Redskins Now: Tandler answers questions on a new GM, Sudfeld, Anderson, and more

We're about a week removed from the 2017 NFL Draft, and the media has had plenty of time to grade how each team fared. Our Redskins Insider Rich Tandler released his grades for the Redskins and his reviews were very positive.

Although it generally takes three years to accurately judge a draft class, the reviews on the ten players the Redskins drafted in 2017 have been overwhelmingly positive.

