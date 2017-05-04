Redskins Now: Tandler answers questions on a new GM, Sudfeld, Anderson, and more

Thanks to those who dropped by Facebook to participate. I'll be doing this on a regular basis so be sure to like my page on Facebook.
We're about a week removed from the 2017 NFL Draft, and the media has had plenty of time to grade how each team fared. Our Redskins Insider Rich Tandler released his grades for the Redskins and his reviews were very positive.
Although it generally takes three years to accurately judge a draft class, the reviews on the ten players the Redskins drafted in 2017 have been overwhelmingly positive.
The NFL Draft might have ended last weekend but the competition for undrafted players can be fierce. The Redskins officially announced what UDFAs they are bringing in, and it includes some players from local schools.
Clearly, defensive line and guard were priorities for the Washington scouts, but wide receiver ruled the day in the signings.
- Brandon Banks DL 6-3 287 Charlotte
- Tyler Catalina G 6-6 314 Georgia
- Levern Jacobs WR 5-11 185 Maryland
- Kyle Kalis G 6-4 308 Michigan
- Zach Pascal WR 6-2 219 Old Dominion
- Ondre Pipkins DL 6-3 325 Texas Tech
- James Quick WR 6-0 186 Louisville
- Fish Smithson S 5-11 190 Kansas
Interesting notes from the signings include Jacobs that played at Maryland and Pascal that played at Old Dominion. Washington will now have two wide receivers named Quick on the roster (Brian and James) as well as a safety named Fish. That has to be a first.
The Redskins have had recent success with undrafted players, including 2016 defensive captain Will Compton and former defensive lineman Chris Baker.
