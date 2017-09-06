Redskins injury report: All 53 practicing, only two limited

Over the last couple of weeks, reporters seeing the open parts of practice have observed that a Redskins team that looked pretty banged up at times during training camp and the preseason was returning to good health. The first official injury report of the season was issued on Wednesday and it confirmed the media observations.

All 53 Redskins on the active roster practiced on Wednesday and all but two practiced fully.

OLB Ryan Anderson (stinger/neck) and C Spencer Long (knee) were limited. Long was sidelined after the second preseason game after having a procedure done on his knee. At the time it was reported that he would be back in time for the opener and he appears to be on tract to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

Anderson suffered a stinger in the first preseason game and he did not play in the last three games. His recovery has been slow but there appears to be a chance the rookie will play on Sunday.

Listed on the injury report as full participants in practice were OLB Junior Galette (hamstring), WR Josh Doctson (hamstring), and S Montae Nicholson (shoulder).

Galette missed all but one preseason game and some training camp practices due to the hamstring strain. He is on track to play in the regular season for the Redskins for the first time since they signed him over two years ago.

Notable by his absence from the report was tight end Jordan Reed. He missed all of training camp with a toe injury. The Pro Bowler was activated after the second preseason game and played the following week.

