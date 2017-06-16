Washington Redskins

Redskins in a no-lose situation with confident Junior Galette

Redskins in a no-lose situation with confident Junior Galette

By Rich Tandler June 16, 2017 9:30 AM

Redskins in a no-lose situation with confident Junior Galette

Junior Galette was something of a forgotten man during the Redskins’ offseason program. That will happen when a player misses back-to-back seasons as Galette did with a pair of Achilles tears, one in each leg.

Despite the missed time, Galette is confident that he can regain the form that he had when he racked up 12 sacks in 2013 and 10 in 2014. That got him a big contract extension from the Saints but they quickly moved on after Galette went through some off-field issues.

In fact, Galette, 29, thinks that he can be superior to what he was in New Orleans.

“I think I’m going to be better than what I was,” he said after a minicamp practice this week. “Honestly, if I didn’t feel like that, I wouldn’t even come back. I don’t want to come back the way I was, I want to be better than what I was you know? So, it’s just the level of confidence that I have in myself in overcoming a lot of obstacles in life that took me here and molded me into this person I am today with extreme confidence and I feel like I do have what it takes.”

One thing that could make Galette better is his new weight. His typical playing weight has been around 263 pounds. He has dropped about 15 pounds and will play in the upper 240s. Certainly, he will trade some ability to set the edge against the rush for some additional quickness while rushing the passer.

Jay Gruden was among many who were surprised to see Galette participating in 11-on-11 work during OTAs about 10 months after his last Achilles tear. He said that it looks like Galette still has his most important assets as a pass rusher.

“Yeah, I wasn’t expecting to see Junior a whole lot this time of year, really,” said Gruden. “We’re trying to get him healthy. But he’s been out there working and he’s done a nice job. He knows he’s got a little ways to go, but you can still see that he’s got the quick twitch, which you really need off the edge. He can bend, and now as far as stamina goes, he’s going to continue to work to get in shape.”

The Redskins must be careful when it comes to Galette. As much as they might like to, they just can’t count on Galette to be available for 16 games. They already have exercised caution by drafting OLB Ryan Anderson in the second round, adding him to a group of edge rushers that includes Galette, Preston Smith, Ryan Kerrigan, and Trent Murphy. So even if Galette is unavailable for whatever reasons, the Redskins still go four deep with solid pass rushers (after Murphy’s four-game suspension is over).

They really can’t lose with Galette. His salary cap hit is $800,000, almost insignificant as part of the $167 million total cap. If he is healthy he can work in situations where he can be most effective, likely when it's third down and the offense has six or more yards to go. If he ends up getting injured again or is ineffective, meanwhile, the Redskins have enough depth to deal with it.

Josh Norman says with new Redskins defense, 'Everything is about football, nothing else'

Josh Norman says with new Redskins defense, 'Everything is about football, nothing else'

By JP Finlay June 16, 2017 11:47 AM

In 2016, the Redskins defense struggled, ranking near the bottom in a number of categories. Their third down defense landed among historic lows, and besides sacks, no position group can claim they performed particularly well. 

The Redskins biggest addition last season was the arrival of Josh Norman. He played well, though he missed a number of interceptions and racked up an inordinate amount of penalties. 

Norman's arrival brought with it a lot of attention, as his release from his franchise tag with the Panthers came via unusual circumstances. His rivalry with Odell Beckham also carried a lot of visibility, and it seemed almost from the start, Norman was working to adjust to life with a new team while figuring out a new system.

Last week, Norman said he thought 2016 was his best season as a pro because he proved he wasn't a system guy like some claimed of his success in Carolina. Norman, though, believes the 2017 Redskins will be much better than last year's version.

"We're building something great, small steps first. We got guys that are really actually in the thick of things. Lockjaw. Dogs," Norman said (full video above). "Everything is about football, nothing else. That's what you need."

Listening to Norman, it's easy to think about all of the distractions that popped up for him and the Redskins this time last year. This offseason, the franchise invested heavily in the defense.

The team used their first three draft picks on defensive players for the first time in 20 years, and took a defensive lineman in the first round for the first time in 20 years. D.J. Swearinger arrived via free agency, and he could be a big piece in stabilizing the secondary.

"He brings that attitude to our defense," Norman said of Swearinger. 

Already on the practice fields, it seems Swearinger is shouting out coverages and play design pre-snap more than last year's safeties did. Pro Football Focus rated Swearinger as the 8th best safety in the NFL last season. Will Blackmon was the Redskins highest rated safety in 2016, and he ranked 29th. No knock on Blackmon, as he was converting from corner to safety anyway.

It's easy to be optimistic in June, but Norman seems genuine thinking this defense could be different. With Swearinger, and Zach Brown at linebacker and rookie Jonathan Allen up front, the Redskins defense has new horses from the front to the back in the interior. That should help.

For Norman though, it's the work ethic that stands out. No defensive player missed a single voluntary OTA session, and the from the first team to the third team, the group seems engaged and fired up on the sidelines.

"Nothing but football, eat, sleep, drink it. We got guys that are hungry," Norman said. "You look for those guys that want to prove something, because when you have those guys, man, the sky’s the limit, you can do whatever you want to do."

Redskins Playbook: 3 best quotes from minicamp week

Redskins Playbook: 3 best quotes from minicamp week

By JP Finlay June 16, 2017 7:04 AM

The Redskins got in two full practice days and, oh yeah, made two massive front office promotions. A lot happened at Redskins Park, and we wrap up the best quotes of the week. 

  • Bottom line - The team promoted Doug Williams and Eric Schaffer to senior vice president roles, but in the end, team president Bruce Allen still has final say.

The last few years, Jay and Scot [McCloughan] have reported to me and it’s no different, Doug and Jay are going to report to me.

  • Hard, but not too hard - Junior Galette injured his Achilles the last two seasons, and though he's back to about 80-percent now, the Redskins want to be cautious with the formerly explosive pass rusher. Jay Gruden knows he needs to be careful with Galette, but much of that onus is on the player. 

I think we’re going to try to push him as much as we can, but he has to also be smart, there’s a fine line there. Only he can tell us how his body feels.​

  • Hero returns - Doug Williams is undeniably a hero in the Redskins organization. A Super Bowl winning quarterback that made history, and a class act off the field. No matter the circumstances surrounding Scot McCloughan's departure, Williams earned this shot. And he is excited. 

Standing here today, I’m a real humble individual and I’m going to say something my college coach used to always say to me, he ‘had to be the luckiest man in the world,’ and that’s how I feel this morning to be in this position proudly. I’m humbled this morning, but it’s my job to lead the personnel department.

​Bonus quote: Jim Tomsula is known to be a great defensive line coach, and he's also known to be quite funny. He showed both skills with the media this week, but it was his explanation of shaving his mustache that stood out. 

My wife said, ‘Look man, you look old and scraggly, get that off.’ Her and her daughters. I said ‘Ok, let me shave that off.’ She said, ‘And by the way, you’ve been fat for 20 years. Lose some weight.’ I got on a diet and I shaved my mustache. I’m not dying my hair though.

