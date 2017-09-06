Redskins injury report: All 53 practicing, only two limited

Over the last couple of weeks, reporters seeing the open parts of practice have observed that a Redskins team that looked pretty banged up at times during training camp and the preseason was returning to good health. The first official injury report of the season was issued on Wednesday and it confirmed the media observations.
All 53 Redskins on the active roster practiced on Wednesday and all but two practiced fully.
OLB Ryan Anderson (stinger/neck) and C Spencer Long (knee) were limited. Long was sidelined after the second preseason game after having a procedure done on his knee. At the time it was reported that he would be back in time for the opener and he appears to be on tract to play against the Eagles on Sunday.
Anderson suffered a stinger in the first preseason game and he did not play in the last three games. His recovery has been slow but there appears to be a chance the rookie will play on Sunday.
Listed on the injury report as full participants in practice were OLB Junior Galette (hamstring), WR Josh Doctson (hamstring), and S Montae Nicholson (shoulder).
Galette missed all but one preseason game and some training camp practices due to the hamstring strain. He is on track to play in the regular season for the Redskins for the first time since they signed him over two years ago.
Notable by his absence from the report was tight end Jordan Reed. He missed all of training camp with a toe injury. The Pro Bowler was activated after the second preseason game and played the following week.
One of the thorny problems that the Redskins face in dealing with Su’a Cravens’ possible retirement and other, related issues is that the organization is in a massive time crunch. They need to prepare for a regular season game against the Eagles that is four days away. That is a task that consumes every waking minute of the coaches and most of the players’ time as well.
But they don’t want to abandon Cravens at a time when he may be dealing with other personal issues in addition to wrestling with a retirement decision. The Redskins have found a possible solution to that problem.
“I think D-Hall [DeAngelo Hall] has kind of taken the lead on that,” said Jay Gruden when asked about the team’s communication with Cravens. “He’s done a great job of trying to communicate with him and help him.”
Hall has been with the Redskins since 2008, making him the longest-tenured Redskin. He currently is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab a torn ACL he suffered last year. While on the PUP list he attends meetings and works on conditioning and getting ready to play. But he is out for at least six weeks so he is one of the few people in the building who doesn't need to have the Eagles on his mind all the time.
Besides his availability to handle the Cravens situation, Hall is a good mix of mentor and colleague. Hall is 33, Cravens is 22 so the age gap is not too big to get in the way of communications but Hall’s 13 years in the NFL give him a gravitas that many other players can’t match. It seems likely that Cravens will listen to Hall.
That doesn’t mean that Hall will be able to solve Cravens’ issues or persuade him to want to do what it takes to play in the NFL. In any case, on the Redskins’ end, it’s a smart way to deal with the time crunch.
Kirk Cousins plays his best facing the Eagles. In five career starts against Philadelphia, the Redskins quarterback has a 4-1 record. He's completed more than 63 percent of his passes for nearly 1,600 yards to go with 12 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
It's no coincidence the Redskins have not lost to the Eagles in their last five tries. The most important win of Cousins' career came Week 16 of 2015 in Philadelphia, where he played masterfully (365 yards, 4 TDs and no INTs) as the Redskins claimed the NFC East title.
In two games last season, Cousins numbers slowed down a bit. He averaged about 245 yards per game against the Eagles, and in each contest threw two touchdowns against one interception. Still, Washington won both contests.
The question then isn't can Cousins beat the Eagles. It's how does Cousins keep the momentum against Philly going?
That will be the biggest question Sunday at FedEx Field. In three preseason games this season, Cousin didn't look particularly sharp.
Washington is working in new skill pieces all over their offense. Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor will replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon at the receiver spots. Cousins had a lot of time and experience working with Jackson and Garçon; the duo accounted for more than 40 percent of the QB's passing yards last season.
The Eagles can be beat. The Redskins have done it five straight times, but Washington has not won a season opener under head coach Jay Gruden.
Either the Redskins win streak over Philly snaps, or Gruden's winless opener streak breaks. Cousins will have a major say in that outcome.
