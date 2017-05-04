Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Redskins Now: Tandler answers questions on a new GM, Sudfeld, Anderson, and more

ryan_anderson_touchdown_usat.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

Redskins Now: Tandler answers questions on a new GM, Sudfeld, Anderson, and more

By Rich Tandler May 04, 2017 12:48 PM

Thanks to those who dropped by Facebook to participate. I'll be doing this on a regular basis so be sure to like my page on Facebook.

Rich Tandler talks Redskins--the topics of the day, what the future holds, and taking your questions.

Posted by Rich Tandler on Thursday, May 4, 2017

Quick Links

How did the experts grade the Redskins 2017 draft class?

How did the experts grade the Redskins 2017 draft class?

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 04, 2017 2:02 PM

Trending Now

3:24

What adjustments does Trotz need to make?

3:06

May on Caps needing to shoot puck when opportunity arises

2:01

Ryan on Gausman ejection:'It was the wrong thing'

1:50

How do the Wizards beat Isaiah Thomas?

0:30

Ovechkin thinks Caps are prepared to dig out of 3-1 hole

We're about a week removed from the 2017 NFL Draft, and the media has had plenty of time to grade how each team fared. Our Redskins Insider Rich Tandler released his grades for the Redskins and his reviews were very positive

How did other media outlets grade the Redskins draft? Check out our roundup here. 

Although it generally takes three years to accurately judge a draft class, the reviews on the ten players the Redskins drafted in 2017 have been overwhelmingly positive. 

More Redskins: Redskins sign 8 undrafted free agents

Quick Links

Redskins officially add 8 undrafted free agents, loading up at wide receiver

Redskins officially add 8 undrafted free agents, loading up at wide receiver

By JP Finlay May 04, 2017 12:29 PM

Trending Now

3:24

What adjustments does Trotz need to make?

3:06

May on Caps needing to shoot puck when opportunity arises

2:01

Ryan on Gausman ejection:'It was the wrong thing'

1:50

How do the Wizards beat Isaiah Thomas?

0:30

Ovechkin thinks Caps are prepared to dig out of 3-1 hole

The NFL Draft might have ended last weekend but the competition for undrafted players can be fierce. The Redskins officially announced what UDFAs they are bringing in, and it includes some players from local schools. 

Clearly, defensive line and guard were priorities for the Washington scouts, but wide receiver ruled the day in the signings.

  1. Brandon Banks  DL     6-3     287     Charlotte
  2. Tyler Catalina G      6-6     314     Georgia
  3. Levern Jacobs  WR     5-11    185     Maryland
  4. Kyle Kalis     G      6-4     308     Michigan
  5. Zach Pascal    WR     6-2     219     Old Dominion
  6. Ondre Pipkins  DL     6-3     325     Texas Tech
  7. James Quick    WR     6-0     186     Louisville
  8. Fish Smithson  S      5-11    190     Kansas

Interesting notes from the signings include Jacobs that played at Maryland and Pascal that played at Old Dominion. Washington will now have two wide receivers named Quick on the roster (Brian and James) as well as a safety named Fish. That has to be a first. 

The Redskins have had recent success with undrafted players, including 2016 defensive captain Will Compton and former defensive lineman Chris Baker.

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Load more