

The NFL Draft might have ended last weekend but the competition for undrafted players can be fierce. The Redskins officially announced what UDFAs they are bringing in, and it includes some players from local schools. 

Clearly, defensive line and guard were priorities for the Washington scouts, but wide receiver ruled the day in the signings.

  1. Brandon Banks  DL     6-3     287     Charlotte
  2. Tyler Catalina G      6-6     314     Georgia
  3. Levern Jacobs  WR     5-11    185     Maryland
  4. Kyle Kalis     G      6-4     308     Michigan
  5. Zach Pascal    WR     6-2     219     Old Dominion
  6. Ondre Pipkins  DL     6-3     325     Texas Tech
  7. James Quick    WR     6-0     186     Louisville
  8. Fish Smithson  S      5-11    190     Kansas

Interesting notes from the signings include Jacobs that played at Maryland and Pascal that played at Old Dominion. Washington will now have two wide receivers named Quick on the roster (Brian and James) as well as a safety named Fish. That has to be a first. 

The Redskins have had recent success with undrafted players, including 2016 defensive captain Will Compton and former defensive lineman Chris Baker.

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Draft grades, a Crimson Tide bet

Need to Know: The Redskins week that was—Draft grades, a Crimson Tide bet

By Rich Tandler May 06, 2017 5:30 AM

The Redskins week that was—Draft grades, a Crimson Tide bet

High churn rate: Only 14 Redskins remain from Gruden's first team

Redskins Now: Tandler talks GM, draft impact, and more

Poll: How many games will the 2017 Redskins win?

Moses contract details: Redskins' right tackle now second-highest paid

Here is what you need to know on this Saturday, May 6, 18 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

It’s been 125 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 127 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 6
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 18
—Training camp starts (7/27) 82

The Redskins week that was

A look at some of the most popular posts of the past week from www.CSNmidatlantic.com and from www.RealRedskins.com.

Clear winner from Redskins 2017 Draft? Sorry, not going to give you the spoiler here. Suffice it to say that if you have reason to wonder about your status on the roster and the team doesn’t pick a player at your position you are a candidate to come out of draft weekend a winner.

Why did the Redskins draft Montae Nicholson? Sure, the fourth-round safety had a good combine. But Scott Campbell basically said that they don’t need no stinkin’ combine. “I’m kind of old school, I guess I can say that now. I’m in my mid-50s, been scouting 30 years now, but the tape is the most important,” the team’s director of college scouting said when asked about the importance of performance at the combine. “The games or how they play, the tape is always the fallback.” Nicholson didn’t play particularly well. We will see how the pick turns out.

Grading the Redskins' 2017 draft—We don’t know how the players will perform and that’s the most important thing. But I went through and examined the strategy, the value the got, and how they did when it came to filling needs. If you read it just don’t take it too seriously and you just might learn something.

How a simple bet between Alabama rookies could pay big for Redskins—So it looks like the two Crimson Tide defenders will have a little wager going as to who gets the most sacks. It seems that Ryan Anderson, an outside linebacker, should spot Jonathan Allen, an interior lineman, at least a couple of sacks.

2018 NFL mock draft—Of course it’s too early. Just like the draft grades, it’s for fun, don’t take it too seriously. Then again, if you want to get outraged over who Ben Standig has the Redskins taking, feel free.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Even with Scot McCloughan gone, Redskins draft focused on size and attitude

Even with Scot McCloughan gone, Redskins draft focused on size and attitude

By JP Finlay May 05, 2017 2:15 PM

So much thought gets poured into the NFL Draft. Some teams value certain combine drills over others, and different franchises place different levels of importance on specific physical characteristics, often defined by position.

For the Redskins, the NFL Draft was not so much about drills or physical traits. It boiled down to two simple philosophies.

"We definitely sided towards the attitude and the size," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said after the draft.

Looking at Washington's 10 picks, the coach's comments ring true. Early in the draft, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have plenty of size, but also the workmanlike attitude Gruden talked about.

Samaje Perine is the strongest running back in the 2017 class. Montae Nicholson has ideal size at 6-foot-2 to play safety in the NFL. Josh Harvey-Clemons, a 7th round pick, could emerge as a quality special teamer because of his size. 

MORE REDSKINS: GET TO KNOW A NEW REDSKINS SAFETY WITH A TERRIFIC NAME

"That's always what you're looking for. It depends on the player, but we got bigger and stronger," Gruden said. "We also drafted some speed."

Fabian Moreau and Robert Davis bring plenty of speed, as does Nicholson. All three ran 4.4 or lower in the 40-yard dash.

No draft is perfect, and eventually, the warts of the 2017 version will appear. But looking at the Redskins haul, it's clear that former general manager Scot McCloughan's impact continued.

McCloughan famously talked about big, physical teams full of 'football players.' To McCloughan - and to the Redskins current brass - combine drills came second to game tape.

Anderson is a prime example. Watch Alabama play in 2016, Anderson was all over the field. At the NFL Combine, a slow 40-yard dash time likely hurt his draft stock. 

"I really didn’t like the draft process that much," Anderson said.

Guess what Anderson enjoys? Playing football.

"As far as a teammate, he's probably one of the best I've had just from the work ethic standpoint," Allen said of Anderson. "It’s not really too many times you would catch Ryan slacking off, he's usually bringing guys to his level. As a teammate, and as a person, you can't really ask for too much better."

That's just what the Redskins want. 

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

